ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Fire erupts in 3-story building in Pioneer Square

By Briseida Holguin
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KrUx8_0i1REKA600

SEATTLE — A building fire in Seattle’s Pioneer Square neighborhood shut down two blocks of traffic on First Avenue Monday morning.

Seattle fire said that just after 6:30 a.m., a fire was reported in a building off Cherry Street and First Avenue.

Seattle Fire Department spokesperson Kristin Tinsley said the fire started on the second floor of the building above a 7-Eleven store. There was concern over two apartment units on the third floor.

The smoke caught the attention of neighbors.

“The smoke I saw on James and Third, it was pretty bad and I thought it was a car fire, but when I got here I saw flames coming out the back,” said Jason Ladendorf, who lives nearby.

Ali Ghambari owns Cherry Street Coffee across the street. His kitchen is in the building next to the one that caught fire. He said he was inside when the fire started.

“All of a sudden, I smell something and I see the light flickering and then I say, ‘What is this,’ so I turned the lights off to see if it’s something in the light bulb. Then I come out, I smell smoke, and then my manager (comes) from this side and says, ‘We got smoke in 7-Eleven.’ I came out and I see the fire is coming out of the back of the building,” said Ghambari.

“When fire fighters arrived on scene there was smoke showing from the second floor on the back side of the building, that had extended into floor three as well,” said Tinsley.

Tinsley said the second floor is used for storage and no one was in the two apartment units above.

“There were access issues to get into the structure. Firefighters had to enter the top floor via a fire escape on the back side,” said Tinsley.

The good news is that no one was injured. Investigators are working to determine what caused the fire.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
MyNorthwest

At least 1 Lynnwood business heavily damaged in fire

At least one business burned in an overnight fire in Lynnwood. The fire at Sunrooms Northwest in the 15800 block of Highway 99 was reported at 3:16 a.m. Wednesday. Directly behind that business is Henry’s Auto Repair. There is a firewall between the businesses which helped stop the flames, but the damage is still being assessed.
LYNNWOOD, WA
KING 5

Lynnwood strip mall fire believed to be arson

LYNNWOOD, Wash. — A fire at a Lynnwood strip mall Wednesday morning was intentionally set, according to investigators. The fire was reported just before 3:30 a.m. at Highway 99 and 156th Street SW in a one-story building housing four businesses. The area of the building occupied by a sunroom...
LYNNWOOD, WA
q13fox.com

Fire rips through Lynnwood strip mall; determined to be arson

LYNNWOOD, Wash. - Fire officials are investigating a fire at a Lynnwood strip mall Wednesday morning as arson. Crews responded to a report of a commercial building fire in the 15800 block of Highway 99 at about 3:15 a.m. Authorities say no one was in the building at the time, and no injuries have been reported.
LYNNWOOD, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
Seattle, WA
Accidents
Local
Washington Accidents
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
Seattle, WA
Crime & Safety
KOMO News

Excavation to begin on broken water main where landslide destroyed Bellevue house

BELLEVUE, Wash. — An excavation effort is about to begin and it may show what caused a devastating January landslide, which demolished a home. The City of Bellevue hired crews to dig-up a broken water main above where the home once stood so experts can examine the pipe and figure out what went wrong. Heavy equipment was positioned on the lot on 139th Pl SE Tuesday and stood ready to unearth an eight-inch water main buried in the hillside.
BELLEVUE, WA
q13fox.com

Officials: 4 fires in Seattle's U-District were intentionally set

SEATTLE - Seattle Police are investigating after they say at least four fires were intentionally set in the U-District Sunday night. The Seattle Fire Department responded to four fires around 10:15 p.m. Two fires were set near the intersection of 8th Ave. NE and NE 42nd Street. One fire was...
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pioneer Square#Seattle Fire Department#Accident#Cherry Street Coffee
KING 5

At least 9 stores broken into early Monday morning in Tacoma

TACOMA, Wash. — Broken glass and boarded storefronts greeted customers trying to do some shopping around Tacoma Mall on Monday. “This is actually the second one we’ve seen,” said Tacoma resident Graison Calbert. “We drove by down the street and also saw another one and we were talking about it coming over here…”
TACOMA, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Smoke pushing into Seattle area, lowering air quality

Wildfire smoke is pushing into Seattle from the north, impacting air quality. Late Monday morning, air quality in some areas started to degrade. Areas of Seattle, Bainbridge Island, Kent, Auburn and Tacoma were at the moderate air quality level as of 12:30 p.m. Parts of Shoreline, Bothell and Woodinville were...
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
urbnlivn.com

Manhattan-style loft in historic Belltown conversion

66 Bell St. #306 is a stylish, Manhattan-style loft situated within one of Seattle’s most impressive historic conversions. The Belltown Lofts building, nestled between Pike Place Market and Olympic Sculpture Park, was converted into a 62-unit condo building in 2000. Prior to that, it operated as a warehouse dating all the way back to 1908.
SEATTLE, WA
KUOW

What were all those fireworks all about?: Today So Far

Why did someone put on a massive fireworks display in Puget Sound?. Study finds drinking wells contaminated after decades of nearby military exercises. This post originally appeared in KUOW's Today So Far newsletter for September 20, 2022. Everyone living on the shores of Seattle, or around the eastern side of...
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
107K+
Followers
131K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy