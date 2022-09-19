ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wesson, MS

WDAM-TV

Shad White addresses welfare fraud at meeting of Covington GOP Women

COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - Mississippi State Auditor Shad White spoke Wednesday in Covington County and had some new comments about the ongoing civil lawsuit to recover money from the state welfare scandal. Last week, texts were released showing former governor Phil Bryant and Brett Favre allegedly worked together to channel...
COVINGTON COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Gipson addresses security for Mississippi State Fair

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Thursday, Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce Andy Gipson (R-Miss.), along with state and local law enforcement officials, addressed security staff and safety measures for the upcoming 2022 Mississippi State Fair. “I want to thank our local law enforcement agencies, Hinds County Sheriff’s Office and Jackson Police Department, for their longtime […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
mageenews.com

Guardianship clinic provides help in 13th Chancery Court District

Forty-four people from across south central Mississippi recently received help with legal guardianships so that children can attend school and receive health care benefits.
SIMPSON COUNTY, MS
mageenews.com

Police Uniforms Ordered

Police Chief Shane Little informed the Board of Aldermen at the September 20, 2022 meeting that uniforms for all policemen have been ordered and should arrive soon.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
The Associated Press

Montecito Acquires Orthopedic Property in Mississippi

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 22, 2022-- Montecito Medical, a premier owner of medical office properties throughout the U.S., has completed the acquisition of a 49,500 square-foot medical office building in Flowood, Mississippi. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220921005800/en/ Montecito Medical Real Estate acquires Capital Ortho in Flowood, Mississippi (Photo: Business Wire)
FLOWOOD, MS
mageenews.com

The City of Magee Rec Department Prepares for Playoffs

Parks and Recreational Director Jimmy Zilla announced at the September 20, 2022 Board of Aldermen meeting that Magee will be "full" for the next several weekends as the MAIS softball tournaments are held at the Sportsplex.
MAGEE, MS
mageenews.com

Walmart Bridge a Problem

City Superintendent Tim Bray informed the City of Magee Board of Aldermen at the September 20,2022 continued problems with the Walmart bridge are getting worse.
MAGEE, MS
mageenews.com

Downtown Magee Homeowners District Still Battling Zoning Issues

The Downtown Magee Homeowners District continues to plea their case before the Zoning Board and Board of Aldermen. The committee is...
MAGEE, MS
mageenews.com

Setting the Bar High!

Dr. Rusty and Beverly Slover have set the bar high with their fall decorations on Main Street Magee. (Dr Slover gave credit to Linda Pruitt of Hand's Nursery)
MAGEE, MS
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
mageenews.com

Corbin Dane Hosey, 21 of Mendenhall, Mississippi

Corbin Dane Hosey, 21 of Mendenhall, MS passed away Sunday, September 18, 2022. He was born Monday, August 6, 2001 in Hinds County Mississippi.
MENDENHALL, MS
mageenews.com

Board of Aldermen Agenda for 09/20/22

***BOARD ROOM OPENS AT 5:30 P.M. FOR THE PUBLIC***. BOARD AGENDA. SEPTEMBER 20TH, 2022. 6:00 P.M. *** PUBLIC HEARING TO DETERMINE...
MAGEE, MS

