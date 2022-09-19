Blue Preview: Can the ‘Big Blue Wall’ find its footing vs. Northern Illinois?

No. 8 Kentucky vs. Northern Illinois

When : 7 p.m, Saturday (Sept. 24).

TV : ESPN2.

Announcers : Play-by-play, Anish Shroff; analysis, Brock Osweiler ; sideline, Alex Chappell .

Radio : WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1.

Satellite Radio : XM Channel 203, Sirius Channel 121, Internet Channel 966.

Records : Kentucky (3-0, 1-0 SEC); Northern Illinois (1-2, 0-0 MAC).

Series history : First meeting.

Line : Kentucky is favored by 24.5 points .

The story line

With a massive SEC contest at Mississippi looming, No. 8 Kentucky will seek to avoid a “trap game” against the team chosen in the preseason to win the Mid-American Conference championship .

The number to watch

Kentucky’s rushing yards . A program whose offensive identity has long been a punishing ground attack, UK — playing without star running back Christopher Rodriguez for the first four games due to a suspension — has struggled to run the ball so far in 2022. Out of 131 FBS teams, Kentucky stands 122nd in rushing yards a game, averaging only 74.3. Against a NIU defense that has so far struggled, can the Wildcats get their running game going?

The starting UK offensive line — Jeremy Flax (77), Quintin Wilson (60), Eli Cox (75), Jager Burton (62) and Kenneth Horsey (68) — pass protects for quarterback Will Levis (7) during the team’s game against Youngstown State.. Brian Simms/bsimms@herald-leader.com

The big threat

Cole Tucker . A homegrown, 6-foot-2, 195-pound product of DeKalb, Ill., the NIU redshirt senior wideout has 15 catches for 278 yards and three touchdowns. Regardless of whether Michigan State transfer Rocky Lombardi, the regular starter who left Saturday’s 38-28 loss to Vanderbilt with an injury, or backup Ethan Hampton plays quarterback, Tucker should be a test for a UK pass defense that ranks 12th in the FBS (surrendering only 152 yards a game).

A redshirt senior from DeKalb, Ill., wideout Cole Tucker leads the Huskies with 15 catches for 278 yards and three touchdowns. In Saturday’s 38-28 loss to Vanderbilt, Tucker caught touchdown passes of 1 yard and 70 yards. Northern Illinois Athletics

On the spot

The Kentucky offensive line . The “New Big Blue Wall” continues to be an ongoing reconstruction project. Due to injuries, UK has yet to start the same five offensive linemen in any game. With only two returning starters from 2021 and neither of those two playing the same position they did last year, Kentucky has so far had a rough go up front. The Cats surrendered a whopping 10 tackles for loss to Youngstown State in last week’s 31-0 win. UK quarterback Will Levis has already been sacked 11 times this season. With the heart of the SEC schedule approaching, Mark Stoops and Co. need to get the Wildcats offensive front fortified.

Kentucky center Eli Cox (75) started at right guard for the Wildcats last season. Michael Clubb/AP

The mood

Is expectant . Kentucky’s rise to No. 8 in the AP Top 25, its road victory at Florida and a 3-0 start have the Big Blue Nation dreaming of a double-digit wins year. For UK, not overlooking NIU is an important step toward extending the dream of a “special season.”