Westport's biggest (probably) and arguably best party of the year returned to Compo Beach on a beautiful, sunny Saturday to the obvious delight of the happy and well-fed attendees. There was something for everyone; great entertainment for kids, the upbeat sounds of Hot Rubber Monkey Band got folks dancing, all the beer, wine and Tito's hand-made vodka anyone could ask for. Then there were the lobsters… for the $75.00 ticket price which goes to benefit all the charities the Westport Rotary supports each year, not to mention Copps Island oysters, clams, corn on the cob, cole slaw, bread, potato salad and even a peppermint patty for desert. There was also an option for a great steak for the non-lobster folks. A $10.00 kids ticket got them either chicken tenders or a hot dog. An early sell-out affair as always and another day of wonderful memories for the families and friends of Westport and the surrounding environs.

WESTPORT, CT ・ 3 DAYS AGO