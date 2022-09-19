Read full article on original website
SciSparc And Clearmind Partnership Yields 3rd Patent Application For The Treating Of Obesity And Metabolic Syndromes
SciSparc Ltd. SPRC announced that Clearmind Medicine Inc. CMNDF CMND CWY, has filed a provisional patent application related to metabolic syndromes including obesity, regarding the company's collaboration with Clearmind. The patent application is the third of the collaboration, each referring to the proprietary combination of SciSparc's Palmitoylethanolamide (PEA), the active...
Pfizer To Supply 6M COVID-19 Therapy Courses To Low Income Countries
Pfizer Inc PFE would supply up to 6 million courses of its COVID-19 antiviral treatment to NGO Global Fund for low- and middle-income countries. The company said Paxlovid treatment courses would be available for procurement through Global Fund's COVID-19 Response Mechanism to 132 low- and middle-income countries this year, subject to local regulatory clearances.
FDA Approves Lilly's Retevmo, the First and Only RET Inhibitor For Solid Tumor Indications
The FDA has approved Eli Lilly And Co's LLY Retevmo (selpercatinib, 40 mg & 80 mg capsules) for solid tumors. The approval comes for adult patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors with a rearranged during transfection (RET) gene fusion that has progressed on or following prior systemic treatment or who have no satisfactory alternative treatment options.
Why Was Hemp Made Ilegal? The Evolution Of Cannabis
This article was originally published on Hoban Law Group, and appears here with permission. With cannabis history still very much in the making, there are many chapters already written about the plant’s legal and social evolution. It is important to understand the living history of marijuana and hemp in the United States in order to make sense of where cannabis — and the commercial cannabis industry — is today. At this time of resurging American hemp business, this article focuses on the reasons why hemp was made “illegal” in the first place.
BARDA Exercises First Contract Option With Marinus Pharma For Its Epilepsy Candidate
Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc MRNS announced that the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) exercised its first contract option, valued at approximately $12.3 million, to support U.S. onshoring of the manufacturing capabilities for ganaxolone active pharmaceutical ingredient (API). This contract option was exercised under Marinus' ongoing cost-share contract with BARDA...
Why Albireo Pharma Shares Moving Higher Today?
Albireo Pharma Inc ALBO entered into a royalty monetization agreement with Sagard Healthcare Partners for $115 million in return for a mid-single digit average royalty rate on Bylvay global annual net revenues. Bylvay (odevixibat) is the first drug approved in the U.S. for pruritus in patients three months and older...
Novo Nordisk's Experimental Diabetes Treatment Achieves Better Blood Sugar Targets Than Insulin Degludec
Novo Nordisk A/S NVO presented new data from the phase 3a ONWARDS 2 trial of insulin icodec in type 2 diabetes at the European Association for the Study of Diabetes Annual Meeting 2022. The data demonstrated that 37% of patients treated with once-weekly insulin icodec achieved an HbA1c <7.0% without...
Meet The Biotech Firm Revolutionizing Cannabis
Dr. Neha Chavan and Alexander Blanton, Founder & CEO and COO of Oneness Technologies, respectively, were guest speakers at Benzinga's Cannabis Capital Conference on September 13th, 2022. Oneness is a biopharmaceutical company developing plant-derived therapeutics for FDA approval and offering its solubility technology platform, Oneness OS, to leading consumer cannabis...
Penumbra Ramps Up Efforts To Launch Indigo Aspiration System In Japan
Penumbra Inc PEN and Japan-based medical device manufacturer Asahi Intecc Co will collaborate to introduce Penumbra's Indigo Aspiration System into the Japanese market upon regulatory approval. The Indigo Aspiration System can be used to remove emboli and thrombi from peripheral arterial and venous systems vessels and treat pulmonary embolism. Indigo...
More US-China Tensions: China Claim US Took Control Of Telecom Network Post Space Research University Hack
The U.S. intelligence agents hacked into a government-funded Northwestern Polytechnical University known for its aeronautics and space research programs and gained control of parts of China's telecommunications network. The National Security Agency's cyber-warfare unit "penetrated and controlled" unnamed telecom operators, Bloomberg reports citing the Global Times. The U.S. gained remote...
The Hemp Doctor Launches A New Lineup Of Vape Products Featuring A Variety Of Cannabinoid Distillates
The Hemp Doctor, a provider of hemp-derived products launched a new lineup of vape products, now available on their e-commerce site. The Hemp Doctor's newest vape offerings - "CBD Full Spectrum Vape Cartridge," "D8/D10/HHC Blend Disposable Vape," "Delta 8 Disposable Vape," and "THC-O Disposable Vape" feature a variety of cannabinoid distillates (CBD, CBN, CBG, CBT, delta-8, delta-10, and HHC).
China US Treasury Holdings Fall 9% In 2022: Is Beijing Getting Wary Of Possible Western Sanctions?
China’s holdings of U.S. Treasury securities remain below the $1 trillion mark since May. A likely reason could be the country is increasingly looking to reduce its dependence on the dollar. Economic sanctions on Russia are likely to have raised concerns among authorities about the risks of relying too...
Manifest Destiny: How Would US Cannabis Legalization Impact The Rest Of The World?
This article was originally published on Cannabis & Tech Today, and appears here with permission. When it comes to global cannabis policy, the United States has set the tone for many decades. Cannabis was first prohibited in the United States in 1937, and since that time the U.S. has imposed...
Why Magic Mushrooms Are Emerging As Major Part Of Public Discourse: What Science Is Saying
(Part three of a four-part series) Despite ongoing legal setbacks, psychedelics research has reemerged and it is proving that psilocybin reduces brain connections within the usual networks while amplifying links between less connected areas. Alterations on sustained networks seem to correlate with a reduction of depression symptoms. In the first...
Nasdaq Drops Over 100 Points; Spero Therapeutics Shares Spike Higher
U.S. stocks traded lower midway through trading, with the Nasdaq Composite dropping more than 100 points on Thursday. The Dow traded down 0.01% to 30,180.59 while the NASDAQ fell 1.13% to 11,093.30. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.45% to 3,772.95. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy shares rose by 0.4%...
Short Volatility Alert: Option Care Health, Inc.
On Monday, shares of Option Care Health, Inc. OPCH experienced volatile short activity. After the activity, the stock price went down -1.87% to $31.57. The overall sentiment for OPCH has been Bullish. The signal from the volatility alert is trending Bullish. Therefore, the recommendation is to Strong Buy. The volatility...
Looking At Merck & Co's Recent Whale Trades
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Merck & Co. Looking at options history for Merck & Co MRK we detected 13 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 38% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 61% with bearish.
Why SOBR Safe Shares Surged Around 233%; Here Are 68 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
SOBR Safe, Inc. SOBR shares surged 232.8% to settle at $3.03 on Tuesday following a report suggesting The National Transportation Safety Board is recommending that NHTSA require passive alcohol-detection systems. The company is engaged in developing alcohol-detecting devices to address the automotive alcohol sensing spectrum. Amprius Technologies, Inc. AMPX shares...
US Stocks Open Lower As Dow Drops 100 Points
U.S. stocks traded lower this morning, with the Dow Jones dropping around 100 points on Thursday. Following the market opening Thursday, the Dow traded down 0.32% to 30,088.03 while the NASDAQ fell 0.89% to 11,120.70. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.57% to 3,768.14. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy shares...
3 Health Care REITs With The Highest Upside, According to Analysts
The real estate investment trust (REIT) sector has been hit particularly hard in 2022, but analysts are starting to see value in the beaten-down prices of these stocks. Lately they have been predicting large upside target prices. Following are three healthcare REITs that analysts feel have the highest upside potential from current levels:
