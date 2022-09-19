Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Why Director Ron Howard Raised His Kids On A Farm In Greenwich, Connecticut Instead of HollywoodFlorence CarmelaGreenwich, CT
White Plains Farmers Market: Court Street Between Martine & Main St., White Plains, NY 10601. Wednesdays 8.30 am-3.30 pmBassey BYWhite Plains, NY
Try These Delicious Burger Joints in Westchester County, NYGirl Eats WestchesterWestchester County, NY
Popular discount store opens new location in ConnecticutKristen WaltersRidgefield, CT
Related
Van Leeuwen Ice Cream To Debut First CT Location In Greenwich
Van Leeuwen Ice Cream will soon open a location in Fairfield County, its first shop in Connecticut. It will be located in Greenwich at 375 Greenwich Ave., with the opening day scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 1, representatives said. To celebrate the opening day, the shop will offer $1 scoops of...
Register Citizen
Geppetto’s Osteria opens in Torrington after pandemic delay, fire
TORRINGTON – The long wait is over, and visitors to Geppetto's Osteria now can sample a variety of pastas, dry-aged steaks and other culinary creations at the East Main Street venue. It has been nearly two years since husband-and-wife team Carlo and Michelle Pulixi began renovating the site at...
News 12
Protesters plead with Stamford to reopen Glenbrook Community Center
A protest was held Wednesday in Stamford, where people pleaded with the city to reopen the Glenbrook Community Center. There's currently a proposal in place to convert it to a 51-unit affordable housing apartment building. Protesters say the building, which is around the corner on Crescent Street, is one of...
New Haven Independent
Ansonia Harvest Festival Is Saturday On Main Street
ANSONIA — The city’s annual Harvest Festival will make its autumnal return downtown this weekend. The festival, hosted by the Ansonia Cultural Commission, will take over Main Street from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday (Sept. 24). Admission is free, and free parking will be available on East and West Main streets, as well as in the former Big Y parking lot.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NewsTimes
8 'haunted’ restaurants in CT that give ‘ghost kitchen’ a new meaning
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. With several of these Connecticut restaurants and bars located in historical, centuries-old buildings, employees and guests say they’ve experienced spooky happenings: unexplained movements, sounds and even sightings of apparitions. But even if you don’t leave with your own personal ghost story, you'll still enjoy the food and drink.
Is Wood-N-Tap Restaurant Coming to Danbury? Google Maps May Have Let a Secret Slide
I was cruising through Danbury, CT Facebook group the other day when I came across a post from a man named Mark Granja. Mark had been using Google Maps, specifically in the Newtown Road region of Danbury, and saw a restaurant appear, that is not there. Granja wrote:. "Found something...
Brutal Two-On-One Beating Caught on Camera in Danbury
The video is making the rounds on Spanish social media in Danbury and it's tough to watch. A friend sent me the link to a Facebook post from Revolucion Radio, which was uploaded on September 6, 2022. It appears to show a 2-on-1 beat-down in the parking lot across from the Danbury Ice Arena.
Bridgeport mother struggles to get proper services to meet needs of disabled daughter
Luz Gonzalez says her child, who has epilepsy, is wheelchair-bound, non-verbal and developmentally disabled.
RELATED PEOPLE
Register Citizen
Connecticut's city schools have struggled in football while the wealthy towns dominate
At a school like Harding, football coach Eddie Santiago says, there’s another layer to that for players whose families might be living in poverty in a place where, he says, surviving walking down the street is a challenge, where they have to be tough, be in “defense mode.”
connect-bridgeport.com
Market Place at Bridgeport Adds Business to Roster
There was plenty of good news shared on the economic front at last week’s Bridgeport Development Authority meeting. Part of the news involved new business coming to the area. During Community Development Director Andrea Kerr’s update, she announced the latest business ready to open shop in the city limits....
Register Citizen
In Stamford, how Glenbrook Community Center’s fate ignited a neighborhood debate
STAMFORD — The lawn signs are inescapable, with the signature pediment above the Glenbrook Community Center pasted on them in bright blue . They demand attention. And attention they have surely secured. In letters to the Board of Representatives, on social media posts, on front lawns and in windows,...
Register Citizen
Veteran Westport EMT crew chief and Weston firefighter dies
WESTPORT — Mark Blake, a veteran EMT crew chief who served the town for more than three decades, died Tuesday, Westport's emergency medical service confirmed. He was 61. The cause of death was not immediately released. "It’s a sad moment for Westport with the passing of Crew Chief Mark...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Child finally goes home after spending 6 years at Westchester hospital
A child with special needs finally came home to her family in Connecticut after spending six years at Blythedale Children's Hospital.
Register Citizen
Naugatuck police: Planet Fitness manager charged with filming client in tanning booth
NAUGATUCK — Police say the manager of a local gym was arrested on Tuesday morning for allegedly filming a man during a tanning session. Jordan Hill, 23, the manager of the Planet Fitness at 1188 New Haven Road, was charged with criminal attempt at voyeurism, according to police. He was released on $20,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in state Superior Court in Waterbury on Oct. 19, police said.
zip06.com
Old Saybrook Lights Celebration Slated for Sept. 30
You’re invited: the town will be hosting a celebration of the new ballfield lights at Old Saybrook High School on Friday, Sept. 30 at 6 p.m. It’s hard to find a more iconic image of high school life than heading to watch a football or soccer team playing under the lights on an autumn night. However, until this year, that wasn’t a reality for Old Saybrook residents. But thanks to a years-long campaign and many generous donors, Old Saybrook High School now has lights on their ball fields, and organizers are hoping the community will come celebrate and cheer on the Rams.
NewsTimes
Danbury's first proposed recreational marijuana seller wants to open up shop on Federal Road
DANBURY — Once the site of an equipment rental company, the white pill box building on the property at 108 Federal Road today sits quietly surrounded by chain-link fencing. But its dormant status may change in the coming months if the owners of a newly established adult-use retail cannabis business successfully secure a preliminary license from the state that would allow the firm to sell marijuana to recreational customers.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsTimes
Connecticut's Durham Fair opens Sept. 22: Here's what to know
Farm animals and supersized plants will be on display this weekend when the Durham Fair kicks off its 102nd anniversary edition on Thursday. Scroll below to see what sort of entertainment and activities are available at this year's fair. What are this year's dates for the Durham Fair?. The Durham...
greenwichfreepress.com
Tod’s Point Ticket Booth Employee Removed While Town Conducts Review of Gate Access Practices
A post Tuesday on the app Nextdoor.com titled Scam at Greenwich Point described an alleged incident at the Tod’s Point ticket entry booth. The post had garnered 90 comments by Wednesday morning. The post was from David Mickelson, a North Stamford man, who said he had given his niece...
Residents complain after Hamden apartment raises rent by 75%
HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Residents are complaining after their apartment complex drastically increased rents. Nadeem Iqbal, who lives at the Seramonte Estates in Hamden, expected to pay more when he renewed his lease next month. However, he was shocked at the real amount, his monthly payment would skyrocket from $2,000 to $3,500. “We are unable […]
westportlocal.com
Comp Beach, Westport's Happy Place Was Even Happier For Lobster Fest 2022
Westport's biggest (probably) and arguably best party of the year returned to Compo Beach on a beautiful, sunny Saturday to the obvious delight of the happy and well-fed attendees. There was something for everyone; great entertainment for kids, the upbeat sounds of Hot Rubber Monkey Band got folks dancing, all the beer, wine and Tito's hand-made vodka anyone could ask for. Then there were the lobsters… for the $75.00 ticket price which goes to benefit all the charities the Westport Rotary supports each year, not to mention Copps Island oysters, clams, corn on the cob, cole slaw, bread, potato salad and even a peppermint patty for desert. There was also an option for a great steak for the non-lobster folks. A $10.00 kids ticket got them either chicken tenders or a hot dog. An early sell-out affair as always and another day of wonderful memories for the families and friends of Westport and the surrounding environs.
Comments / 0