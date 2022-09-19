Read full article on original website
Offset Announces Release Date For "Father Of 4" Follow-Up Solo Album
Fans have wondered what the future of the Migos holds. Quavo and Takeoff announced their joint project, Only Built 4 Infinity Linx, earlier this month following a string of singles. Meanwhile, Offset unveiled two new solo singles, "54321" and "Code" ft. Moneybagg Yo. Following 'Set's public dispute with Quality Control, it seemed like there might be a further delay on a new project but that doesn't seem to be the case.
Offset Reaches Out To André 3000 To Collaborate: "I Sent You Three Songs”
Offset says that he's sent several songs to André 3000 in hopes of collaborating with the legendary rapper but has yet to hear back. The Migos rapper discussed his admiration for André 3000 while speaking with Speedy Morman for Complex's “GOAT Talk” series. When asked for...
Quando Rondo Proposes To 18-Year-Old Girlfriend, Twitter Reacts
Quando Rondo is lucky to be alive after a targeted shooting at a Los Angeles gas station killed his friend Lul Pab last month, and the 23-year-old seems to be taking advantage of every day since then. After announcing that he's officially laying his flag down (although he's received some...
Alleged Audio Of August Alsina Confronting Tory Lanez Surfaces Online
More details from Tory Lanez' altercation with August Alsina are coming to the light. After Tory denied assaulting August, claiming that he was in the studio after finishing his set on the "Fall Back In Love Comedy & Music Jam" tour. However, earlier this week, footage of the Canadian rapper attempting to greet the "I Luv This Sh*t" singer made its rounds online, contradicting Tory's original claim.
Adam Levine Denies Affair With IG Model But Admits "I Crossed The Line"
He didn't start the week under the impression that he would be at the center of a pop culture scandal, but Adam Levine has been confronted with a viral moment. Instagram model Sumner Stroh shook the table after she shared a TikTok video detailing her alleged affair with the Maroon 5 frontman. Stroh didn't hold back when she spoke about having a sexual relationship with a celebrity "married to a Victoria's Secret model," and later, she uploaded screenshots of their private conversations.
Future Sells Chunk Of Publishing Rights For Tens Of Millions
When it comes to influential figures in today's rap game, few can hold a candle to Future. Rappers have spoken about him being untouchable in the studio, and the Atlanta trap sound that he helped forge has resulted in an empire of cultural significance and millions upon millions of plays. To commemorate Pluto's contributions to the music landscape, as well as to protect his long and storied career, he has sold his publishing rights to Influence Media Partners.
Yo Gotti & Angela Simmons Party Together As She Raps "Down In The DMs"
Yo Gotti has been shooting his shot with Angela Simmons since 2015. After namedropping the reality star and socialite on his hit track "Down In The DM," fans have been championing for Simmons to give the Memphis rapper a shot. However, after finding out that Angela was spoken for, rumors began to swirl that Gotti unfollowed the Growing Up Hip Hop star. The CMG founder denied the claims shortly after, insisting that he does in fact still have a crush on Angela.
Kodak Black Blasts Fan For Recording Him: "You See What Happened To PNB"
PNB Rock's untimely death changed the way a lot of artists are moving these day. Following the Philly rapper's passing, several stars have been adamant about not sharing their location or whereabouts online until they've left the area. Nicki Minaj shared a message about posting locations after fans blamed PNB's girlfriend's social media posts as the reason he was robbed and gunned down in Los Angeles.
Roddy Ricch Has A Message For L.A.: "It's Too Much Senseless Violence"
There has been a call for rappers to address the ongoing gun violence that plagues not only our streets but Rap culture. There has been a rise in attacks on artists, and most recently, Hip Hop suffered a loss when PnB Rock was gunned down while at a restaurant in Los Angeles. The Philadelphia rapper was with his girlfriend when an assailant came into the eatery, robbed him, and shot him dead.
Kodak Black Replies To Rich Homie Quan's Request To Collaborate
Kodak Black says that he's interested in collaborating with Rich Homie Quan after the rapper praised Black during a recent interview with DJ Akademiks for his Off The Record podcast. Quan mentioned that a collaboration between the two of them "would be harder than ever." “Now u kno we gotta...
Air Jordan 5 "Aqua" Rumored Release Date Unveiled
Over these past few years, the Air Jordan 5 has consistently been giving us some amazing offerings. When Jordan Brand celebrated this shoe's 30th anniversary in 2020, we were blessed with some retros and new color schemes. Since that time, Jordan Brand has kept the celebration going and it has led to a plethora of new models that have taken sneakerheads by storm. In 2023, the good times are destined to keep coming, and fans are excited about what is on the way.
Boosie Badazz Would Let His Friends Leave Gang For Fear They Would Rat
It has been a tumultuous two years for Quando Rondo as his name has been increasingly mentioned ever since the death of King Von. Rondo was reportedly at the scene when a scuffle broke out in Atlanta, resulting in the murder of the O-Block icon, and his friend, Lul Tim, has been named as the assailant by authorities. Recently, following the death of Rondo's friend Lul Pab—a young man who was shot and killed right next to Rondo—the rapper said he was laying down his flags and was done with the gang life.
Kanye West Shopping His Catalog For 35x Gross Profit: Report
Kanye West is making some money moves after terminating his deals with Adidas and Gap. According to Billboard, the megastar is looking for a buyer to purchase his shares of his catalog. The process began within the past year as the artist's representatives sat down with a variety of prospective buyers to determine the valuation of his catalog.
NAV Says "The Way [He] Looks" Is Why People "Hate" Him: Watch
Toronto's own NAV returned earlier this month with his Demons Protected By Angels album, which went on to debut on the Billboard 200 at No. 2. As is tradition, the recording artist has been making rounds on the press circuit, recently dropping by Complex to chat with Speedy Mormon about his relationship with fame, and why he thinks he has so many haters.
Freddie Gibbs Checks Akademiks, Benny The Butcher & R. Kelly In Funk Flex Freestyle
It's been a strong year for hip-hop but there are still a few more albums that are coming for the crown of album of the year. In the two years since Freddie Gibbs released Alfredo, he's earned Grammy nominations, widespread critical acclaim, and got involved in a few beefs that are seemingly fueling his competitive nature in the booth. With SSS on the way, the rapper is reminding fans that they should expect bars from him.
Video Shows August Alsina Ignore Tory Lanez's Extended Hand Ahead Of Alleged Fight
A new video circulating on social media shows August Alsina appear to ignore Tory Lanez as he attempts to shake hands. The clip comes after Alsina alleged that Lanez assaulted him for ignoring a request to "dap him up." In the clip, Lanez keeps his hand raised as Alsina walks...
Diddy Attends City Girls' Concert & Brings Flowers
Diddy showed up to support Yung Miami at the City Girls' latest concert, bringing a bouquet of flowers with him. The cute moment comes just days after Yung Miami had discussed her relationship with Diddy during a cover story for Pop Sugar. While Diddy was spotted backstage in a video...
Tory Lanez Dropped From Tour After August Alsina Altercation
Tory Lanez will no longer be apart of the "Fall Back In Love Comedy & Music Jam" after his alleged altercation with August Alsina. Over the weekend, the "I Luv This Sh*t" singer took to social media to reveal that the Toronto born rapper had punched him in the face, leaving him with a bloody lip and bruised face. Although Tory denied the claims, footage showed the Chixtape star attempting to greet August before the fight went down.
Toosii Doesn't Think Anyone Can Touch Future In The Studio
It has been long stated that artists should receive their flowers from their peers while they're still living. Too often, we see people surface with praise for their fellow artists only after some tragedy has occurred, so within Hip Hop, there has been pressure to make sure to pay homage, even if it's a simple message to social media. Toosii wanted to do just that by dropping off a brief mention about Future.
