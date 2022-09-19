Read full article on original website
Shark Tank investor Kevin O'Leary says it 'makes no sense whatsoever' to avoid Chinese stocks and investors shouldn't ignore the world's fastest growing economy
Investors shouldn't avoid Chinese stocks, Shark Tank investor Kevin O'Leary said. "To have no allocation in the Chinese market makes no sense whatsoever," he told CNBC. O'Leary added that he owns Chinese stocks himself, including e-commerce giant Alibaba. Passing up on Chinese stocks "makes no sense whatsoever" as the country...
How Bill Gates Is Reinventing The Toilet And Why It's A Game Changer
Bill Gates is partnering with South Korean electronics giant Samsung for a public health and sanitation initiative called “Reinvent the Toilet Challenge.”. What Happened: Samsung announced last week it has developed a prototype toilet that is safe and designed for household use. The company’s R&D arm Samsung Advanced Institute of Technology has been collaborating with the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation on the reinvented toilet since 2019. The core innovations, including heat-treatment and bioprocessing technologies to kill pathogens from human waste, and making the released effluent and solids safe for the environment, were completed recently, Samsung said. A prototype has also been tested.
A Billionaire Who's Outperformed Musk And Bezos This Year Just Bought Dubai's Costliest Home Ever
Anant is one of the heirs to Ambani's $93.3-billion fortune, along with his sister Isha and brother Akash. The beach-side mansion is located in the northern part of the palm-shaped artificial archipelago. Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani, whose net worth has outperformed Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk and Amazon.com Inc...
Motley Fool
3 Stocks That Turned $1,000 Into Half a Million Dollars
There have been several stocks that have delivered 500x returns for patient investors. Despite the common misconception, not all of them have been disruptive technology stocks. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to...
Is It Safer to Pull Your Money Out of the Stock Market or Keep Investing for Now?
Holding a lot of cash isn't as safe as you might think.
“I’m really rich”: Trump claims he doesn’t even “need financing” as Truth Social deal falls apart
The blank-check company that planned to merge with former President Donald Trump's struggling Truth Social venture failed to secure enough shareholder support for a one-year extension to complete the deal, according to Reuters. Trump launched the Trump Media & Technology Group, which owns Truth Social, with plans for a $1.3...
Elon Musk Takes A Jab At Biden: Here's Who The Tesla CEO Calls 'The Real President!'
This article was originally published on July 9, 2022. That Tesla, Inc. TSLA chief executive officer Elon Musk does not share a rapport with President Joe Biden is a no secret. Biden's stubbornness in not acknowledging Tesla as the leader in electric vehicle manufacturing has irked and frustrated Musk. On...
Here's Why Amazon Is Abandoning Dozens Of US Warehouses
Amazon will not open 42 facilities spread across 25 million square feet of usable space. Amazon operates more than 1,200 logistics facilities, large and small, around the U.S. Amazon.com, Inc AMZN has abandoned many existing and planned facilities around the U.S. due to slow sales growth. Bloomberg quoted consulting firm...
If You Invested $100 When Elon Musk First Tweeted About Dogecoin, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
One of the most popular voices behind the meme cryptocurrency that is Dogecoin DOGE/USD is Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk. The CEO has tweeted about the Shiba Inu-themed cryptocurrency many times and often caused spikes in the valuation. The meme cryptocurrency remains one of Musk's favorite topics on Twitter Inc TWTR.
A White Woman In Texas Is Suing Amazon Over a Program Giving $10,000 Stipends To Minority Entrepreneurs To Launch Delivery Startups
A white woman is suing the retail giant Amazon over a program providing $10,000 stipends to entrepreneurs of color to launch their own delivery startups. According to the Washington Free Beacon delivers packages nationwide by contracting with local delivery service partners, which are outside businesses that deliver parcels. As part of the effort and to reduce barriers to entry for minority businesses, Amazon created a diversity grant offering people of color $10,000 to build and launch their own delivery business and become service partners.
nationalinterest.org
The Pentgaon Is Betting Big on the Jet Engine of the Future
Without an injection of funding, the United States' advanced propulsion industrial base could be in trouble. On behalf of the U.S. Air Force, the Department of Defense awarded five equal contracts to defense industry heavyweights to develop America’s next jet engine as part of the Next Generation Adaptive Propulsion (NGAP) program. Specifically, the awards have gone to Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, General Electric, and Pratt & Whitney.
Jim Cramer Warns Investors These 2 Stocks Are 'Too Dangerous, Too Risky'
On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. LICY is "too dangerous, too risky. Not the right thing for this environment." Cramer recommended selling AT&T Inc. T. The "Mad Money" host said he likes EPAM Systems, Inc. EPAM as it is a "very fast grower."
Pie shop owner was so desperate for staff that he bought a 19-room motel just to house new workers
A catering business owner has bought his own 19-room motel to house staff in a bold bid to attract workers and build his town's hospitality industry. Adrian Connors runs his family business at Mackay, in Central Queensland, which includes four cafes, four pie shops, a bar and restaurant. His recent...
americanmilitarynews.com
China is building a robot army – here’s the video
The Chinese technology company Unitree Robotics is producing dozens of menacing four-legged robot dogs, according to a video showing the robots moving in unison. ALERT: China to launch space drone swarm attack satellite – it’s like something out of ‘Star Wars’. According to Unitree, the AI-powered robot...
Amazon is closing 2 facilities with a total of 300 employees and reportedly scrapping plans for 42 new buildings
Amazon is starting to tighten its belt. The e-commerce giant announced Wednesday it was shutting down two delivery stations in Baltimore which employ a total of over 300 people, as first reported by local news outlet WMAR-2. An Amazon spokesperson told WMAR-2 the company will offer staff at the stations...
Trump's $1BN funding agreement for Truth Social could crumble next week - with hedge funds allowed to walk away when merger wasn't completed
The social media company behind former President Donald Trump's Truth Social is in danger of its $1 billion financing deal crumbling by next week. The New York Times reported Thursday that the deal, which was agreed to by about three dozen hedge funds, along with other wealthy investors, hits a crucial deadline on September 20.
Credit card company to pay out $3million to Americans – see if you’re eligible for cash
CREDIT card users will get a payout of nearly $3million. The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has released a statement revealing that Credit Karma was "deploying dark patterns" as a way to get customers to believe they were pre-approved for credit card offers. The FTC claimed that the consumers were deceived...
3 Reasons to Move Money Out of Your Savings Account Right Now
It may be time for a transfer.
Most valuable half dollar coins revealed – do you have any in your spare change?
YOU might be wondering if your old 50 cents coins are worth anything today – and luckily some are selling for a ton of cash online. All of these rare coins are quite valuable due to their mintage in the early 1800s. Half dollars were first stuck by the...
If You Invested $1,000 In Bitcoin, Dogecoin And Ethereum At The Start Of 2021, Here's How Much You'd Have Today
The year 2021 could go down as the year of many things, including another year that cryptocurrency became more of a mainstream topic and investment. As cryptocurrencies became more talked about, many also gained in value in 2021, including three of the most popular names. Here’s a look at how...
