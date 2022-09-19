Read full article on original website
Sumter teacher presented with painting to honor work teaching students about firefighting
SUMTER, S.C. — Frederick Gass is the fire instructor at Sumter Career and Technology Center. After working for 23 years as a firefighter, he now passes that knowledge on to upperclassman working toward their Firefighting I and II certifications. "I’m giving them the real picture. I’m giving them what...
abccolumbia.com
Lexington-Richland School District Five offering free meals to students in after-school programs
LEXINGTON CO., (WOLO)—Lexington-Richland School District Five’s Student Nutrition department will be continuing their “supper program” to ensure no student goes hungry. The district is partnering with the Department of Social Services to provide the program. The district says free meals will be offered from Oct. 1...
STEM bus comes to Sumter middle school to teach students in an accessible way
SUMTER, S.C. — Students at Alice Drive Middle in Sumter experienced an accessible way to explore science, technology, engineering and math at the Alabama Institute for Deaf and Blind's STEM bus. Director for NTID Regional STEM Center at the Institute Jason Roop has worked in STEM for his whole...
WIS-TV
Richland Co extends deadline for groups to apply for COVID-19 relief
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Richland County is extending the deadline for organizations to apply for emergency funding through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). The county is making $16 million in funding available to help small businesses, nonprofits, and other organizations impacted by the pandemic. The new deadline is Friday,...
WIS-TV
Richland Two schools under enhanced security Monday
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - All schools in the Richland School District Two are under enhanced security Monday. District officials said the Richland County Sheriff’s Department is searching for two individuals and are taking precautionary measures. All students have been brought inside and visitors are not being allowed inside school...
SC military community to hold hiring fair Wednesday
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The SC Department of Veterans Affairs, SC Department of Commerce, SC Future Makers will hold a career fair for the state’s military community. The hiring fair will include employers from Roper St. Francis, Volvo, Mark Anthony Brewing, Oshkosh Defense, the South Carolina Port Authority, Walmart Distribution, and more. Employers are hiring […]
How Newberry County plans to attract more grocery stores
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Newberry County Council Wednesday discussed extending its grocery store recruitment incentives for another two years in hopes of attracting more grocery stores to the area. County Council first passed the incentives after one of Newberry County's three grocery stores closed in 2017, but expired in 2020....
abccolumbia.com
All Richland Two schools operating normally after secure safety response
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Earlier today, all Richland District Two schools implemented a secure safety response as the Richland County Sheriff’s Department searched for two individuals. As a precaution, all students were brought inside as deputies searched the area. No one was allowed inside as schools continued with their...
abccolumbia.com
Student athletes to clean up site of former homeless camp
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Richland County Sheriff’s Department says student athletes from Palmetto Prep Academy will be assisting in the cleanup of a former homeless camp tomorrow. The athletes from Palmetto Prep will work to clean up left-over debris at the wooded piece of property from 9 am- 1...
live5news.com
Taylor named to new role for Orangeburg Co. Schools
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The former County School District’s chief of staff has a new role with the Orangeburg County School District, a news release states. Dr. Erica Taylor has been named the assistant superintendent for communications, business and communications for the district, a news release states. The 20-year...
thepeoplesentinel.com
DTC honors 28 with nursing pinning ceremony
Denmark Technical College held their annual Nursing Pinning Ceremony on August 12, celebrating the 28 nursing graduates who are about to enter the workforce, surrounded by hundreds of family members, friends, educators, staff and administrators in an overwhelming show of support. The pinning ceremony is an age-old tradition in the...
thenewirmonews.com
Lexington Medical Center Irmo Okra Strut 2022 Schedule of entertainment
The Root Doctors, they continue to be the southeast’s premiere party band playing all our your favorite cover tunes new and old. Cowboy Mouth, For over two decades Cowboy Mouth has dished up it’s unique style of rock & Roll gumbo. It is sure to be a raucous, redemptive live music experience.
WIS-TV
Orangeburg County School District leaders fill teacher vacancies amid nationwide shortage
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - Amid a nationwide teaching shortage, Orangeburg County School Officials are making progress in filling teacher vacancies across the school district. The Orangeburg County School District started the school year off with 162 vacant teacher positions across the district. The superintendent Dr. Shawn Foster tells me that’s the most he’s seen during his time with Orangeburg County Schools.
thenewirmonews.com
Irmo zoning change sparks complaints
Plans for a commercial development on a 30-acre site at Dreher Shoals Road and Farming Creek Road stalled Tuesday after several residents voiced concerns at the Irmo Town Council meeting about the impact on nearby residential communities. An ordinance that would change zoning for the area from fringe agricultural to...
WIS-TV
Irmo drowning under investigation
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A drowning in Irmo is under investigation Wednesday. The Richland County Sheriff’s Department said deputies were called 1600 Marina Rd on reports of a drowning Tuesday at around 7:30 p.m. RCSD said the victim was taken to an area hospital by EMS and was pronounced...
counton2.com
Lowcountry Food Bank hosting giveaway Thursday
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The Lowcountry Food Bank (LCFB) on Thursday will host a large food distribution Thursday in Summerville. The event will be held at Refuge Bibleway Church (215 E. 4th North Street, Summerville). It will begin at 4:00 p.m. and last until supplies are exhausted. People are...
Sumter historic home to be auctioned, proceeds to benefit low-income tax clinic
SUMTER, S.C. — Archie Parnell remembers admiring the home on 403 West Calhoun St. for years as he grew up in Sumter. "I saw that house when I was going to school, I mean high school, and I liked it when I was a little kid. That was back in 1968," he recalled.
abccolumbia.com
RCSD recruits Palmetto Prep football team for homeless camp cleanup
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — A rise in crime in the area around Forest Drive led to the sheriff’s department destroying a homeless camp after removing the occupants. After trees were cleared on Friday to make the area less hidden from sight, cleanup of the trash began. “Our aircraft...
The Post and Courier
Fight the Power: Black Columbia artists share experiences on working in the South, Columbia
I was a hip-hop dude performing in Columbia for more than 20 years. I quickly discovered that being a young Black artist, I could always feel that things seemed to be more difficult for me to have outlets to showcase and share my art. Some venues had a "we just don't do rap" policy. Other spots over the years got flat out caught using racist tactics and not wanting any Black folks. It's something that's gotten better but there are still challenges.
abccolumbia.com
L.W. Conder Elementary School closed today due to power outage
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Richland School District Two announced that L.W. Conder Elementary School students and employees would not report to school today due to a major power outage. Instead, students will have an asynchronous e-learning day. According to a press release by the school district, a major electrical line...
