East Hartford, CT

Annual 5K to support officer mental health

By Collin Atwood / Journal Inquirer
 3 days ago

EAST HARTFORD — Believe 208 will host its eighth annual Run for the Brave and Finest 5K race on Sunday to support mental health initiatives for police officers.

The yearly event began after the suicide of former East Hartford police officer Paul Buchanan in 2013.

“Since that tragic day, I’ve taken his message and tragic death and tried to help others in breaking the stigma and the silence behind the trauma that our police officers face each and every day,” Buchanan’s wife Tricia Buchanan said at a Town Council meeting in August.

