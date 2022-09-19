Read full article on original website
Waite Park Fire Department Hosting Open House
(KNSI) — The Waite Park Fire Department is hosting an open house next month ahead of Fire Prevention Week. The open house is on October 6th from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. There will be free hot dogs, pop, an inflatable for the kids, and prizes. Kids can check out the fire trucks, and there will be a vehicle extrication demonstration.
United Way Days of Caring Underway This Week
(KNSI) – Dozens of groups are fanning out across the St. Cloud area to help local non-profits with everything from painting to yard work during the United Way Days of Caring. On Wednesday morning, eight volunteers helped out at the Terebinth Refuge in Waite Park by rebuilding two outdoor...
Fire destroys lumberyard building in Watertown
A Watertown lumberyard office building and warehouse was destroyed in a fire early Wednesday morning. Watertown Fire Chief Tom Hanson said fire crews were notified of a fire at the Arrow Building Center, located off Highway 25, at about 3:50 a.m. Firefighters found the rear of the warehouse to be...
Huge Flea Market Every Saturday Through October
For some reason, I've always been a big fan of flea markets, . I think it's that it's all not just run of the mill stuff you find in most stores and a lot of the stuff, you just know, probably has some stories behind it. It happens early every...
Man climbs aboard train, attacks engineer with knife outside of St. Cloud
SAUK RAPIDS, Minn. – Police say a man hopped aboard a freight train and attacked the engineer with a knife Tuesday morning in central Minnesota.It happened at about 8:18 a.m. in Sauk Rapids on Benton Drive at 1st Avenue North. Police say a 42-year-old man climbed into the cab of a Santa Fe Burlington Northern train that had just left St. Cloud, pulling a rock train behind it.The man then attacked the engineer, who was able to flee the cab and "jumped off the moving train."Police caught the suspect about two miles away in Sartell, where the train came to a stop. He is awaiting charges in the Benton County Jail. The engineer was taken to St. Cloud Hospital for his injuries, which are described as "non-life threatening."WCCO-TV does not typically name suspects until they are formally charged.
District 47 Showing Off New School Building Saturday
(KNSI) – The public will get its first look at the new Pleasantview Elementary School in Sauk Rapids. The Sauk Rapids-Rice School District is holding an open house on Saturday. Superintendent Bradley Bergstrom talked about what will take place. “We’re going to have a grand opening for the public...
Multiple fake school shooting reports, swatting incidents at Minnesota schools
(FOX 9) - There have been multiple incidents on Wednesday of people reporting active shooters at schools across Minnesota, with authorities calling these "swatting" incidents. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) says it is aware of "multiple swatting incidents involving active shooter events or mass casualties at schools across Minnesota."
Alexandria man injured in crash in Stearns County
(Clearwater, MN)--The Minnesota State Patrol says a two-vehicle crash has sent two people to the hospital in Stearns County. The crash reportedly took place at the intersection of County Road 145 and County Road 44, west of Clearwater. Authorities says Jason Noordmans, 34, of Monticello, was heading eastbound on County...
Engineer jumps off moving train in Sauk Rapids after being attacked by man with knife
SAUK RAPIDS, Minn. (FOX 9) - A train engineer was forced to jump from a moving locomotive on Tuesday after a man armed with a knife climbed onto the train and attacked him in Sauk Rapids, Minnesota, the police department reports. Sauk Rapids police say responded around 8:18 a.m. to...
School bus crash under investigation in west central Minnesota
(New London, MN)--Authorities authorities are investigating a school bus crash Tuesday morning in New London. Kandiyohi County deputies say a pickup driven by a Wyoming, Minnesota man rear-ended the bus, which had its stop arm extended and red warning lights flashing. There were 21 students on the bus, but no injuries were reported.
Public Safety Officials Warn Drivers to Look Out for Farm Vehicles
(KNSI) — Harvest season is getting underway, and public safety officials are renewing their twice yearly call to be on the lookout for farm vehicles. Benton County Sheriff Troy Heck says drivers need to give the heavy machines plenty of space and “Use a little bit of caution around these vehicles. Take it slow and share the road with them, and we’ll get through the harvest season just fine.”
