Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From September 21, 2022
Icanic Brands ICNAF shares closed up 18.62% at $0.07. iAnthus Capital Hldgs ITHUF shares closed up 9.46% at $0.06. Item 9 Labs INLB shares closed down 8.16% at $0.45. Cara Therapeutics CARA shares closed down 7.69% at $9.00. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals ZYNE shares closed down 7.48% at $0.92. Aurora Cannabis ACB...
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday
On Monday, 429 stocks made new 52-week lows. The largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was Pfizer PFE. The smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was First Wave BioPharma FWBI. Sonnet BioTherapeutics SONN saw the most significant move of the...
Wednesday's Market Minute: The Fed is Right to Sink the Stock Market
It’s looking like one of the biggest mistakes in the inflation analysis this year was the conviction with which many said it was primarily a supply-chain problem. Crude oil is down 35% from its high and is below where it traded before Russia invaded Ukraine seven months ago. Same with wheat and lumber. The further we get from the original COVID shutdowns, the more the supply chain unbuckles. China has been a big laggard, but even the closures this past quarter weren’t worse than in 2020. Despite these improvements, inflation is stuck above 8%. Supply chain pressures have eased, yet inflation hasn't meaningfully moved.
5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Energy Sector
A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock. Below is a list of notable value...
Akamai Technologies Whale Trades For September 22
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Akamai Technologies AKAM. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
Trump-Linked SPAC's Investors Clamor For Better Deal As Time Runs Out: What It Means For DWAC And Truth Social
Digital World Acquisition Corporation DWAC, the SPAC that is set to merge with Donald Trump's company that owns the Truth Social platform, is reportedly facing pressure from investors amid its failure to complete the deal. What Happened: Investors who have committed about $1 billion in private investment in public equity,...
Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Cameco 20 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today
Cameco CCJ has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 3.95% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 12.02%. Currently, Cameco has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion. Buying $1000 In CCJ: If an investor had bought $1000 of CCJ stock 20 years ago, it...
Why Albireo Pharma Shares Moving Higher Today?
Albireo Pharma Inc ALBO entered into a royalty monetization agreement with Sagard Healthcare Partners for $115 million in return for a mid-single digit average royalty rate on Bylvay global annual net revenues. Bylvay (odevixibat) is the first drug approved in the U.S. for pruritus in patients three months and older...
Why Lennar Stock Is Rising Today
Lennar Corp LEN shares are trading higher Thursday after the company reported mixed financial results. Lennar said third-quarter revenue increased 29% year-over-year to $8.93 billion, which missed average analyst estimates of $9.03 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. The company reported quarterly earnings of $5.18 per share, which beat average analyst estimates of $4.91 per share.
5 Value Stocks In The Financial Services Sector
A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.
US Stocks Open Lower As Dow Drops 100 Points
U.S. stocks traded lower this morning, with the Dow Jones dropping around 100 points on Thursday. Following the market opening Thursday, the Dow traded down 0.32% to 30,088.03 while the NASDAQ fell 0.89% to 11,120.70. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.57% to 3,768.14. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy shares...
Analyst Ratings for ServiceNow
Analysts have provided the following ratings for ServiceNow NOW within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 27 analysts have an average price target of $547.96 versus the current price of ServiceNow at $391.03, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 27 analysts rated...
What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Weatherford International
Weatherford International WFRD has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 4 analysts have an average price target of $39.5 versus the current price of Weatherford International at $30.15, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 4 analysts...
Will Investors Notice Exciting Sign On Amphenol's Chart?
If history is any guide, there may be good fortune ahead for shares of Amphenol APH. A so-called "golden cross" has formed on its chart and, not surprisingly, this could be bullish for the stock. What To Know: Many traders use moving average crossover systems to make their decisions. When...
What's Going On With Tesla Stock Today
Tesla Inc TSLA shares are trading lower by 4.03% to $288.67 in possible reaction to Wednesday comments from Fed Chair Powell suggesting there could be a period of lower economic growth and as the broader market reacts to the Fed's decision to hike rates by 75 bps. An economic slowdown could drive consumers to cut back on discretionary spending.
What 9 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Procore Technologies
Within the last quarter, Procore Technologies PCOR has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 9 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Procore Technologies. The company has an average price target of $69.67 with a high of $88.00 and a low of $57.00.
How Is The Market Feeling About Spero Therapeutics?
Spero Therapeutics's SPRO short percent of float has fallen 32.61% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 275 thousand shares sold short, which is 0.93% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 0.1 days to cover their short positions on average.
Novavax Price Target Cut By Around 80%, Plus This Analyst Predicts $129 For NIKE
Morgan Stanley cut the price target for NIKE, Inc. NKE from $149 to $129. NIKE shares fell 0.6% to $99.20 on Thursday. B of A Securities raised the price target on General Mills, Inc. GIS from $74 to $81. General Mills shares rose 1.2% to $80.70 on Thursday. Truist Securities...
Will Chart Analysts Notice Bad Omen on Suncor Energy's Chart
If history is any guide, there may be trouble ahead for shares of Suncor Energy SU. A so-called "death cross" has formed on its chart and, not surprisingly, this could be bearish for the stock. What To Know: Many traders use moving average crossover systems to make their decisions. When...
