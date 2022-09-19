Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Parks and Recreational Director Jimmy Zilla announced at the September 20, 2022 Board of Aldermen meeting that Magee will be “full” for the next several weekends as the MAIS softball tournaments are held at the Sportsplex.

MAGEE, MS ・ 12 HOURS AGO