Eden Valley Man is Jail Volunteer of the Year
The Meeker County Sheriff’s Office has announced the winner of this year’s Minnesota Sheriffs’ Association (MSA) Jail Volunteer of the Year Award. Tom Mathies of Eden Valley is a volunteer at the Meeker County Jail and was presented the award at the Jail Administrator’s Award Banquet this past Thursday night.
Florida Man Dies After Crashing Into a Field Near Zimmerman
ROBBINSDALE -- A Florida man has died following a single-vehicle crash that happened near Zimmerman earlier this month. The incident took place around 9:30 a.m. at 108th Street and County Road 9 on September 4th. The Sherburne County Sheriff’s Office says 90-year-old Philip Wagner of Cape Canaveral, Florida was driving...
School Bus Driver Removed From Vehicle and Placed on Leave After Traffic Stop on Highway 10
(KNSI) — An investigation is underway after an incident Tuesday afternoon involving a driver behind the wheel of a school bus carrying the Sartell Middle School girls swim team. Sources tell KNSI the bus was stopped by deputies from the Morrison County Sheriff’s Department on Highway 10 near Rice....
UPDATE: 1 dead after crash closes Highway 52 near Zumbrota
UPDATE: A 49-year-old Minneapolis woman is dead after a Monday evening crash temporarily closed Highway 52 near Zumbrota. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a 2018 Ford EcoSport driven by Marsha Leanne Lindquist Evans was headed south on Highway 52 near milepost 85, when it crossed into the northbound lane and struck a semi.
6 hurt in crash near Clearwater
(Clearwater MN-) A minivan containing a family of 5 from Monticello and a pickup driven by an Alexandria man collided at a 4-way stop in Stearns County Sunday night. Upon impact, both vehicles rolled. The crash occurred at 8:26 p.m. at the intersection of County Roads 145 and 44, about 2 miles southwest of Clearwater. The two drivers, 36-year-old Jeffrey Huston of Alexandria, and 34-year-old Jason Noordmans of Monticello, as well as an adult passenger and 3 small children in Noordman's pickup were all hurt, with Huston and 3-year-old Taytum Noordmans being taken to the St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The sheriff's department says it appears Noordmans did not stop for the stop sign and hit Huston's pickup on the passenger side.
Train engineer bit attacker, jumped from moving train: Charges
(FOX 9) - A man is facing felony charges for allegedly attacking a train engineer with a knife, causing the victim to flee by jumping from a moving locomotive Tuesday near Sauk Rapids, Minnesota. Samuel David Hohman, 40, is charged with second-degree assault (assault with a deadly weapon) and criminal...
Waite Park Man Jailed for St. Cloud Burglary/Assault in August
ST. CLOUD -- Police have jailed a Waite Park man wanted for allegedly breaking into a St. Cloud apartment last month and threatening the caretaker with a knife. Twenty-year-old Abib Abdulahi Mohamed is charged with 2nd-degree burglary of a dwelling and 5th-degree assault. St. Cloud Police were called to an...
Willmar school placed on lockdown after incident in parking lot
(Willmar MN-) A Willmar elementary school was briefly placed in a lockdown situation Monday after an incident in the parking lot. Willmar Schools Superintendent Dr. Jeff Holm says late Tuesday afternoon the Willmar Police Department contacted Kennedy Elementary about a law enforcement situation unrelated to the school, that occurred in the Kennedy parking lot. Students and staff remained indoors and doors to the school remained locked until the situation was resolved, which was at approximately 3:12 PM. There were no threats to any of the students or staff at Kennedy Elementary. At this time Willmar Police have released no information on the incident that led up to the lockdown.
Six Hurt in Sunday Evening Crash
(KNSI) — The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office says six people were hurt in a crash Sunday evening south of Clearwater. According to a press release, just before 8:30, authorities were called to the crash in Lynden Township. They say 34-year-old Jason Lee Noordmans of Monticello was driving a Honda Odyssey east on County Road 145 approaching County Road 44 when he failed to stop at the stop sign and hit a GMC Sierra, which was going south on County Road 44, on its passenger side. The impact caused both vehicles to roll over and land in the east ditch on County Road 44. The driver of the Sierra, a 36-year-old man from Alexandria, was taken to St. Cloud Hospital for treatment. A three-year-old in Noordman’s vehicle was also taken to the hospital for treatment.
