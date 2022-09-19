ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

ALEA ‘Trains’ Alabama Citizens on Railroad Safety During the Nationwide Initiative: Operation Clear Track

Calhoun Journal
Calhoun Journal
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MXGp9_0i1REBDZ00
Calhoun Journal

September 19, 2022

Lee Evancho

Montgomery, AL –The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) shared that according to the Amtrack Police Department, a person or vehicle is hit by a train in the United States every three hours. To bring awareness to the potential dangers surrounding railroad tracks and trains, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) is joining fellow law enforcement agencies and first responders across the nation and in Canada to participate in “Operation Clear Track,” the single largest rail-safety law-enforcement initiative in North America.

The annual safety campaign, which is coordinated by the Amtrack Police Department and Operation Lifesaver Inc, aims to reduce serious injuries and deaths each year in the U.S. This collaborative railroad safety initiative is one of several events scheduled during Rail Safety Week (RSW), which began Monday Sept. 19, and ends Sunday, Sept. 25. Once again, ALEA Troopers will be stationed at railroad crossings and other various locations across the state to distribute educational materials to motorists, pedestrians and cyclists to reinforce the importance of crossing and trespass laws. Additionally, ALEA will participate in virtual rail safety messaging on all social media platforms, including Facebook, Twitter, Nextdoor and Instagram.

“Many of the first responders who are passionate about this initiative are the same men and women who have responded to railroad incidents and have experienced first-hand the tragedy when a life is lost in-conjunction with the devastating consequences experienced by that individual’s family as well as their community,” said ALEA Secretary Hal Taylor. “Whether on foot or in a vehicle, we want all citizens and local communities to be aware of the risks and empower everyone to make safe choices around railroad tracks and trains.”

“Trespassing on train tracks is not only dangerous but it is also illegal in all 50 states,” said ALEA’s Department of Public Safety Director, Colonel Jimmy Helms. “We are proud to be apart of this ongoing safety partnership within the first responder community and do our part in reducing deaths and injuries, in order to save lives. Together, we can help stop track tragedies.”

Join ALEA today in making the safe choice around tracks and trains by taking the rail safety pledge on their website, alea.gov.

Back to Home Subscribe Free PREVIOUS ARTICLE

Comments / 0

Related
WSFA

Alabama near the top for major weather-related power outages

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Power outages are annoying, frustrating and an inconvenience. Unfortunately they can happen at any time for a variety of different reasons. The most common reason? Significant weather events like severe weather, winter storms, tropical cyclones, and extreme heat. Those actually accounted for 83% of all reported power outages between 2000 and 2021.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Hurricane brewing next week? Coastal Alabama officials remind folks it’s too early to predict

The spaghetti models are not even pointing at coastal Alabama yet, and the likelihood of a tropical storm slamming anywhere from Texas to Florida remains very much unknown. But on social media and beyond, some forecasts are declaring Tropical Wave Invest 98L – a system that could become a tropical depression over the next two days – an alarming scenario for the U.S. Gulf Coast.
ALABAMA STATE
Alabama Now

Airplane makes emergency landing on U.S. 280

A small plane made an emergency landing Friday evening on a stretch of highway in Alabama prompting traffic to be closed. Both the Lee County Sheriff’s office and Alabama State Troopers alerted the public to an emergency landing of a small plane on U.S. 280 north of Phenix city.
LEE COUNTY, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Traffic
Local
Alabama Government
State
Alabama State
AL.com

Alabama HVAC part manufacturer settles over hazardous waste allegations

An air conditioning parts manufacturer in southeast Alabama has agreed to pay $14,080 to resolve alleged violations of state rules for handling hazardous wastes. Ruskin Company Inc. and the Alabama Department of Environmental Management announced a consent order this week resolving violations that were uncovered during ADEM investigations of the facility earlier this year.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Significant flu activity already reported in one Alabama area

One part of Alabama is already experiencing “significant” flu activity, according to tracking by the Alabama Department of Public Health. Tracking for Sept. 4-10, the latest available, shows the east central region has the greatest number of influenza cases. The east central region is comprised of Coosa, Tallapoosa, Chambers, Autauga, Elmore, Macon, Lee, Lowndes, Montgomery, Bullock and Russell counties.
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Train Tracks#Operation Lifesaver Inc#Nextdoor
speakinoutweeklynews.net

Alabama wants you pulled over

This is an opinion column. Hillsboro is no Brookside. Nor is Town Creek or North Courtland. Police in those towns – as far as we can tell – don’t routinely stop people on technicalities to take their stuff, toss them in a cold cell or regularly tow cars and drop drivers on the roadside to find their way home.
HILLSBORO, AL
ThomasNet Industrial News Room

Ammunition Manufacturer Plans $250 Million Alabama Plant

Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. A manufacturer of ammunition plans to establish...
VALLEY, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
AL.com

DOJ vs. state, loan relief, license plates: Down in Alabama

An update on the Justice Department’s legal fight against the Alabama trans law. An estimate on how many Alabamians might be in line to receive student-loan relief. Three new license-plate options for your car. The “Down in Alabama” podcast is short and free. Listen to it by clicking on...
ALABAMA STATE
thebamabuzz.com

29 new million-dollar-plus construction permits approved in Alabama, September 19

We’ve got the inside scoop on 29 new million-dollar-plus construction permits awarded to contractors in Alabama, including a new distribution facility in Tanner. Keep reading for information like contractor names, contracts, permit values, project addresses and much more!. New Distribution facility along Bibb Garrett Road. Project Cost: $22,071,190. Project...
ALABAMA STATE
WOKV.com

Snake found in toilet safely removed by Alabama police

Snake found in toilet safely removed by Alabama police In a social media post, the police department said: “In the snake’s defense, he was just trying to reach the homeowner about their car’s extended warranty.” (NCD)
Calhoun Journal

Calhoun Journal

Anniston, AL
10K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Calhoun Journal was founded to offer the residents and business owners of this great county a place to find the news, special events, classified ads, and topics that directly effect the county and cities within.

 https://calhounjournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy