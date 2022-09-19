ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

Markets Insider

Shark Tank investor Kevin O'Leary says it 'makes no sense whatsoever' to avoid Chinese stocks and investors shouldn't ignore the world's fastest growing economy

Investors shouldn't avoid Chinese stocks, Shark Tank investor Kevin O'Leary said. "To have no allocation in the Chinese market makes no sense whatsoever," he told CNBC. O'Leary added that he owns Chinese stocks himself, including e-commerce giant Alibaba. Passing up on Chinese stocks "makes no sense whatsoever" as the country...
STOCKS
Benzinga

How Bill Gates Is Reinventing The Toilet And Why It's A Game Changer

Bill Gates is partnering with South Korean electronics giant Samsung for a public health and sanitation initiative called “Reinvent the Toilet Challenge.”. What Happened: Samsung announced last week it has developed a prototype toilet that is safe and designed for household use. The company’s R&D arm Samsung Advanced Institute of Technology has been collaborating with the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation on the reinvented toilet since 2019. The core innovations, including heat-treatment and bioprocessing technologies to kill pathogens from human waste, and making the released effluent and solids safe for the environment, were completed recently, Samsung said. A prototype has also been tested.
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

3 Stocks That Turned $1,000 Into Half a Million Dollars

There have been several stocks that have delivered 500x returns for patient investors. Despite the common misconception, not all of them have been disruptive technology stocks. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Here's Why Amazon Is Abandoning Dozens Of US Warehouses

Amazon will not open 42 facilities spread across 25 million square feet of usable space. Amazon operates more than 1,200 logistics facilities, large and small, around the U.S. Amazon.com, Inc AMZN has abandoned many existing and planned facilities around the U.S. due to slow sales growth. Bloomberg quoted consulting firm...
MARYLAND STATE
Black Enterprise

A White Woman In Texas Is Suing Amazon Over a Program Giving $10,000 Stipends To Minority Entrepreneurs To Launch Delivery Startups

A white woman is suing the retail giant Amazon over a program providing $10,000 stipends to entrepreneurs of color to launch their own delivery startups. According to the Washington Free Beacon delivers packages nationwide by contracting with local delivery service partners, which are outside businesses that deliver parcels. As part of the effort and to reduce barriers to entry for minority businesses, Amazon created a diversity grant offering people of color $10,000 to build and launch their own delivery business and become service partners.
TEXAS STATE
nationalinterest.org

The Pentgaon Is Betting Big on the Jet Engine of the Future

Without an injection of funding, the United States' advanced propulsion industrial base could be in trouble. On behalf of the U.S. Air Force, the Department of Defense awarded five equal contracts to defense industry heavyweights to develop America’s next jet engine as part of the Next Generation Adaptive Propulsion (NGAP) program. Specifically, the awards have gone to Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, General Electric, and Pratt & Whitney.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
americanmilitarynews.com

China is building a robot army – here’s the video

The Chinese technology company Unitree Robotics is producing dozens of menacing four-legged robot dogs, according to a video showing the robots moving in unison. ALERT: China to launch space drone swarm attack satellite – it’s like something out of ‘Star Wars’. According to Unitree, the AI-powered robot...
TECHNOLOGY
Daily Mail

Trump's $1BN funding agreement for Truth Social could crumble next week - with hedge funds allowed to walk away when merger wasn't completed

The social media company behind former President Donald Trump's Truth Social is in danger of its $1 billion financing deal crumbling by next week. The New York Times reported Thursday that the deal, which was agreed to by about three dozen hedge funds, along with other wealthy investors, hits a crucial deadline on September 20.
POTUS
