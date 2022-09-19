FERGUS FALLS, Minn. – The University of Minnesota Morris men’s golf team played one of its best team rounds in years on Monday to hold off Minnesota State-Fergus Falls for the title at the Spartan Invitational. The Cougars opened up with a 319 on Sunday that staked them to a three-shot lead against the rest of the four-team field, then closed with a 307 that did just enough to stay in front of the Spartans. The 36-hole total of 626 for UMN Morris was one shot better than the 627 put together by Minnesota State-Fergus Falls in the event.

FERGUS FALLS, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO