Giant monitor lizard surprises Florida homeowner
APOPKA, Fla. — A lizard that looks to measure more than two feet long looked like it was trying to get into a Florida homeowner's house earlier this month. In a video posted to Facebook on Sept. 12 by Jocelyn Penson, she said her son captured the moment in Apopka, Florida, right outside of Orlando, Fox News reports.
Records show Florida made another payment to aviation company that chartered migrant flights
FLORIDA, USA — Public records showed the state of Florida made another payment to the aviation company that flew migrants last week from Texas to Martha's Vineyard. Tuesday afternoon, a flight departing from San Antonio, Texas was originally intended to land in President Biden's home state of Delaware. State...
Tracking the Tropics: Monitoring Hurricane Fiona and Invest 98-L
Invest 98-L is expected to enter the Caribbean Wednesday night into Thursday. Interests along the U.S. Gulf coast, including Florida, need to keep watch.
Americans Are Willing to Try New Vacation Destinations
Americans are willing to try new vacation destinations. Buzz60's Keri Lumm shares the results of a new study conducted by OnePoll on behalf of West Virginia Department of Tourism.
One family's tragedy and a new tool for fighting addiction could save lives
TAMPA, Fla. — If your loved one came to you and said they needed help because they were struggling with addiction, what would be the first thing you do?. Maybe you'd call a doctor or start researching facilities on the internet but as it turns out, you'd probably get overwhelmed pretty quickly — and time is precious when someone is open and willing to accept help.
Florida woman sues Alabama McDonald's over alleged chemicals in coffee
DOTHAN, Ala. — A Florida woman is suing a McDonald's in Alabama after she allegedly drank chemicals put in her coffee which led to health problems. The lawsuit was filed against the fast food chain restaurant in Dothan claiming Sherry Head, the customer, was served chemicals that led to her ongoing health problems, WTVY reports.
Beautiful People: A real-life superhero visits ill children in hospitals and beyond!
SPRING HILL, Fla. — Jack Asbury has been an EMT for 14 years, but when he isn't saving lives on his shift, he turns into a superhero: The Batman of Spring Hill. Asbury visits hospitals across the state of Florida to uplift kids' spirits who are in hospitals. The impact he leaves with the kids really makes a difference he says.
More women registering to vote in Florida following Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade
Of new people added to the voter rolls, women lead men by 4%. It might not sound like much, but Florida has very close elections.
