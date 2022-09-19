Read full article on original website
Monroe Local News
Monroe City Council approves apartment complex off Hwy 78 in Monroe
MONROE, GA (Sept. 19, 2022) – By a vote of 4-3, the Monroe City Council Tuesday last week approved a rezone and then a subsequent variance request from Jack’s Creek Landing LLC that green lights an upscale 282 apartment complex off Highway 78 and Aycock Avenue. Councilmen Norman Garrett and Charles Boyce and Councilwoman Myoshia Crawford were the three dissenting votes on the rezone.
Residential mixed-use planned for ‘ugly corner’ in busy section of Sandy Springs
A new mixed-use development planned for downtown Sandy Springs is already welcomed by residents and commercial businesse...
Dunwoody City Council imposes moratorium on cannabis retail stores
During one of its briefest sessions on record, the Dunwoody City Council on Sept. 19 voted to put a six-month moratorium on permitting or licensing cannabis retail stores within the city limits. According to Dunwoody Community Development Director Richard McLeod, who presented the resolution, the state of Georgia has created laws that allow for the […] The post Dunwoody City Council imposes moratorium on cannabis retail stores appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
Clayton News Daily
New Clayton County Administration Building designs released
JONESBORO — Design plans for the county’s new Administration Building were unveiled during the Board of Commissioners’ Sept. 13 work session. The new three-story, 85,000-square-foot facility will be located at the corner of Smith Street and Lee Street. A five-story parking deck is also part of the construction plan.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Newton County's insurance costs double due to large claims
COVINGTON — The cost of Newton County’s property, casualty and liability insurance coverage has doubled over last year due to several large claims, including the settlement of two discrimination lawsuits against the Board of Commissioners. Total insurance costs have gone from $986,000 last year to $1.9 million. Travelers...
Water bills skyrocket for homeowners in Cobb after a worker never actually checked their meters
COBB COUNTY, Ga — Homeowners in Mableton want to know why they are being charged so much for water. Channel 2′s Cobb County bureau chief Michele Newell was in Mableton on Tuesday, where homeowners say they are looking for answers. Cobb County admitted that a now-fired meter reader...
Giant mixed-use project in Johns Creek gets its name
The team behind a transformative project in Johns Creek said the development’s name needs to reflect the melding of people and experiences it aims to bring to the north Atlanta suburb.
Expect traffic delays in north Forsyth County as crews shut down one lane of 400
(Forsyth County, GA) Drivers heading through northern parts of Forsyth County will need some extra patience this week as road construction is forcing one lane to close. The right traffic lane on SR 400 northbound from exit 17 (Keith Bridge Rd/SR 306) to Martin Road will be closed from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. this week, weather permitting. The lane closure began on Saturday, September 17 and is expected to last for a week, except on Sunday.
luxury-houses.net
Entertainment Heaven in Sandy Springs Boasts Private Backyard Resort with a 53’ Saltwater Heated Pool on Market for $8.9M
The Estate in Sandy Springs is a luxurious home of quality built with every attention to detail now available for sale. This home located at 1090 Kingston Dr, Sandy Springs, Georgia; offering 06 bedrooms and 08 bathrooms with 1.45 acres of land. Call Stephanie Bell – Chapman Hall Realty (Phone: 404-236-0043) for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Sandy Springs.
New family-friendly chicken franchise opens in The Collection at Forsyth
(Forsyth County, GA) One of the most buzzed about chicken franchises just opened a brand new location in The Collection at Forsyth. Chick’nCone, which offers handheld fried chicken and sauces in a waffle cone, took over the old Which Wich space next to Chicken Salad Chick and Great American Cookie Company.
Clayton News Daily
ON THE MARKET: Large family home on 5th green of Georgia National Golf Course
This all brick, two story home sits on approximately one acre in a quiet cul-de-sac on the 5th green of the Georgia National Golf Course. The home has four bedrooms and five bathrooms. Walking into the home, you’ll find a two story foyer and great room with two sets of...
CBS 46
Student-athlete dies after medical emergency during game in Sandy Springs
SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. (CBS46) - A Sandy Springs high school student-athlete has died following a medical emergency during a flag football game Wednesday afternoon. The Sandy Springs Police Department says the student attended The Weber School on Roswell Road. The Weber School has identified the student as Eitan Force, a...
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF ROCKDALE COUNTY STATE OF GEORGIA CIVIL ACTION FILE NO.
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF ROCKDALE COUNTY STATE OF GEORGIA CIVIL ACTION FILE NO. 2020-CV-1753 HOUSING AUTHORITY OF THE CITY OF CONYERS Petitioner-Condemnor, v. That Tract or Parcel of Land Land Lying and Being In Land Lot 272 of the 16th District, Rockdale County, Georgia, consisting of 0.237 acres of land and known as 0 Veal Street, Conyers, Georgia 30012, Rockdale County Tax Parcel No. C100020003 Respondent-Condemnee. CITATION Said named persons and any and all other persons known and unknown claiming any right, title, power, interest, ownership, equity, claim or demand in and to the lands hereinafter described, and all occupants, tenants, lessees, licensees and all holders, owners, and users of way and easements in, across, over and under said land are hereby notified, under the provisions of the O.C.G.A. §8-3-31 et seq. and §22-2-1 et seq., providing for the exercise of the power of eminent domain by the State of Georgia, or any of its subdivisions, or by any county or municipality of such State, as follows: That the above styled case, being a condemnation in rem against the property hereinafter described was filed in said Court on the 16th day of July, 2020. That, in accordance with the provisions of the Official Code of Georgia Annotated, the Petitioner-Condemnor has prayed the Court for said property, and all persons having any interest in or claim against such property, as above-set-forth, are required by the Order of the Judge of Rockdale County Superior Court to file a response within sixty (60) days of the date of this Order. That, in accordance with O.C.G.A. §22-2-112, if the condemnee, or any of the condemnees, or any person having a claim against or interest in said property, shall be dissatisfied with the compensation of $12,400.00 deposited in Court, such person or persons, or any of them, shall have the right, at any time subsequent to the filing of this Citation, but not later than 10 calendar days from the service of the award , plus three additional calendar days for mailing of the award, as provided for in O.C.G.A. §22-2-112(a) to file with the Court a notice of appeal, the same to be in writing and made a part of the record in the proceedings. Said property, as this affected, is described as follows: All that tract or parcel of land lying and being in Land Lot 272 of the 16th District, City of Conyers, Rockdale County, Georgia and being more particularly described as follows: To Reach the TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING commence at an iron pin set 1/2 inch rebar and cap at the northerly most point of the mitered intersection of the southerly Right-of Way of Taylor Street and Easterly Right-of-Way of Dogwood Drive; Thence running along the Right-of-Way of Taylor Street (20 to centerline at this point) South 40° 08' 00" East a distance of 95.40 feet to an iron pin set 1/2 inch rebar and cap; thence South 40° 08' 00" East a distance of 49.08 feet to an iron pin set 1/2 inch rebar and cap; thence South 41° 29' 04" East a distance of 252.84 feet to an iron pin set 1/2 inch rebar and cap; thence South 45° 47' 20" East a distance of 60.24 feet to an iron pin set 1/2 inch rebar and cap; thence South 45° 47' 20" East a distance of 57.41 feet to an iron pin set 1/2 inch rebar and cap; thence South 45° 47' 20" East a distance of 95.14 feet to an iron pin set 1/2 inch rebar and cap; thence South 06° 56' 34" East a distance of 6.52 feet to an iron pin set 1/2 inch rebar and cap on the westerly Right-of-Way of Veal Street (20 to centerline at this point) and the TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING; thence continuing along said Right-of-Way South 06° 56' 34" East a distance of 140.85 feet; thence running along a curve to the left an arc length of 34.74 feet, (said curve having a radius of 738.01 feet, with a chord bearing of South 10° 48' 54" East, and a chord length of 34.73 feet) to an iron pin set 1/2 inch rebar and cap ; thence leaving said Right-of-Way South 74° 12' 51" West a distance of 107.33 feet to an iron pin found 5/8 inch rebar; thence North 15° 33' 24" East a distance of 105.18 feet to an iron pin set 1/2 inch rebar and cap; thence North 26° 50' 48" East a distance of 114.10 feet to an iron pin set 1/2 inch rebar and cap and the TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING, Said tract contains 0.237 Acres (10,330 Square Feet). This 6th day of September, 2022. CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT OF ROCKDALE COUNTY, GEORGIA /s/ Andrea Chenault DEPUTY CLERK 905-81528 9/21 28 2022.
fox5atlanta.com
Residents of senior living facility scared after numerous car break-ins
ATLANTA - Thieves are preying on people living in a senior living apartment complex. Residents at the Gateway Capitol View apartments in Atlanta say it does not matter where they park, what time they park, or even if they leave their car unlocked, there is always a fear of waking up knowing their car may have been broken into.
Gwinnett County hosts free drive-through food giveaway today in Lilburn
The event will begin at 4 p.m. in Bryson Park, while supplies last.
Meet Diana Lynch, Developer Of The First Black Owned Golf Resort In Dominican Republic
Diana Lynch, Esq has spent the majority of her professional career practicing law. As a founding member of the award- winning Lynch Law Group law firm in Atlanta. For over 25 years representing notables in the sports and entertainment industry, Lynch has built a reputation as one of the elite attorneys in Georgia. Now she has her sights set on the Dominican Republic. As CEO and real estate developer of Tempat Sala, she’s leading the way in constructing our very first black- owned golf resort & spa in Samaná Bay.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
HEALTH SCORES: Sept. 12 - Sept. 19
♦ Dairy Queen of Covington, 3125 U.S. Highway 278, Covington; Sept. 13; Routine; 91/A.
DeKalb offering $100 gift cards for COVID shots at weekend event
DeKalb County will host a large-scale COVID-19 vaccination event this weekend, offering $100 prepaid debit cards to anyo...
Family says they’ve spent 3 years trying to get home builder to replace defective doors
JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — For more than three years, a Johns Creek family says they have been trying with no luck to get the builder to replace defective doors in their new construction home. After getting nowhere, they reached out to Channel 2 Consumer Investigator Justin Gray for help.
