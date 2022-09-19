Read full article on original website
CEO of Reno Air Racing Association provides statement after death of pilot
Following a fatal crash on Sunday in the Reno Air Races, the Chairman and CEO of Reno Air Racing Association provided a statment.
California man killed in Reno Air Races crash
The pilot killed in a crash over the weekend at the National Championship Air Races in Reno has been identified as 61-year-old Aaron Hogue of Paso Robles, California.
Pilot killed in Reno Air Races identified
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - SEPT. 19 UPDATE: Authorities have identifed the pilot who was killed in a crash Sunday as Aaron Hogue. Hogue was killed during the third lap of the Jet Gold Race. He was piloting a plane named Ballista. In a statement, Chairman and CEO of the Reno...
One dead in jet crash at Reno championship air races
Sept. 19 (UPI) -- A pilot was killed in a single-engine jet crash during competition at the Reno National Championship Air Races, officials said. The crash occurred Sunday during the third of six laps on outer pylon five of the event's Jet Gold Race, the Reno Racing Association said on Twitter.
Reno Air Race Crash: Pilot dead after jet burst into flames during championship round
STEAD, Nev. — One person is dead after a single jet racing during the National Championship Air Races crashed Sunday afternoon near Reno, Nevada. WARNING: Videos and photos in this story might be graphic and disturbing to readers. The plane crashed at a high speed on lap 3 of...
Pilot killed in jet crash during Reno Air Races
A pilot was killed when a jet crashed during an air race in Reno, Nevada, Sunday afternoon. Video posted to social media showed several jets in flight, with spectators looking on from below, just prior to the crash during the Reno Air Races. Footage showed smoke from the wreckage after the plane went down.
Plane crash on last day of Reno Air Races leaves 1 dead
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A plane crash during the Reno Air Races left one person dead, according to the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office. The event began on Wednesday, Sept. 14, and was scheduled until Sunday, Sept. 18. The crash occurred on the third lap of the Jet Gold Race....
Fatal Plane Crash 09.19.2022
A fatal plane crash at the Reno Air Races yesterday takes the life of pilot Aaron Hogue of Paso Robles. Aaron Hogue is the second local pilot in recent weeks to lose his life in a private plane crash. The local aviation community lost Sherm Smoot several weeks ago. Yesterday’s...
List of fatalities at Reno Air Races
Sept. 18, 2022: Pilot Aaron Hogue, of Henderson, Nevada, died in a crash during the Jet Gold Race. The cause is under investigation. Sept. 8, 2014: Pilot Lee Behel, 64, of San Jose, California, died in a crash when portions of the right wing separated from his experimental aircraft during qualifying heats. Sept. 16, 2011:...
KOLO TV Reno
