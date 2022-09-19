Read full article on original website
Related
Natchez Democrat
School board responds to supervisor’s claims about district spending, says the county made an error
NATCHEZ — During their Wednesday meeting, the Natchez-Adams School District responded to “inaccurate or incomplete information regarding employees and budget requests” that were voiced by a county supervisor in a public forum. Supervisor Kevin Wilson responded to an advertisement the county placed in The Natchez Democrat regarding...
Merit Health Central is moving many services from Jackson to the suburbs. Employees wonder what’s next
Merit Health Central is struggling: services and units are closing or being moved, and current and former employees say the hospital is unable to maintain safe staffing levels. The private hospital, one of nine Merit Health facilities in the state, has already moved or is planning to move its cardiovascular services, neonatal intensive care unit […]
WDAM-TV
Shad White addresses welfare fraud at meeting of Covington GOP Women
COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - Mississippi State Auditor Shad White spoke Wednesday in Covington County and had some new comments about the ongoing civil lawsuit to recover money from the state welfare scandal. Last week, texts were released showing former governor Phil Bryant and Brett Favre allegedly worked together to channel...
Gipson addresses security for Mississippi State Fair
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Thursday, Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce Andy Gipson (R-Miss.), along with state and local law enforcement officials, addressed security staff and safety measures for the upcoming 2022 Mississippi State Fair. “I want to thank our local law enforcement agencies, Hinds County Sheriff’s Office and Jackson Police Department, for their longtime […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
mageenews.com
Guardianship clinic provides help in 13th Chancery Court District
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Forty-four people from across south central Mississippi recently received help with legal guardianships so that children can attend school and receive health care benefits.
mageenews.com
Police Uniforms Ordered
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Police Chief Shane Little informed the Board of Aldermen at the September 20, 2022 meeting that uniforms for all policemen have been ordered and should arrive soon.
Montecito Acquires Orthopedic Property in Mississippi
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 22, 2022-- Montecito Medical, a premier owner of medical office properties throughout the U.S., has completed the acquisition of a 49,500 square-foot medical office building in Flowood, Mississippi. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220921005800/en/ Montecito Medical Real Estate acquires Capital Ortho in Flowood, Mississippi (Photo: Business Wire)
mageenews.com
The City of Magee Rec Department Prepares for Playoffs
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Parks and Recreational Director Jimmy Zilla announced at the September 20, 2022 Board of Aldermen meeting that Magee will be “full” for the next several weekends as the MAIS softball tournaments are held at the Sportsplex.
IN THIS ARTICLE
mageenews.com
Walmart Bridge a Problem
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. City Superintendent Tim Bray informed the City of Magee Board of Aldermen at the September 20,2022 continued problems with the Walmart bridge are getting worse.
Jackson water crisis spurs calls to bring the federal hammer down on Mississippi
Advocates say the long-running problems at Jackson's troubled water plant show the largely Black city has been neglected by the Republican-controlled state government.
mageenews.com
Downtown Magee Homeowners District Still Battling Zoning Issues
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. The Downtown Magee Homeowners District continues to plea their case before the Zoning Board and Board of Aldermen. The committee is...
mageenews.com
Setting the Bar High!
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Dr. Rusty and Beverly Slover have set the bar high with their fall decorations on Main Street Magee. (Dr Slover gave credit to Linda Pruitt of Hand’s Nursery)
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Jackson State Announces Improvements to Fans Game Day Experience
Jackson State athletics will take a proactive approach in handling health and safety concerns following the Grambling game incidents.
BET
Mississippi Governor Receives Backlash For Saying It’s 'A Great Day To Not Be In Jackson'
Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves is receiving backlash for recent comments about Jackson, Miss., which has been enduring a water crisis. According to WAPT, during a Sept. 16 event in Hattiesburg, Reeves said, "I've got to tell you; it is a great day to be in Hattiesburg. It's also, as always, a great day to not be in Jackson.”
mageenews.com
Corbin Dane Hosey, 21 of Mendenhall, Mississippi
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Corbin Dane Hosey, 21 of Mendenhall, MS passed away Sunday, September 18, 2022. He was born Monday, August 6, 2001 in Hinds County Mississippi.
The Crisis In Jackson, Mississippi Ain’t About Water, It’s About Whiteness
This here is injustice in the highest order.
Mississippi couple turns CBD experience into one-of-a-kind coffee shop
A Mississippi couple’s experience with the benefits of CBD has led to the opening of a newly opened shop that offers everything from natural herb and CBD infusions to a cup of freshly brewed coffee. Rabbit Hole Brew at 908 Brookway Boulevard in Brookhaven is newly opened and already...
mageenews.com
Board of Aldermen Agenda for 09/20/22
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. ***BOARD ROOM OPENS AT 5:30 P.M. FOR THE PUBLIC***. BOARD AGENDA. SEPTEMBER 20TH, 2022. 6:00 P.M. *** PUBLIC HEARING TO DETERMINE...
WLBT
Hazlehurst police chief fired, assistant chief temporarily steps up
HAZLEHURST, Miss. (WLBT) - The top cop in Hazlehurst was ousted during a special Board of Alderman meeting on Monday. Mayor Kenneth Ramsey says Police Chief Darian Murray was relieved of his duties due to a lack of leadership over the last year. “It’s nothing personal, we’re just going in...
Natchez Democrat
Another one! Fifth winning Mississippi Lottery ticket claimed in Natchez this month
Maybe there’s something in the air in Natchez these days. For the fifth time this month, a Natchez resident has won a cash prize on the Mississippi Lottery – bringing the total claimed by local residents to more than $21,000 so far this month. A Natchez woman won...
Comments / 0