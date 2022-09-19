Read full article on original website
Related
Toxic Algae Closes Popular Park, Launch on Moses Lake
It has affected bodies of water near Walla Walla, even the Columbia River near Richland. Now, the toxic slime is back in Moses Lake. Blue Heron Park boat launch closed til further notice. The Grant County Sheriff's Office has released information from the Grant County Health Department about the area...
ifiberone.com
Crumbl Cookies of Moses Lake announces opening date
MOSES LAKE - Crumbl Cookies has revealed an opening date of its Moses Lake location. In a previous article, iFIBER ONE News was informed by store owner Ranae Rusk that the bakery would open sometime in October or November. On Tuesday, Rusk told iFIBER ONE News that Oct. 21 is the expected opening date if everything goes according to plan.
kpq.com
Construction To Begin On Project To Minimize Flooding In No. 1 Canyon
Construction is set to start next week on four flood basins in No. 1 Canyon just west of Wenatchee in the Cascade Mountain foothills. The canyon has been prone to flooding that leads to heavy runoff of mud and debris during high intensity storms. Chelan County Commissioner Kevin Overbay says...
ifiberone.com
Missing Moses Lake couple's cellphones recorded in remote area in Lincoln County
UPDATE — Grant County detectives say cellphone data from a missing Moses Lake couple last recorded in a remote area in Lincoln County. Lincoln County deputies were notified and checked the area for 54-year-old Charles Bergman and 53-year-old Theresa Bergman. Neither were found in the area, according to the sheriff’s office.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ifiberone.com
Deputies seeking help in locating missing Moses Lake couple
MOSES LAKE — Grant County deputies are asking the public for help in locating a Moses Lake couple who have been reported missing. Charles Bergman, 54, and his wife, Theresa Bergman, 53, were due back home on Sunday from the Spokane International Airport. Deputies say Theresa was last seen at the airport at about 12:40 a.m. Sunday while Charles, who had gone to pick his wife up at the airport, was last seen Sunday afternoon at his apartment on Arnold Drive. Residents of the apartments reported seeing Charles but he was alone.
ifiberone.com
Local man dies after paragliding crash in Entiat in August; family asks community for help in finding helmet camera
ENTIAT - The family of a paraglider who died after crashing in Entiat in August are asking for the community's help in finding his helmet camera that became detached upon impact. According to the man's uncle, Mark Howson of Toronto, Canada, the accident occurred on August 26, 2022. Howson says...
ifiberone.com
Tentative timeframe for opening of MOD Pizza and Chipotle in Moses Lake announced
MOSES LAKE - The developer responsible for the project to build the commercial building that will house MOD Pizza and Chipotle in Moses Lake is seemingly confident about the anticipated opening timeframe. On Wednesday, iFIBER ONE News conversed with Chris Waddle, owner of Hogback Development out of Yakima. Waddle says...
Moses Lake man claimed $50,000 in COVID relief for fake catering business
MOSES LAKE, Wash. — The next Eastern Washington resident to be indicted for fraudulently claiming PPP loan funding during the COVID-19 pandemic was a Moses Lake resident who falsified documents for a fake catering business. As announced by the Office of Vanessa Waldref, the U.S. Attorney for Eastern Washington,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
ncwlife.com
Movie in the Park appears to be a go for Saturday
After being postponed earlier this month because of hazardous air conditions, everything appears to be a go this weekend for Wenatchee’s Movie in the Park. The showing of The Lego Movie at the Foothills Middle School field is free and begins at 7:15 p.m. Saturday. T. here also will...
ifiberone.com
27-year-old man killed in Tuesday afternoon wreck near Moses Lake
MOSES LAKE — A 27-year-old man died in a collision with a construction truck Tuesday afternoon near Moses Lake. Moses Lake resident Juan Garcia was driving a 1998 Dodge Durango and was exiting the parking lot of Grant County Animal Outreach to turn onto Randolph Road Northeast. Garcia reportedly entered the road in front of an oncoming 2001 Kenworth construction vehicle, pulling a trailer, according to the sheriff’s office.
Surprise! Tri-Cities Oldest Restaurant Is One of Your Favorites
Can you name the oldest restaurant in the Tri-Cities?. We've got a few suspects for you to look at and I think you're going to be surprised at who's got the honor of being the oldest continuous-running restaurant in the Tri-Cities. Chinese Gardens has been a Pasco mainstay since 1965.
This is what happened when a couple from Tri-Cities, WA drove a Tesla to Kansas
Here are some tips if you want to make a long road trip with an electric vehicle. | Guest Opinion
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ncwlife.com
Four vehicles involved in wreck at S curve in Wenatchee
A driver who apparently suffered a medical issue Monday afternoon while driving northbound on South Chelan Avenue crossed into the southbound lanes and struck three vehicles, sending one person to the hospital and tying up traffic for about an hour. Wenatchee Police Department Capt. Edgar Reinfeld said about 12:22 p.m....
ncwlife.com
Chelan-Douglas health board votes down second initiative by vaccine-decrying member
EAST WENATCHEE — The Chelan-Douglas Board of Health turned down a proposal Monday to review consent forms and other material offered to COVID vaccine recipients, dealing a second defeat to a boardmember who's consistently alleged that the widely distributed inoculations are unsafe. Bill Sullivan asked the board to create...
ifiberone.com
Moses Lake resident pleads guilty to fraudulently obtaining $50,000 in COVID-19 relief funds
SPOKANE - In a press release put out by the U.S. Attorney's Office in the Eastern District of Washington, a 29-year-old Moses Lake resident by the name of Dondre Jackson pleaded guilty to fraudulently obtaining $49,999 in COVID-19 relief funding. According to the plea agreement and information disclosed during court...
ncwlife.com
Eastmont snaps two game skid with win over Moses Lake
On the girls soccer pitch Saturday, Eastmont topped Moses Lake 4-1 to snap a brief, 2-game losing streak. Sebastian Moraga had the call on the NCWLIFE Channel... Wenatchee subdued Sunnyside 7-nil. Cascade clobbered Liberty Bell 7-1. Overlake edged Cashmere 2-1. Quincy shut out Warden 6-nil. Okanogan blanked Cle Elum while Reardan beat Brewster and Davenport topped Tonasket.
ncwlife.com
Arrest expected soon in downtown car prowl, burglary
Wenatchee police have made contact with a suspect in a downtown car prowl and burglary last week and expect to make an arrest soon. The Yakima man is wanted for a car prowl at the Riverside 9 apartment complex, then a burglary at Ag Supply on Wenatchee Avenue early Thursday morning.
kpq.com
City of East Wenatchee Bracing for Impacts of Inflation
Just like all municipalities in the United States, the City of East Wenatchee is already grappling with the effects of inflation. East Wenatchee Mayor, Jerrilea Crawford, says as the cost of just about everything continues to go up, there may come a time when the city will have to make some tough decisions.
ifiberone.com
2 teens struck by a vehicle while walking to school Tuesday in Mattawa
MATTAWA — Two students were struck by a vehicle while walking to school in Mattawa on Tuesday morning. The incident occurred at about 7:15 a.m. in the 500 block of Government Road, according to Mattawa police. The two teenagers were walking in the crosswalk when they were struck. Mattawa...
Othello man tracked down, arrested in connection with string of burglaries & car prowls
BASIN CITY, Wash. — A 28-year-old Othello man was brought into custody on Tuesday morning in connection with a string of burglaries and car prowls in Franklin County. According to a social media notice from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to Basin City for reports that a male subject was seen prowling vehicles in the area.
Comments / 0