ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Comments / 1

Related
VISTA.Today

Pennsylvania Turnpike Sees Brighter Interstate Commutes in Creation of Solar Field

The Pa. Turnpike Commission plans for a solar field in the western part of the state to offer numerous advantages in sustainability. The Pa. Turnpike Commission is making a move toward interstate transit sustainability. It plans a solar field — a grouping of photovoltaic solar panels— to power maintenance and office buildings in the short-term. Further out, it hopes to electrify parts of the toll road so electric vehicles can charge as they travel. Ed Blazina’s reporting skills shone in bringing this story to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WPXI Pittsburgh

Gas prices decline for another week in Pennsylvania

PITTSBURGH — Gas prices in Pennsylvania have been steadily declining, although the current average still remains higher than what was reported at this time last year. As of Monday, people filling up in Pennsylvania are paying an average of $3.85 for a gallon of regular gasoline, which is down 7 cents from the week before, and down 40 cents from one month ago.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Kristen Walters

Pennsylvania drivers should keep an eye out for unfair penalty toll charges

If you drive on Pennsylvania's toll roads, you should be on the lookout for penalty toll charges or "V-tolls" even if you use an E-Z Pass. According to a recent report, the Pennsylvania Turnpike has allegedly been charging drivers with penalty fees for years but failing to notify them about the additional charges, which in some cases may have been unfairly added to their bill.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc23.com

Heating Oil Prices

With October approaching, the air will start getting cooler and your thermostat will start rising. But with heating oil and electricity prices expected to remain high, some may struggle to pay their bills. “The worst thing that a customer can do is to be overwhelmed, take a bill, and shove...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Traffic
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Harrisburg, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Gasoline#Great Lakes#Gasbuddy Com
NorthcentralPA.com

Elk make their way north, signs of spreading across Pennsylvania

Coudersport, Pa. — People driving in Potter County had some extra scenery to look at this month. It was hard to miss the site of elk walking amongst the streets and sites of Coudersport as the pictures began to go viral across Northern Pennsylvania. Although the elks' visit to Northcentral Pennsylvania feels unique, it was not always that way. Before and during the first-half of the 1800's, elk roamed across...
POTTER COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Lane restriction scheduled on I-81 northbound

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — According to PennDOT, there will be a lane restriction on Interstate 81 northbound starting Monday night. The lane restriction will begin at mile marker 166 in Wilkes-Barre on Monday at 7:00 p.m. The work is scheduled to take place through Thursday, September 22. Construction will take place nightly from 7:00 […]
WILKES-BARRE, PA
skooknews.com

Governor Wolf Announces Approval of Environmental and Infrastructure Projects Across Pennsylvania

On Wednesday, Governor Tom Wolf announced 130 new project approvals through the Commonwealth Financing Authority (CFA) for environmental and infrastructure projects across Pennsylvania. “These projects will improve communities and enhance the quality of life for Pennsylvanians,” said Gov. Wolf. “They are the kind of improvements and upgrades that continue to...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Kristen Walters

Popular grocery store chain to eliminate plastic bags in Pennsylvania this week

A popular grocery store chain has made the decision to stop offering plastic grocery bags to its customers in Pennsylvania. The new change is set to go into effect this week. For as long as I can remember, most grocery stores and supermarkets in Pennsylvania have offered free plastic shopping bags to their customers to make carrying items out of the store more convenient (with some exceptions, such as Aldi stores.)
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
erienewsnow.com

PennDOT Data Shows Roundabouts Reduce Fatalities

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced that according to department data, fatalities, injuries, and crashes decreased overall after intersections were replaced with roundabouts. PennDOT reviewed data for 36 roundabouts on state routes at intersections that were previously stop or signal controlled. The roundabouts were selected based on having at...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

Settlement reached for Pennsylvanians harmed by car repair coverage company

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania customers of Omega Vehicle Services, LCC, which did business as Delta Auto Protect, may be eligible for a settlement announced by the Attorney General’s Office on Monday. Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced that his office has secured a Court Order for more than $1.7 million in restitution against Omega Vehicle Services, […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy