Ames, IA

Cast your vote for the top Ames-area high school sports performer for Sept. 12-18

By Joe Randleman, Ames Tribune
 3 days ago
The Ames football team rebounded from its Little Cy-Hawk loss to Iowa City with an impressive 54-0 shutout of Des Moines East, No. 8 (Class 3A) Nevada won a 24-23 thriller over Hampton-Dumont-CAL, Collins-Maxwell blasted Dunkerton, 68-22, and Roland-Story blanked Albia, 21-0, in Week 4 of high school football.

In other area high school football action, Gilbert dropped a 40-36 heartbreaker to unbeaten Creston, Ballard lost a close 15-12 decision at Atlantic and Colo-NESCO suffered a 63-16 loss to No. 1 (8-player) Don Bosco.

In cross country, Ballard, Gilbert, Nevada and Roland-Story all ran at the Mike Carr Invitational in Huxley Sept. 12. The Ballard girls took second and boys eighth in the Class A division. In the Class B girls race Gilbert won a tiebreaker with Solon for first, Roland-Story finished sixth and Nevada seventh. The Class B boys competition saw Gilbert place second, Nevada fifth and Roland-Story 10th.

The Ames boys placed first with a perfect score at Clear Lake and the Little Cyclone girls came in third at the Rich Engel Classic in Cedar Falls Sept. 15.

The Collins-Maxwell girls placed second and the boys fourth at the Lynnville-Sully Invite and the Colo-NESCO girls had three runners place in the top 20 and the boys one at the Colo-NESCO Invitational Sept. 15.

Nevada swept Roland-Story in a big Heart of Iowa Conference volleyball match Sept. 15 in Story City. Roland-Story also suffered losses to Gilbert and North Polk at a triangular Sept. 12 and picked up one win at the Forest City Invite Saturday.

In addition to its win over Roland-Story, Gilbert fell to North Polk in its other match during the Sept. 12 triangular at Gilbert.

The Ames volleyball team fell to Waterloo East on the road in four sets Sept. 13. Colo-NESCO picked up wins over Paton-Churdan (Sept. 12) and Meskwaki (Sept. 15) and Collins-Maxwell earned its first victory with a sweep of Valley Lutheran Sept. 15.

The Ames girls swimming and diving team rolled to a 144-42 victory over Des Moines Roosevelt at Dan Flannery Pool in Ames Sept. 13. The Little Cyclone boys golfers finished 10th at the Turk Bowman Invitational at Veenker Memorial Golf Course in Ames Sept. 12 and they took second at a home triangular with Marshalltown and Fort Dodge the following day.

Here are the area's top performers of the week. Readers can vote for the athlete of the week at AmesTrib.com.

Dallas Sauser

Sauser played only one half during Ames' rout of East on Friday night. But the Little Cyclone quarterback made the most of it. Sauser completed 20 of 26 passes for 258 yards and three touchdowns to help Ames go to 3-1.

Jaxon Danielson

Danielson helped Ames put East away early during Friday's lopsided victory. He came up with an interception that set up the Little Cyclones' second touchdown in the first quarter. Danielson also had 2.5 tackles during the game.

Braydon Beelner

With East focusing most of its attention on Ames star receiver Jalen Lueth, Beelner stepped up with a big night against East. Beelner caught four passes for 90 yards and one touchdown in just one half of action.

Noah Mills

Mills had his second big game in a row in helping Nevada improve to 3-1 with its close victory over Hampton-Dumont-CAL Friday. Mills followed up 219 yards rushing and 192 passing in a 49-26 victory at Roland-Story last week with 145 yards rushing and 116 passing in the win over HDC. Mills scored all three Nevada touchdowns in the victory.

Anthony Eaton

Eaton also came up big for Nevada in the victory over HDC Friday. Filling in for Cub starter Cason Stevenson, Eaton went over 100 yards rushing on the night with 116 yards on 18 carries.

Jace Huntrods

Huntrods accounted for five touchdowns at quarterback for the Collins-Maxwell football team during its rout of Dunkerton Friday. Huntrods completed 5 of 7 passes for 221 yards and four of those tosses went for touchdowns. He also ran for 43 yards and a score.

Dillon Lettow

Lettow was clutch at receiver for the Roland-Story football team during its shutout victory over Albia. Lettow made only three receptions, but they went for 150 yards and two touchdowns.

Will Hawthorne

Hawthorne came up huge in a losing effort for the Gilbert football team against Creston. Hawthorne ran for 86 yards and four touchdowns and added a 22-yard reception offensively for the Tigers. On defense he racked up eight tackles, two tackles for loss and one fumble recovery and interception apiece.

Paityn Noe

Noe, the top-ranked girls cross country runner in 3A, blew away the Class A field at the Mike Carr Invitational. Noe completed the 5-kilometer course in 17 minutes, 45.4 seconds to beat then-No. 2 3A runner Geneva Timmerman of Adel-Desoto-Minburn by more than 1 minute, 21 seconds for the fastest time out of both classes Monday.

Ahmed Aldamak

Aldamak picked up the individual championship for the Ames boys at the Clear Lake Invitational. Aldamak ran a 5k time of 16:23.88 to win the race by over 20 seconds. Fellow Little Cyclone Jonathon Williams was second in 16:45.12.

Claire Helmers

Helmers won the varsity girls race at the Rich Engel Classic for Ames. Helmers, ranked 17th individually in 4A, crossed the finish line in 19:02.2 to help Ames place second as a team.

Marley Turk

Turk, ranked 11th among 4A girls cross country runners, came in second to Helmers at the Rich Engel Classic. She gave Ames the top two runners in the girls race with a 5k time of 19:27.8.

Memphis Inglett

Inglett stepped up with strong matches for the Ballard volleyball team in victories over Woodward-Granger and Grand View Christian at the Ballard Invitational Saturday. Inglett recorded 12 kills in the victory over Woodward-Granger and six kills against Grand View Christian. She helped Ballard sweep both matches in straight sets.

Lily Goos

Goose was outstanding for the Nevada volleyball team during its 25-15, 25-20, 25-22 sweep of Roland-Story. Goos hammered down 17 kills on 22.9% accuracy. She also had 11 digs, five aces and two blocks in a fantastic all-around performance.

Elizabeth Powers

Powers won three events for the Ames girls swimming team during its decisive victory over Roosevelt Sept. 13. Powers took first individually in the 500-yard freestyle and 100 backstroke with respective times of 5:20.66 and 1:04.34. She also helped Ames win the 200 freestyle relay in 1:47.28.

Person
Jonathon Williams
#Linus School Sports#Education#Swimming#Linus K12#Linus High School#Volleyball#Backstroke#American Football#Highschoolsports#Little Cy Hawk#Hampton Dumont Cal#Colo Nesco#Solon#Cedar Falls#Heart Of Iowa Conference
