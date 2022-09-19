Read full article on original website
Richard St. Pierre
Richard St. Pierre, age 74, of Clarksville, TN, passed away Monday, September 19, 2022 at his home. He was born December 8, 1947, in Lewiston, ME, to the late Theodore Isadore St. Pierre and Edith Arlene Arris. Richard is survived by his wife, Thuan Minh Tran Thi; sons, Levi and...
Nicholas Perry
Nicholas Allen Perry, age 39, of Palmyra passed away Tuesday, September 20, 2022. Celebration of Life will be held 2 p.m. Friday, September 23, 2022 at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home with Rev. Steve Lannom officiating. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. and again on Friday from 12 p.m. until the hour of service at the funeral home.
Anthony Phillips
Anthony Scott Phillips, age 30, of Palmyra passed away August 20, 2022. Services will be held at Slayden Baptist Church at a later date. Anthony entered this life on November 4, 1991, in Montgomery County, TN. He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Velera Hutchison Gibson, and James Gibson....
Hessie Marie Dennis (Page)
Ms. Hessie Marie Dennis, age 92, of Clarksville, TN, passed away Tuesday, September 20, 2022 at Tennova Healthcare Clarksville. She was born July 22, 1930 in Bumpus Mills, TN, daughter of the late Elijah Page, Sr. and Sennie Elizabeth Jenkins Page. Ms. Dennis was a member of the Park Lane...
Retired APSU music professor Sharon Mabry publishes first novel
CLARKSVILLE, TN – In “The Postmaster’s Daughter,” Sharon Mabry’s haunting and suspenseful first novel, a young woman is murdered shortly before her wedding day. This tragedy takes place in the late 1930s, deep in the hills of East Tennessee, and in the years that follow, the traumatic event causes the community’s two most prominent families to slowly unravel.
Street name unveiling ceremony this week to honor Rev. Jerry Jerkins
CLARKSVILLE, TN – A street name unveiling ceremony for the late Rev. Jerry G. Jerkins will take place at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21, in the 800 block of Kraft Street in honor of his birthday. A tribute service will be held at St. John Baptist Church on 1833...
Mary ‘Patti’ Sinclair
A memorial service for Mary “Patti” Sinclair, age 71, of Cunningham, TN, will be on October 14, 2022, at 3:00 p.m. at Sykes Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 2:00 p.m. until the time of service. Patti passed away on September 13, 2022. She was born June 20, 1951, in Louisville, KY, to William and Dolores Fisher Needy, who preceded her in death.
Dorothy ‘June’ Adams
A Celebration of Life for Dorothy “June” Adams, age 87, of Palmyra, TN, will be Friday, September 23, 2022 at 12:00 p.m. at Sykes Funeral Home. Bro. Ted Denny will officiate and burial will follow at Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends Thursday, September 22, 2022 from 4:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. and again on Friday from 10:30 a.m. until the time of service.
Thomas G. Gilbert
Thomas G. Gilbert, age 86, of Clarksville, TN, passed away Monday, September 19, 2022, at his home, surrounded by his loving family. Thomas was born February 17, 1936, in Clarksville, to the late Clayton Gilbert and Elizabeth Crow. He was the last living of five siblings. He is survived by...
Matthew Dale Potter
Matthew Dale Potter, age 40, of Cunningham, TN passed away tragically in a motorcycle accident on Friday, September 16, 2022. Celebration of Life will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, September 21, 2022, at Lone Oak Baptist Church 3685 HWY 48, Cunningham TN 37052 with Rev. David Mackens officiating. Burial will follow at Lone Oak Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Lone Oak Baptist Church and again on Wednesday from 9 a.m. until the hour of service at the church.
Florence Mary Bailey
Florence Bailey, age 88, of Clarksville, TN passed away Tuesday, September 20, 2022, surrounded by her family, at AHC Clarksville. Florence was born August 17, 1934 in Knoxville, TN, to the late Porter Cecil Burnett and Lula Karr Burnett. She is also preceded in death by her loving husband, Samuel R. Bailey; brother, Harry Burnett; sister, Marie Burnett.
William Clark Gates, Sr.
William Clark Gates, Sr., lovingly referred to as Bill, age 87, of Bowling Green, KY passed away on Friday, September 16, 2022, at Ahava Healthcare in Clarksville, TN. He was born on June 29, 1935, in New Albany, IN to the late William Wyatt Gates and Sarah Carletta Maly. William loved taking cruises and vacationing all over the world. He also liked to play golf. William loved life and made the most of it. William honorably served his country in the United States Navy.
Mattie Tanner
Mattie Tanner, age 84, of Clarksville, passed away Saturday, September 10, 2022. Visitation Thursday, September 22, 2022, 12:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. with the family present 5:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. Celebration of Life 11:00 a.m. Friday, September 23, 2022, at Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church, 930 Mt. Pisgah Rd., Clarksville, TN. Interment at Mt. Pisgah Church Cemetery.
Building plaques help tell history of downtown Clarksville
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Anyone taking a stroll downtown may soon notice something new: plaques along the sides of buildings that tell the history of the city. David Smith, a photographer who is with the Clarksville Arts and Heritage Development Council, said he happened upon the idea when he took a trip to Sylva, North Carolina.
APSU among 32 educator prep providers recognized for leadership in continuous improvement
CLARKSVILLE, TN – Earlier this month, the Council for the Accreditation of Educator Preparation (CAEP) announced that Austin Peay State University is one of 32 providers from 16 states, Puerto Rico and Jordan to receive recognition for its leadership and commitment to continuous improvement. The recipients of the 2022 Frank Murray Leadership Recognition for Continuous Improvement provided evidence and data trends to achieve accreditation with no stipulations or areas for improvement.
Montgomery County announces 2022-2023 Mayor’s Emerging Leaders class
CLARKSVILLE, TN – Montgomery County Government welcomes the 2022-2023 Mayor’s Emerging Leaders, a group of 17 high school students who serve as unofficial members of county committees. The Mayor’s Emerging Leaders Program offers a unique learning experience for high school students to have an inside look at how...
APSU Military Alumni chapter dinner to support Gary Linfoot Military Scholarship Endowment
CLARKSVILLE, TN – Austin Peay State University will host the Military Alumni Chapter Dinner at 6 p.m. on Friday, Sept 23, in the Morgan University Center Ballroom. A reception will be held prior to the dinner at 5:30 p.m. in the lobby of the ballroom. The University would like to thank Fortera Credit Union for their continued support as the presenting sponsor of the event. Proceeds from the event will go to the CW5 (Ret) Gary Linfoot Military Scholarship Endowment.
Riverview Inn’s furniture, TVs, refrigerators and more donated to Clarksville Salvation Army
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A hotel worth of furniture is being donated to the Salvation Army, ahead of the upcoming renovation of the Riverview Inn. BNA Associates has donated hundreds of items, from chairs and mattresses to TVs and microwave ovens. Donating the items. Last month, BNA, based...
Clarksville Police Deputy Chief Ty Burdine graduates from FBI National Academy
CLARKSVILLE, TN – Clarksville Police Deputy Chief Charles “Ty” Burdine has graduated as a member of the 283rd session of the FBI National Academy. The graduation took place at the National Academy in Quantico, Virginia on Sept. 13. The 283rd session consisted of 235 law enforcement officers...
First-ever Little Miss Mistletoe Pageant coming up at Q108 Clarksville Vintage Fair
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Get your little beauty queens ready to join in the first-ever Little Miss Mistletoe Pageant. Your child can sparkle and shine this November at the Q108 Vintage Fair’s own Christmas-themed pageant, coming up on Saturday, Nov. 5. Children ages 1 to 10 years old will have the chance to win age division prizes as Little Miss Mistletoe.
