Pennsylvania Turnpike Sees Brighter Interstate Commutes in Creation of Solar Field
The Pa. Turnpike Commission plans for a solar field in the western part of the state to offer numerous advantages in sustainability. The Pa. Turnpike Commission is making a move toward interstate transit sustainability. It plans a solar field — a grouping of photovoltaic solar panels— to power maintenance and office buildings in the short-term. Further out, it hopes to electrify parts of the toll road so electric vehicles can charge as they travel. Ed Blazina’s reporting skills shone in bringing this story to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.
Gas prices decline for another week in Pennsylvania
PITTSBURGH — Gas prices in Pennsylvania have been steadily declining, although the current average still remains higher than what was reported at this time last year. As of Monday, people filling up in Pennsylvania are paying an average of $3.85 for a gallon of regular gasoline, which is down 7 cents from the week before, and down 40 cents from one month ago.
Pennsylvania drivers should keep an eye out for unfair penalty toll charges
If you drive on Pennsylvania's toll roads, you should be on the lookout for penalty toll charges or "V-tolls" even if you use an E-Z Pass. According to a recent report, the Pennsylvania Turnpike has allegedly been charging drivers with penalty fees for years but failing to notify them about the additional charges, which in some cases may have been unfairly added to their bill.
Heating Oil Prices
With October approaching, the air will start getting cooler and your thermostat will start rising. But with heating oil and electricity prices expected to remain high, some may struggle to pay their bills. “The worst thing that a customer can do is to be overwhelmed, take a bill, and shove...
4 Places in Pennsylvania Worth Visiting During Fall Foliage
The above photo is taken at State College, PA. The nature surrounding the college campus is just outstanding during the fall season. When we visited last year, we also hiked Mount Nittany, which I highly recommend if you find yourself in the area.
Three people died from silo gas in Penns Valley. What is it and why is it so dangerous?
A father and his sons died Wednesday after being trapped in a silo on a Penns Valley farm.
Legislation would require drivers to pay outstanding tolls for vehicle registration
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Future legislation could require drivers to pay any and all outstanding tolls before they can register their vehicle. State Senator Marty Flynn (D-Lackawanna/Luzerne/Monroe) announced Monday that he intends to introduce legislation that does just that. In a letter to all Pennsylvania State Senate members, Flynn wrote,...
Severe storms with gusty winds, hail could hit central Pa. Wednesday: forecasters
Severe storms, heavy winds and hail could return to central Pennsylvania Wednesday night after a sunny and mild day, forecasters said. The National Weather Service said most of Wednesday will be sunny and dry, with highs in the mid 80s. But strong to severe storms are expected Wednesday night in...
How common are farm deaths in Pennsylvania? Here’s how many occurred in recent years
Tractors, a forklift and a silo were all cited as the cause of agriculture fatalities in the state in 2021, according to this report.
Elk make their way north, signs of spreading across Pennsylvania
Coudersport, Pa. — People driving in Potter County had some extra scenery to look at this month. It was hard to miss the site of elk walking amongst the streets and sites of Coudersport as the pictures began to go viral across Northern Pennsylvania. Although the elks' visit to Northcentral Pennsylvania feels unique, it was not always that way. Before and during the first-half of the 1800's, elk roamed across...
Lane restriction scheduled on I-81 northbound
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — According to PennDOT, there will be a lane restriction on Interstate 81 northbound starting Monday night. The lane restriction will begin at mile marker 166 in Wilkes-Barre on Monday at 7:00 p.m. The work is scheduled to take place through Thursday, September 22. Construction will take place nightly from 7:00 […]
Governor Wolf Announces Approval of Environmental and Infrastructure Projects Across Pennsylvania
On Wednesday, Governor Tom Wolf announced 130 new project approvals through the Commonwealth Financing Authority (CFA) for environmental and infrastructure projects across Pennsylvania. “These projects will improve communities and enhance the quality of life for Pennsylvanians,” said Gov. Wolf. “They are the kind of improvements and upgrades that continue to...
Popular grocery store chain to eliminate plastic bags in Pennsylvania this week
A popular grocery store chain has made the decision to stop offering plastic grocery bags to its customers in Pennsylvania. The new change is set to go into effect this week. For as long as I can remember, most grocery stores and supermarkets in Pennsylvania have offered free plastic shopping bags to their customers to make carrying items out of the store more convenient (with some exceptions, such as Aldi stores.)
State game lands driving tour schedule for October announced by Pa. Game Commission
The Pennsylvania Game Commission has released its schedule of driving tours through the interiors of nine state game lands for Sundays, October 2, 9 and 16. The popular Stony Valley drive through State Game Lands 211 in Dauphin and Lebanon counties is not on the schedule for 2022. Here’s the...
Elk-watching ‘spectacle’ in Pa. accessible via scenic drive, live stream
The prime time for viewing the Pennsylvania elk herd has arrived. Boss bulls throughout the Elk Range in Cameron, Clearfield and Elk counties are herding and protecting their harems of cows. The high-pitched bugling from those bulls and their competitors are echoing across the mountains and valleys of the region.
PennDOT Data Shows Roundabouts Reduce Fatalities
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced that according to department data, fatalities, injuries, and crashes decreased overall after intersections were replaced with roundabouts. PennDOT reviewed data for 36 roundabouts on state routes at intersections that were previously stop or signal controlled. The roundabouts were selected based on having at...
This Is The Most Popular Beer In Pennsylvania
TopAgency.com shared data on the most popular beer brands in each state. Here's the top choice for Pennsylvania.
Settlement reached for Pennsylvanians harmed by car repair coverage company
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania customers of Omega Vehicle Services, LCC, which did business as Delta Auto Protect, may be eligible for a settlement announced by the Attorney General’s Office on Monday. Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced that his office has secured a Court Order for more than $1.7 million in restitution against Omega Vehicle Services, […]
Pennsylvania retailers concerned about 2022 Christmas tree stock
The past two years have some growers concerned about this season.
Thousands of older Pennsylvanians at risk of losing property tax rebates because of legislative inaction
HARRISBURG — It’s a conversation Diana Raph dreads. Every year, Raph, a tax preparer in the Lehigh Valley, applies on behalf of dozens of her clients to a state program that helps older Pennsylvanians pay their rent and property taxes. And every year, she has to tell more...
