KELOLAND TV
Officials respond to semi-truck rollover crash
DEUEL COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Officials responded to a semi-truck rollover crash Saturday evening west of South Dakota Highway 15. According to Deuel County Sheriff’s Office, the semi was driving eastbound on 191st street. While driving on the gravel road, the semi met another vehicle and rolled onto its side after getting onto the soft shoulder of the road.
willmarradio.com
Body of missing Granite Falls man found Tuesday
(Granite Falls MN-) The Granite Falls Police Department is thanking everyone who helped locate a man who had been missing since Saturday. Unfortunately 26-year-old Jonathen Knutson was found deceased on Tuesday...more details are expected to be released later today. Knutson reportedly left his home around 2:44 Saturday morning and was last seen walking east on Ninth Avenue, near the railroad tracks. A search for Knutson took place using drones and search dogs, and yesterday afternoon the Yellow Medicine County Sheriff's Department posted on Facebook that Knutson's body has been found.
kmrskkok.com
Planned Outage in Beardsley on Thursday, 9/22
Otter Tail Power Company will be doing an planned power outage on Thursday September 22nd from approximately 9am till 6pm for the town of Beardsley, MN. They will be connecting a new powerline to the substation.
KELOLAND TV
Authorities searching for missing woman
WHITE HORSE, S.D. (KELO) — Cheyenne River Sioux Tribal authorities are asking for the public’s help searching for a missing woman. Shawn LeBeau, who also goes by Lamb, was last seen in White Horse, South Dakota on September 17 LeBeau was driving a red four-door Chevy Cobalt. Anyone...
kmrskkok.com
Douglas County Farmers Union to host water quality conversation on Sept. 22
KENSINGTON, Minn. – Douglas County Farmers Union will hold a Water Quality and Climate Conversation from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Sept. 22 at the Runestone Park Visitor Building, 8755 County Road 103 SW, Kensington, Minn. Minnesota Farmers Union (MFU) Vice President Anne Schwagerl will share her experiences as...
willmarradio.com
Court appearance Monday for woman charged with stabbing woman in group home
(Morris MN-) A review hearing takes place Monday afternoon for 24-year-old Jessica Nazarian of Shoreview, accused of stabbing a vulnerable adult at a group home she worked at in Morris February 13th. The alleged victim suffered cuts to the face, neck and stomach and broken vertebrae. Nazarian is charged with 2 counts of Attempted 2nd Degree Murder and 1 Count of 1st Degree Assault. Nazarian is currently being held in the Traverse County Jail on $500,000 unconditional bail and a review hearing is scheduled for Monday at 1:45 p.m.
thevalleyexpress.com
Milbank Man Held in Grant County DC on Rape Charge
Grant County Sheriff Kevin Owen reports on September 15, law enforcement from the Grant County Sheriff’s office executed an arrest warrant in the city of Milbank. Jacomie Antonio Noe, 23, a Milbank resident, was arrested and charged with felony rape in the first degree. Noe is being held at the Grant County Detention Center on a $25,000 cash-only bond.
kmrskkok.com
Charles Bright
Charles Bright, age 96 of Alexandria, Minnesota, formerly of Morris, MN, passed away Sunday, September 18, 2022, at Grand Arbor in Alexandria, MN. Memorial services for Charles Bright are pending with the Pedersen Funeral Home in Morris, MN.
kmrskkok.com
Werk Takes Second At Melrose, Tigers Tennis Tops YME
MELROSE – Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta junior Hailey Werk again highlighted the Tigers day with a second place finish at the Melrose Invite on Tuesday. Werk’s time of 20:08 was just five seconds behind Long Prairie/Grey Eagles’ Caroline Kuehne, it was 28 seconds ahead of Minnewaska’s Laura Ankeny in third. As a team the Tigers finished in ninth place out of 13, the Lakers had three girls finish in the top 15 and were runner-up to Wadena/Deer Creek.
kmrskkok.com
Owls & Warriors Win Big Heading Into A Week 4 Showdown
MORRIS – Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta fell behind early and played catch-up all night in a 28-20 loss to Rockford. Drew Huebner threw for 141 yards and a touchdown, Riley Asmus caught five passes for 76 and a score, Tyler Berlinger scooped up a fumble and returned it 98-yards for a TD, but the Tigers fall to 1-2 on the season.
kmrskkok.com
Cougar Men & Women Take First At Spartan Invite In Fergus Falls
FERGUS FALLS, Minn. – The University of Minnesota Morris men’s golf team played one of its best team rounds in years on Monday to hold off Minnesota State-Fergus Falls for the title at the Spartan Invitational. The Cougars opened up with a 319 on Sunday that staked them to a three-shot lead against the rest of the four-team field, then closed with a 307 that did just enough to stay in front of the Spartans. The 36-hole total of 626 for UMN Morris was one shot better than the 627 put together by Minnesota State-Fergus Falls in the event.
kmrskkok.com
Roger L. Ward
Roger L. Ward, age 70 of Glenwood, Minnesota, passed away Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at Glacial Ridge Hospital in Glenwood, MN. Visitation for Roger Ward will be Wednesday, September 21, 2022, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Hoplin-Hitchcock Funeral Home in Glenwood, MN. Visitation will continue from 10:00 a.m....
