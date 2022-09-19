William Clark Gates, Sr., lovingly referred to as Bill, age 87, of Bowling Green, KY passed away on Friday, September 16, 2022, at Ahava Healthcare in Clarksville, TN. He was born on June 29, 1935, in New Albany, IN to the late William Wyatt Gates and Sarah Carletta Maly. William loved taking cruises and vacationing all over the world. He also liked to play golf. William loved life and made the most of it. William honorably served his country in the United States Navy.

BOWLING GREEN, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO