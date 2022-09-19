Read full article on original website
From Fayette to Hattiesburg, the Barnes Twins Stick Together on the Gridiron
Kyron and Kamron Barnes are two players who play the same position and come from the same place. They also share the same face. Now both freshmen offensive linemen at Southern Miss, the Barnes twins came from humble beginnings in Fayette, Miss. They alternated between elementary schools in Fayette and Natchez throughout their young life until they settled at Adams County Christian School. It was here that they found their love for football.
Three to be added to Bobcat Sports Hall of Fame
ELLISVILLE – A trio of talented individuals comprise the 2022 Jones College Sports Hall of Fame class. Softball pitcher Ginger Lonergan, women’s basketball standout Pauline Love and football’s Anthony Maddox, who went on to play in the NFL, will be inducted into the Hall of Fame on Sept. 22 when the Bobcats host East Central at Bobcat Stadium/Sim Cooley Field.
The Night the Legend of Eric Moulds Took Flight in Pascagoula
Two months ago, Lucedale native Eric Moulds was inducted into The Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame. It was just over three decades ago, though, that Moulds first gave notice to his home state that he would be a force to be reckoned with on the playing field for years to come.
Jones Co. School Dist. addresses rumors about South Jones football coach
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Speculation about a situation that happened after the Northeast Jones - South Jones high school football game has been addressed by Jones County School District Superintendent Tommy Parker. WDAM learned that there was a verbal disagreement between Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin and South Jones...
Man wins $358,000, woman wins $200,000 in latest Mississippi Lottery prize announcements
The money has been flowing out of the Mississippi Lottery headquarters by the thousands with the announcement of two big prizes. The more than half a million dollars in prizes was announced by lottery officials on Monday. A Poplarville man won$358,000 on a Mississippi Match 5 ticket. The numbers drawn...
Roberts Sister Continues Family Legacy in Pass Christian
Following a career of nearly three decades as a social worker, Dorothy Roberts opened a small retail store seven year ago in her family hometown of Pass Christian and named it Robin’s Nest, honoring her sister Robin, the host of nationally-syndicated Good Morning America (ABC). Earlier this year, Dorothy opened a cafe right next to the shop named The Roberts Place and devoted each room to her late parents; Colonel Lawrence and Lucimarian, along with the accolades during their lifetime.
History of the Brothers of the Sacred Heart Cemetery
The small cemetery on Hancock Street is the final resting place for the Brothers of the Sacred Heart – and a few select Bay St. Louis residents. The small cemetery on Hancock Street across from the St. Stanislaus gym, who served schools located mainly in the South. It is also the final resting place of a few individuals who had connections to St. Stanislaus, the historic Catholic school for boys.
Pass Christian small businesses cook up success
PASS CHRISTIAN, Miss. (WLOX) - More small business milestones are happening in Pass Christian, as the city turns the page from Hurricane Katrina recovery to expansion and growth. At Roberts Place Café, the sign outside reads “cooked with love and served with pride.”. Dorothy Roberts said those are...
170 arrested in 4 month Mississippi Gulf Coast drug trafficking investigation
BILOXI, Miss. (WKRG) – Over 170 people were arrested and thousands of drug doses seized on the Mississippi Gulf Coast in a summer-long special investigation. The Mobile Enforcement Team (MET) was announced by Governor Tate Reeves on May 11. It sent a wave of state and federal law enforcement personnel and resources into Hancock, Harrison […]
Four die in weekend traffic crashes in South Mississippi
Four people died over the weekend in deadly car crashes that happened over the weekend in South Mississippi. Early Friday morning, a GMC pickup driven by 68-year-old Freddie Chthey of Pascagoula was traveling south on Highway 57 in Jackson County when he collided with a utility pole. Chthey died from...
Why one Mississippi mayor vetoed installation of traffic cams found in Ocean Springs
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WLOX) - Last week, we reported that Ocean Springs is facing a lawsuit over the city using cameras to ticket uninsured drivers. Now, WLOX learns about one Mississippi mayor who blocked the same cameras from being set up in his city. Earlier this year, the Columbus City Council...
Salon owner says downtown Gulfport parking limits are hurting her business
Plans for Great Southern Golf Club site leave many Gulfport residents concerned
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Great Southern Golf Club is set to become a new residential area, but current homeowners aren’t in agreement with the change. A historic site in Gulfport will soon get a facelift and a new set of neighbors. Controversy surrounding construction at the Great Southern Golf...
Father joins Hattiesburg bride down the aisle before passing
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - There’s a lot that goes into planning the perfect wedding day, but for one Hattiesburg resident, that special day had to be planned less than three days after her father became extremely sick. “Literally, one of the happiest days and one of the saddest days...
Bay St. Louis remembers longtime restaurateur Tony Trapani
BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - Members of the Hancock County community are in mourning Tuesday. Tony Trapani of Trapani’s Eatery in Bay St. Louis died on Monday. “Bay Saint Louis lost an icon of the tourism industry today,” read a post from the restaurant’s Facebook page. “Surrounded by his family, he passed away peacefully on the same day as his dear Mother.
Truck catches fire in Petal Monday night
PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - A truck caught fire outside a Petal business Monday night. According to Petal Fire Chief Joe Hendry, the fire department received a report of a vehicle on fire in front of Magnolia State Bank around 7:30 p.m. Witnesses said a man was weedeating the grass when...
Woman arrested after crashing vehicle into Hattiesburg restaurant
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg police arrested a woman after they said she intentionally drove her vehicle into a business on Tuesday, September 20. Police responded to the crash at the Krispy Krunchy Chicken on Hardy Street around 7:00 p.m. Officers said 24-year-old Briana Sidhu, of Hattiesburg, purposely drove her vehicle into the business, which […]
Two men indicted for embezzlement in Jackson County
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Monday, State Auditor Shad White announced Charles Smith and Jonathan Smith have been indicted for embezzlement by a grand jury in Jackson County. The two men are accused of embezzling county-owned equipment like chainsaws, weedeaters, a concrete saw, and tractor implements. According to White, several of the items were allegedly […]
Charged with accessory after the fact in connection with fatal motorcycle accident in Gulfport
On September 20, 2022, the Gulfport Police Department arrested 39-year-old Stanley Wayne Asher and charged him with Accessory After the Fact. On September 19, 2022, the Gulfport Police Department arrested 46-year-old Dixie Tanner Sharp and charged her with Leaving the Scene of an Accident Resulting in Death. On September 18,...
One dead after crash on I-10 in Jackson Co.
JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Saturday night around 9:40 p.m., the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash on I-10 in Jackson County. There, they found 34-year-old Preston Frank Robertson of Saucier, who died from the crash. A 2001 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Robertson was traveling east on I-10...
