Minor injuries reported in two vehicle crash on Route 37 at Tonti Road
Both drivers were checked at the scene for apparent minor injuries following a two vehicle crash on Route 37 at the Tonti Road north of Salem late Monday afternoon. Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies say 32-year-old Jason Gillispie of Illinois Street in Alma pulled from the stop sign on Tonti Road in front of an approaching northbound car on Route 37 driven by 60-year-old Kevin Uchitjil of Seven Hills Road in Odin.
Illinois State Police car struck overnight in Collinsville
Illinois State Police (ISP) officials are investigating two separate collisions overnight in which one of the agency's patrol cars was struck. One of the collisions happened in Collinsville.
Teutopolis Fire Responds To Two-Semi Tractor/Trailer Accident On I-70
From the Teutopolis Fire Protection District Facebook Page:. On Wednesday 9/21/22 at 17:51 hours, Teutopolis Firefighters with auto-aid from Montrose FPD were dispatched to a reported two-semi tractor/trailer accident on Interstate 70 westbound, mile marker 100. The accident occurred within the construction zone with one semi striking the second semi....
Effingham County Highway Department Announces Road Closure For Tomorrow
The Effingham County Highway Department has announced the following roads will be closed tomorrow:. 1950th St between 1600th St / 1700th St will be temporary closed Wednesday, Sept. 21 from 8:00 am – 12:00 pm. Please seek alternate routes where possible.
Police Beat for Tuesday, September 20th, 2022
A 20-year-old Farina man, Diego Barradas of South Walnut, turned himself in on a domestic battery charge. Illinois State Police arrested 38-year-old James Stroup of Oglesby Street in Salem for unlawful use of a weapon. He was given a notice to appear in court. 30-year-old Billy Williams of South Elm...
Train derails Monday in Clinton County, no injuries reported
ALBERS, Ill. — No one was injured after a train derailed late Monday morning in Clinton County. Sgt. Kyle Markus with the Clinton County Sheriff's Office said the train derailed at about 11:20 a.m. between Albers and New Baden. The track runs along Illinois Route 161, but only a rural road in the area was blocked.
Police Beat for Wednesday, September 21st, 2022
A 34-year-old Iuka man has been arrested by Salem Police for possession of drug paraphernalia and driving on a suspended license. Ryan McCarty of Front Street was stopped by Salem Police while traveling in the 300 block of West Warmoth Street. He was later released from the Marion County Jail on a notice to appear in court.
Road construction coming to Sangamon Co. village
JEROME, Ill. (WCIA) — Drivers in the Sangamon County village of Jerome will have to adjust their travels in the coming week as a road construction project begins on several streets. Leonard Street will be the first road to be closed for this project. Starting at 7 a.m. on Thursday, the road will close for […]
ATV Accident In Bond County
An ATV accident in Bond County injured a man Friday morning. The Bond County Sheriff’s Department was notified at 10:52 a.m. of the incident at 1847 Jaketown Road near Donnellson. A sheriff’s department officer said the injured man is 72 years old, but did not identify him. It was...
Train carrying hazardous material derails in Clinton County, Illinois
CLINTON COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV) - A train derailed near Albers, Illinois late Monday morning. The derailment happened around 11:30 a.m. Norfolk Southern said that 26 of the 131 cars on an eastbound train derailed. Two of those cars were carrying hazardous materials. The company says there are reports of a car leaking, but they do not believe there is an immediate threat to the public. Clean-up is ongoing.
Two Men Accused of Dealing Meth in Livingston County
Two men from Charleston, Illinois are accused of dealing large amounts of meth in Livingston County. The Livingston County Proactive Unit arrested 38-year-old David Stites and 57-year-old Kevin Hickman in Pontiac on September 19th. This comes after an ongoing narcotics investigation. During the investigation, over 56 grams of meth, US...
Teen taken to hospital with stab wound
A 17-year-old juvenile was taken to the hospital with a stab wound on Tuesday night. The Springfield Police Department says the teen's mother drove him to the hospital. The teen does not have any life-threating injuries. We're told that an incident happened at or near the MacArthur Park Apartment but...
Wednesday Police Blotter
Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 32 year old Derek L. Thoele of St. Elmo for a Fayette County FTA warrant for driving while license suspended. Derek posted $575 and was released. Effingham City Police arrested 42 year old Byron L. Ashley of Effingham for an Effingham County FTA warrant...
Springfield PD honors officers for arrest of armed suspect
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Springfield Police Department recently honored two of its own for their actions in keeping the community safe. Officials said that on Aug. 9, Officers Redding and Orr responded to a call of a person with a gun in the area of Loveland Avenue and Cedar Street. Upon arrival, the officers […]
Man charged with killing ex-girlfriend now accused of trying to hire someone to murder investigator, surviving victim
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ill. — The man charged with murdering his ex-girlfriend the day before Thanksgiving Day 2021 is now accused of trying to hire someone to kill two other people involved in the case. Robert Tarr was indicted by a grand jury on two counts of solicitation of murder...
Power restored to CWLP customers after pole on fire
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — UPDATE:. Power was restored to all customers by 11 a.m. More than 1,400 City Water, Light and Power (CWLP) customers were without power Tuesday morning after an equipment failure that left a pole on fire. CWLP says the failure happened at its Eastdale substation. The...
Collinsville Man Charged With Solicitation Of Murder For Hire
A Collinsville man charged with murder is now accused of soliciting someone to kill two people, including a Montgomery County sheriff’s deputy. Robert Tarr was indicted on two counts of solicitation of murder for hire. Tarr is currently in custody on charges of murder and attempted murder stemming from a deadly shooting in Farmersville last year. He is now charged with hiring someone to kill a surviving person from that incident and a Montgomery County Deputy who is investigating the shooting.
Panama Residence Searched, Two Arrested
The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Department reports that last Saturday afternoon, two persons were arrested in Hillsboro. Deputies conducted a narcotics investigation, utilizing their K9 unit, and that led to Brittany Kampmann, age 32 of Panama, and Michael Summers, age 33 of Irving, being taken into custody. The sheriff’s department...
Atwood Man Arrested in Domestic Dispute, Piatt County Officer Fires Gun
Police investigating a domestic dispute in the 300-block of North Missouri Street in Atwood. Illinois State Police are investigating an incident involving an officer discharging his firearm after a Piatt County Sheriff’s Deputy responded to a domestic disturbance. At approximately 1:54am, on September 17, 2022, the Piatt County Sheriff’s...
Two Arrested In Three-County Pursuit
A police pursuit, which began in Clinton County, went through Bond County and ended in Hillsboro early Monday morning, resulted in the arrest of two subjects. The Bond County Sheriff’s Department was notified of the pursuit at 12:01 a.m. Monday as it was underway in Clinton County and entering Bond County.
