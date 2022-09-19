ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What the ESPN FPI Says About WVU's Chances Against Virginia Tech

By Schuyler Callihan
 3 days ago

The Mountaineers are expected to keep the Black Diamond Trophy.

The West Virginia Mountaineers cruised to a 65-7 victory this past weekend over Towson which could help bury the feelings of a disappointing 0-2 start to the year that includes losses to Pitt and Kansas.

The Mountaineers now look to get to .500 on the season with a win on Thursday night over rival Virginia Tech. WVU regained control of the Black Diamond Trophy last year in Morgantown coming up with a goal line stand at the end of the game to seal a 27-21 victory.

The Hokies also had a rough start to the season by losing to in-state foe Old Dominion 20-17, but have since bounced back with wins over Boston College and Wofford.

According to the ESPN FPI , West Virginia has a 63% chance to win the game while Virginia Tech has just a 37% chance. Kickoff between the Mountaineers and Hokies is slated for 7:30 p.m. EST on Thursday and will be televised on ESPN.

