IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF ROCKDALE COUNTY STATE OF GEORGIA CIVIL ACTION FILE NO. 2020-CV-1753 HOUSING AUTHORITY OF THE CITY OF CONYERS Petitioner-Condemnor, v. That Tract or Parcel of Land Land Lying and Being In Land Lot 272 of the 16th District, Rockdale County, Georgia, consisting of 0.237 acres of land and known as 0 Veal Street, Conyers, Georgia 30012, Rockdale County Tax Parcel No. C100020003 Respondent-Condemnee. CITATION Said named persons and any and all other persons known and unknown claiming any right, title, power, interest, ownership, equity, claim or demand in and to the lands hereinafter described, and all occupants, tenants, lessees, licensees and all holders, owners, and users of way and easements in, across, over and under said land are hereby notified, under the provisions of the O.C.G.A. §8-3-31 et seq. and §22-2-1 et seq., providing for the exercise of the power of eminent domain by the State of Georgia, or any of its subdivisions, or by any county or municipality of such State, as follows: That the above styled case, being a condemnation in rem against the property hereinafter described was filed in said Court on the 16th day of July, 2020. That, in accordance with the provisions of the Official Code of Georgia Annotated, the Petitioner-Condemnor has prayed the Court for said property, and all persons having any interest in or claim against such property, as above-set-forth, are required by the Order of the Judge of Rockdale County Superior Court to file a response within sixty (60) days of the date of this Order. That, in accordance with O.C.G.A. §22-2-112, if the condemnee, or any of the condemnees, or any person having a claim against or interest in said property, shall be dissatisfied with the compensation of $12,400.00 deposited in Court, such person or persons, or any of them, shall have the right, at any time subsequent to the filing of this Citation, but not later than 10 calendar days from the service of the award , plus three additional calendar days for mailing of the award, as provided for in O.C.G.A. §22-2-112(a) to file with the Court a notice of appeal, the same to be in writing and made a part of the record in the proceedings. Said property, as this affected, is described as follows: All that tract or parcel of land lying and being in Land Lot 272 of the 16th District, City of Conyers, Rockdale County, Georgia and being more particularly described as follows: To Reach the TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING commence at an iron pin set 1/2 inch rebar and cap at the northerly most point of the mitered intersection of the southerly Right-of Way of Taylor Street and Easterly Right-of-Way of Dogwood Drive; Thence running along the Right-of-Way of Taylor Street (20 to centerline at this point) South 40° 08' 00" East a distance of 95.40 feet to an iron pin set 1/2 inch rebar and cap; thence South 40° 08' 00" East a distance of 49.08 feet to an iron pin set 1/2 inch rebar and cap; thence South 41° 29' 04" East a distance of 252.84 feet to an iron pin set 1/2 inch rebar and cap; thence South 45° 47' 20" East a distance of 60.24 feet to an iron pin set 1/2 inch rebar and cap; thence South 45° 47' 20" East a distance of 57.41 feet to an iron pin set 1/2 inch rebar and cap; thence South 45° 47' 20" East a distance of 95.14 feet to an iron pin set 1/2 inch rebar and cap; thence South 06° 56' 34" East a distance of 6.52 feet to an iron pin set 1/2 inch rebar and cap on the westerly Right-of-Way of Veal Street (20 to centerline at this point) and the TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING; thence continuing along said Right-of-Way South 06° 56' 34" East a distance of 140.85 feet; thence running along a curve to the left an arc length of 34.74 feet, (said curve having a radius of 738.01 feet, with a chord bearing of South 10° 48' 54" East, and a chord length of 34.73 feet) to an iron pin set 1/2 inch rebar and cap ; thence leaving said Right-of-Way South 74° 12' 51" West a distance of 107.33 feet to an iron pin found 5/8 inch rebar; thence North 15° 33' 24" East a distance of 105.18 feet to an iron pin set 1/2 inch rebar and cap; thence North 26° 50' 48" East a distance of 114.10 feet to an iron pin set 1/2 inch rebar and cap and the TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING, Said tract contains 0.237 Acres (10,330 Square Feet). This 6th day of September, 2022. CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT OF ROCKDALE COUNTY, GEORGIA /s/ Andrea Chenault DEPUTY CLERK 905-81528 9/21 28 2022.

ROCKDALE COUNTY, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO