ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Darien, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Register Citizen

Geppetto’s Osteria opens in Torrington after pandemic delay, fire

TORRINGTON – The long wait is over, and visitors to Geppetto's Osteria now can sample a variety of pastas, dry-aged steaks and other culinary creations at the East Main Street venue. It has been nearly two years since husband-and-wife team Carlo and Michelle Pulixi began renovating the site at...
TORRINGTON, CT
News 12

Protesters plead with Stamford to reopen Glenbrook Community Center

A protest was held Wednesday in Stamford, where people pleaded with the city to reopen the Glenbrook Community Center. There's currently a proposal in place to convert it to a 51-unit affordable housing apartment building. Protesters say the building, which is around the corner on Crescent Street, is one of...
STAMFORD, CT
New Haven Independent

Ansonia Harvest Festival Is Saturday On Main Street

ANSONIA — The city’s annual Harvest Festival will make its autumnal return downtown this weekend. The festival, hosted by the Ansonia Cultural Commission, will take over Main Street from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday (Sept. 24). Admission is free, and free parking will be available on East and West Main streets, as well as in the former Big Y parking lot.
ANSONIA, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Connecticut Food & Drinks
Darien, CT
Food & Drinks
City
Darien, CT
Darien, CT
Lifestyle
Darien, CT
Restaurants
Local
Connecticut Lifestyle
City
Newington, CT
Local
Connecticut Restaurants
NewsTimes

8 'haunted’ restaurants in CT that give ‘ghost kitchen’ a new meaning

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. With several of these Connecticut restaurants and bars located in historical, centuries-old buildings, employees and guests say they’ve experienced spooky happenings: unexplained movements, sounds and even sightings of apparitions. But even if you don’t leave with your own personal ghost story, you'll still enjoy the food and drink.
MIDDLETOWN, CT
i95 ROCK

Brutal Two-On-One Beating Caught on Camera in Danbury

The video is making the rounds on Spanish social media in Danbury and it's tough to watch. A friend sent me the link to a Facebook post from Revolucion Radio, which was uploaded on September 6, 2022. It appears to show a 2-on-1 beat-down in the parking lot across from the Danbury Ice Arena.
DANBURY, CT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Guy Fieri
connect-bridgeport.com

Market Place at Bridgeport Adds Business to Roster

There was plenty of good news shared on the economic front at last week’s Bridgeport Development Authority meeting. Part of the news involved new business coming to the area. During Community Development Director Andrea Kerr’s update, she announced the latest business ready to open shop in the city limits....
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Register Citizen

Veteran Westport EMT crew chief and Weston firefighter dies

WESTPORT — Mark Blake, a veteran EMT crew chief who served the town for more than three decades, died Tuesday, Westport's emergency medical service confirmed. He was 61. The cause of death was not immediately released. "It’s a sad moment for Westport with the passing of Crew Chief Mark...
WESTON, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Without Warning#Food Drink#Italian#Darien Car Clinic
Register Citizen

Naugatuck police: Planet Fitness manager charged with filming client in tanning booth

NAUGATUCK — Police say the manager of a local gym was arrested on Tuesday morning for allegedly filming a man during a tanning session. Jordan Hill, 23, the manager of the Planet Fitness at 1188 New Haven Road, was charged with criminal attempt at voyeurism, according to police. He was released on $20,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in state Superior Court in Waterbury on Oct. 19, police said.
NAUGATUCK, CT
zip06.com

Old Saybrook Lights Celebration Slated for Sept. 30

You’re invited: the town will be hosting a celebration of the new ballfield lights at Old Saybrook High School on Friday, Sept. 30 at 6 p.m. It’s hard to find a more iconic image of high school life than heading to watch a football or soccer team playing under the lights on an autumn night. However, until this year, that wasn’t a reality for Old Saybrook residents. But thanks to a years-long campaign and many generous donors, Old Saybrook High School now has lights on their ball fields, and organizers are hoping the community will come celebrate and cheer on the Rams.
OLD SAYBROOK, CT
NewsTimes

Danbury's first proposed recreational marijuana seller wants to open up shop on Federal Road

DANBURY — Once the site of an equipment rental company, the white pill box building on the property at 108 Federal Road today sits quietly surrounded by chain-link fencing. But its dormant status may change in the coming months if the owners of a newly established adult-use retail cannabis business successfully secure a preliminary license from the state that would allow the firm to sell marijuana to recreational customers.
DANBURY, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
NewsTimes

Connecticut's Durham Fair opens Sept. 22: Here's what to know

Farm animals and supersized plants will be on display this weekend when the Durham Fair kicks off its 102nd anniversary edition on Thursday. Scroll below to see what sort of entertainment and activities are available at this year's fair. What are this year's dates for the Durham Fair?. The Durham...
DURHAM, CT
WTNH

Residents complain after Hamden apartment raises rent by 75%

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Residents are complaining after their apartment complex drastically increased rents. Nadeem Iqbal, who lives at the Seramonte Estates in Hamden, expected to pay more when he renewed his lease next month. However, he was shocked at the real amount, his monthly payment would skyrocket from $2,000 to $3,500. “We are unable […]
HAMDEN, CT
westportlocal.com

Comp Beach, Westport's Happy Place Was Even Happier For Lobster Fest 2022

Westport's biggest (probably) and arguably best party of the year returned to Compo Beach on a beautiful, sunny Saturday to the obvious delight of the happy and well-fed attendees. There was something for everyone; great entertainment for kids, the upbeat sounds of Hot Rubber Monkey Band got folks dancing, all the beer, wine and Tito's hand-made vodka anyone could ask for. Then there were the lobsters… for the $75.00 ticket price which goes to benefit all the charities the Westport Rotary supports each year, not to mention Copps Island oysters, clams, corn on the cob, cole slaw, bread, potato salad and even a peppermint patty for desert. There was also an option for a great steak for the non-lobster folks. A $10.00 kids ticket got them either chicken tenders or a hot dog. An early sell-out affair as always and another day of wonderful memories for the families and friends of Westport and the surrounding environs.
WESTPORT, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy