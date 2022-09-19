Read full article on original website
Related
Hudson Valley Principal Placed On Leave For ‘Unacceptable Comment’
A Hudson Valley high school principal was placed on leave for a post that included a homophobic term. The Kingston City School District confirmed a principal acknowledged making an unacceptable comment on his personal social media account. Kingston, New York Officials Investigate Homophobic Facebook Comment. School officials in Kingston began...
Kids Practice Reading Skills With Therapy Dogs in East Fishkill
School is back in session and if your child needs a little extra help in the reading department, there are a pair of pups who are all ears. Yes, you read that right. Anita and Sayde the therapy dogs will be on hand (or paw) to listen as your child works on their reading skills. Anita is a German Shepherd, guided by her owner Barbara Rainieri, and Sayde, a Border Collie, guided by her owner Jean Fortunato. Both dogs are certified with Therapy Dogs International.
How to Get Paid to Bring Your Kids to LEGOLAND Tomorrow
Usually a trip to LEGOLAND in Goshen, NY might cost your family a few hundred bucks. Tomorrow, however, you could get PAID upwards of $3,000 to enjoy the park and celebrate Halloween early. Here's what you need to know to make some money at one of the coolest family attractions in the Hudson Valley.
4 In 5 Children Diagnosed Survive from Cancer Each Year
September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, and is recognized by childhood cancer organizations around the world. According to the American Childhood Cancer Organization, each year in the United States, about 16,000 children from 0-19 years of age are diagnosed with cancer. Globally, there are 300,000 children diagnosed with cancer each year. In the US, 20% of children with cancer will not survive, making it the number one cause of death for children in America.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Mid-Hudson Children’s Museum Rebranding to Discovery Museum
The Mid-Hudson Children's Museum was such a staple of my childhood. I would be down there often for field trips, birthday parties, community events, and whenever I could convince my folks to take me. I love going down to Waryas Park to hang out sometimes, and it's always such a joy to see the building. Now, a new generation of kids can fall in love with the building and program as the Mid-Hudson Children's Museum rebrands to engage a wider audience and age range.
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV
Poughkeepsie, NY
11K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0