Why WWE fans are buzzing about old Jefferson Starship song ‘White Rabbit’

When it comes to pro wrestling fan theories, nothing is off limits, and that includes psychedelic rock songs from more than 50 years ago. But why are WWE fans suddenly making Jefferson Starship’s song “White Rabbit” trend?

As Wrestling Observer explains, it’s because WWE has played the Grace Slick-written tune two nights in a row recently, with the lights out during the song and red lights on the stage when it wrapped up. The first time was at SmackDown on Friday night in Anaheim, but it took place during a commercial break, so wasn’t shown on TV.

Props to the person you can hear speaking for many in attendance, surely, saying “What the hell is this?”

It happened again Saturday night at a house show in Bakersfield.

WWE wouldn’t do something like this if it wasn’t teasing something, but the question is what — or more precisely, who. The most popular theory is that “White Rabbit” is promoting the impending return of Bray Wyatt , which would make some sense. The song’s lyrics, which reference “Alice in Wonderland” and also are something of an anthem for psychedelics, use exactly the type of imagery one can imagine Wyatt using, particularly with the “feed your head” call to action at the end.

With recent reports of discussions between Wyatt and WWE about him rejoining the company, this could certainly be a fun way of foreshadowing it without coming right out and saying he’s coming back soon.

The other, slightly less fun possibility is that it has to do with Karrion Kross , who went by The White Rabbit while he was performing in Lucha Underground. The sing fits his current aesthetic as well, but since he’s already been an active part of SmackDown for several weeks, it’s not as clear why WWE would go to this effort to tease someone who’s already been on TV.

Perhaps it will all be obvious soon, or WWE will at least kick the speculation into a higher gear by playing “White Rabbit” on SmackDown. In the meantime, at least Jefferson Starship will get some royalties out of it.