Moses Lake, WA

Toxic Algae Closes Popular Park, Launch on Moses Lake

It has affected bodies of water near Walla Walla, even the Columbia River near Richland. Now, the toxic slime is back in Moses Lake. Blue Heron Park boat launch closed til further notice. The Grant County Sheriff's Office has released information from the Grant County Health Department about the area...
MOSES LAKE, WA
Crumbl Cookies of Moses Lake announces opening date

MOSES LAKE - Crumbl Cookies has revealed an opening date of its Moses Lake location. In a previous article, iFIBER ONE News was informed by store owner Ranae Rusk that the bakery would open sometime in October or November. On Tuesday, Rusk told iFIBER ONE News that Oct. 21 is the expected opening date if everything goes according to plan.
MOSES LAKE, WA
Moses Lake, WA
Moses Lake, WA
Deputies seeking help in locating missing Moses Lake couple

MOSES LAKE — Grant County deputies are asking the public for help in locating a Moses Lake couple who have been reported missing. Charles Bergman, 54, and his wife, Theresa Bergman, 53, were due back home on Sunday from the Spokane International Airport. Deputies say Theresa was last seen at the airport at about 12:40 a.m. Sunday while Charles, who had gone to pick his wife up at the airport, was last seen Sunday afternoon at his apartment on Arnold Drive. Residents of the apartments reported seeing Charles but he was alone.
MOSES LAKE, WA
Movie in the Park appears to be a go for Saturday

After being postponed earlier this month because of hazardous air conditions, everything appears to be a go this weekend for Wenatchee’s Movie in the Park. The showing of The Lego Movie at the Foothills Middle School field is free and begins at 7:15 p.m. Saturday. T. here also will...
WENATCHEE, WA
27-year-old man killed in Tuesday afternoon wreck near Moses Lake

MOSES LAKE — A 27-year-old man died in a collision with a construction truck Tuesday afternoon near Moses Lake. Moses Lake resident Juan Garcia was driving a 1998 Dodge Durango and was exiting the parking lot of Grant County Animal Outreach to turn onto Randolph Road Northeast. Garcia reportedly entered the road in front of an oncoming 2001 Kenworth construction vehicle, pulling a trailer, according to the sheriff’s office.
MOSES LAKE, WA
Four vehicles involved in wreck at S curve in Wenatchee

A driver who apparently suffered a medical issue Monday afternoon while driving northbound on South Chelan Avenue crossed into the southbound lanes and struck three vehicles, sending one person to the hospital and tying up traffic for about an hour. Wenatchee Police Department Capt. Edgar Reinfeld said about 12:22 p.m....
WENATCHEE, WA
Eastmont snaps two game skid with win over Moses Lake

On the girls soccer pitch Saturday, Eastmont topped Moses Lake 4-1 to snap a brief, 2-game losing streak. Sebastian Moraga had the call on the NCWLIFE Channel... Wenatchee subdued Sunnyside 7-nil. Cascade clobbered Liberty Bell 7-1. Overlake edged Cashmere 2-1. Quincy shut out Warden 6-nil. Okanogan blanked Cle Elum while Reardan beat Brewster and Davenport topped Tonasket.
WENATCHEE, WA
Arrest expected soon in downtown car prowl, burglary

Wenatchee police have made contact with a suspect in a downtown car prowl and burglary last week and expect to make an arrest soon. The Yakima man is wanted for a car prowl at the Riverside 9 apartment complex, then a burglary at Ag Supply on Wenatchee Avenue early Thursday morning.
WENATCHEE, WA
City of East Wenatchee Bracing for Impacts of Inflation

Just like all municipalities in the United States, the City of East Wenatchee is already grappling with the effects of inflation. East Wenatchee Mayor, Jerrilea Crawford, says as the cost of just about everything continues to go up, there may come a time when the city will have to make some tough decisions.
EAST WENATCHEE, WA
2 teens struck by a vehicle while walking to school Tuesday in Mattawa

MATTAWA — Two students were struck by a vehicle while walking to school in Mattawa on Tuesday morning. The incident occurred at about 7:15 a.m. in the 500 block of Government Road, according to Mattawa police. The two teenagers were walking in the crosswalk when they were struck. Mattawa...
MATTAWA, WA
Othello man tracked down, arrested in connection with string of burglaries & car prowls

BASIN CITY, Wash. — A 28-year-old Othello man was brought into custody on Tuesday morning in connection with a string of burglaries and car prowls in Franklin County. According to a social media notice from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to Basin City for reports that a male subject was seen prowling vehicles in the area.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, WA

