Roger Rickey Markland of Elizabethton, Tenn., went home to be with his heavenly Father on September 14, 2022. Roger had a love for life and the outdoors. He never met a stranger; but most of all, he loved the Lord. I know Heaven has gained an angel. Though with tears in my eyes, I let you go because the I know the loss is mine, but Heaven’s gain.

ELIZABETHTON, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO