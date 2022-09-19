Read full article on original website
Related
kmrskkok.com
Werk Takes Second At Melrose, Tigers Tennis Tops YME
MELROSE – Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta junior Hailey Werk again highlighted the Tigers day with a second place finish at the Melrose Invite on Tuesday. Werk’s time of 20:08 was just five seconds behind Long Prairie/Grey Eagles’ Caroline Kuehne, it was 28 seconds ahead of Minnewaska’s Laura Ankeny in third. As a team the Tigers finished in ninth place out of 13, the Lakers had three girls finish in the top 15 and were runner-up to Wadena/Deer Creek.
kmrskkok.com
Debra Joy (Beekman) Newhouse
Debra Newhouse, age 56 of Hancock, Minnesota, passed away Sunday, September 18, 2022, at Swift County Benson Health Services, after a courageous battle with cancer. Visitation for Debra Newhouse will be Tuesday, September 20, 2022, from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Pedersen Funeral Home in Morris, MN. Funeral services...
kmrskkok.com
Charles Bright
Charles Bright, age 96 of Alexandria, Minnesota, formerly of Morris, MN, passed away Sunday, September 18, 2022, at Grand Arbor in Alexandria, MN. Memorial services for Charles Bright are pending with the Pedersen Funeral Home in Morris, MN.
willmarradio.com
6 hurt in crash near Clearwater
(Clearwater MN-) A minivan containing a family of 5 from Monticello and a pickup driven by an Alexandria man collided at a 4-way stop in Stearns County Sunday night. Upon impact, both vehicles rolled. The crash occurred at 8:26 p.m. at the intersection of County Roads 145 and 44, about 2 miles southwest of Clearwater. The two drivers, 36-year-old Jeffrey Huston of Alexandria, and 34-year-old Jason Noordmans of Monticello, as well as an adult passenger and 3 small children in Noordman's pickup were all hurt, with Huston and 3-year-old Taytum Noordmans being taken to the St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The sheriff's department says it appears Noordmans did not stop for the stop sign and hit Huston's pickup on the passenger side.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Man Seriously Hurt in Motorcycle Rollover Near Staples
STAPLES -- A central Minnesota man was hurt in a motorcycle rollover crash in Todd County early Monday morning. The incident happened around 4:15 a.m. on Highway 210 at County Road 11. The Minnesota State Patrol says 28-year-old Devin Hoeper of Vining was going east on Highway 210 when his...
voiceofalexandria.com
School bus crash under investigation in west central Minnesota
(New London, MN)--Authorities authorities are investigating a school bus crash Tuesday morning in New London. Kandiyohi County deputies say a pickup driven by a Wyoming, Minnesota man rear-ended the bus, which had its stop arm extended and red warning lights flashing. There were 21 students on the bus, but no injuries were reported.
Missing: Jonathen Knutson, 26, last seen in Granite Falls
GRANITE FALLS, Minn. – Police are asking for the public's help to find a missing Granite Falls man.Jonathen Andrew Knutson, 26, was last seen leaving his home in the early morning hours of Sept. 17. He was wearing all black, including his shoes. Knutson is 6 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs about 300 pounds.Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 320-564-2130.
willmarradio.com
Willmar school placed on lockdown after incident in parking lot
(Willmar MN-) A Willmar elementary school was briefly placed in a lockdown situation Monday after an incident in the parking lot. Willmar Schools Superintendent Dr. Jeff Holm says late Tuesday afternoon the Willmar Police Department contacted Kennedy Elementary about a law enforcement situation unrelated to the school, that occurred in the Kennedy parking lot. Students and staff remained indoors and doors to the school remained locked until the situation was resolved, which was at approximately 3:12 PM. There were no threats to any of the students or staff at Kennedy Elementary. At this time Willmar Police have released no information on the incident that led up to the lockdown.
RELATED PEOPLE
voiceofalexandria.com
Alexandria man injured in crash in Stearns County
(Clearwater, MN)--The Minnesota State Patrol says a two-vehicle crash has sent two people to the hospital in Stearns County. The crash reportedly took place at the intersection of County Road 145 and County Road 44, west of Clearwater. Authorities says Jason Noordmans, 34, of Monticello, was heading eastbound on County...
KAAL-TV
UPDATE: 1 dead after crash closes Highway 52 near Zumbrota
UPDATE: A 49-year-old Minneapolis woman is dead after a Monday evening crash temporarily closed Highway 52 near Zumbrota. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a 2018 Ford EcoSport driven by Marsha Leanne Lindquist Evans was headed south on Highway 52 near milepost 85, when it crossed into the northbound lane and struck a semi.
trfradio.com
Life Threatening Injuries Reported in Motorcycle Accident
A Vining area man was seriously injured in a single vehicle accident Monday in Todd County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Devin Michael Hoeper (28) was injured when the eastbound 2015 Harley Davidson Cruiser he was driving “left the road and rolled” on Highway 210 at Todd County Road 11 in Bartlett Township. Hoeper was taken to Lakewood Health System in Staples and treated for injuries troopers at the scene described as life-threatening. According to the State Patrol report, Hoeper was not wearing a helmet at the time of the accident, reported just after 4am.
kmrskkok.com
Douglas County Farmers Union to host water quality conversation on Sept. 22
KENSINGTON, Minn. – Douglas County Farmers Union will hold a Water Quality and Climate Conversation from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Sept. 22 at the Runestone Park Visitor Building, 8755 County Road 103 SW, Kensington, Minn. Minnesota Farmers Union (MFU) Vice President Anne Schwagerl will share her experiences as...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Alexandria man killed in head-on crash with semi near Carlos
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Minn. – An Alexandria man is dead after his sedan crashed head-on with a semi-truck Wednesday afternoon.The Minnesota State Patrol says the vehicles collided on Highway 29 near North Riverview Drive Northeast in Carlos Township, which is about nine miles north of Alexandria.The victim, 29-year-old Ryan Matthew Halvorson, was not wearing his seat belt. The driver of the semi, a 65-year-old Pennington man, was not hurt.
fox9.com
Charges: ‘Very intoxicated’ man admits to vandalism at Sauk Centre church
(FOX 9) - A man who reportedly admitted to being ‘very intoxicated’ caused extensive damage to a Sauk Centre church Friday, criminal charges detail. On Sept. 17, at 1:08 p.m., officers were called to Our Lady of the Angels Church in Sauk Centre on the report of vandalism. When an officer arrived he found extensive damage to the inside of the church entrance area and sanctuary, including a tipped-over statue, urine on the carpet, damaged candleholders and other items.
Comments / 0