Kyron and Kamron Barnes are two players who play the same position and come from the same place. They also share the same face. Now both freshmen offensive linemen at Southern Miss, the Barnes twins came from humble beginnings in Fayette, Miss. They alternated between elementary schools in Fayette and Natchez throughout their young life until they settled at Adams County Christian School. It was here that they found their love for football.

FAYETTE, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO