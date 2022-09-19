ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

10NEWS

Giant monitor lizard surprises Florida homeowner

APOPKA, Fla. — A lizard that looks to measure more than two feet long looked like it was trying to get into a Florida homeowner's house earlier this month. In a video posted to Facebook on Sept. 12 by Jocelyn Penson, she said her son captured the moment in Apopka, Florida, right outside of Orlando, Fox News reports.
APOPKA, FL
10NEWS

One family's tragedy and a new tool for fighting addiction could save lives

TAMPA, Fla. — If your loved one came to you and said they needed help because they were struggling with addiction, what would be the first thing you do?. Maybe you'd call a doctor or start researching facilities on the internet but as it turns out, you'd probably get overwhelmed pretty quickly — and time is precious when someone is open and willing to accept help.
FLORIDA STATE
10NEWS

Florida woman sues Alabama McDonald's over alleged chemicals in coffee

DOTHAN, Ala. — A Florida woman is suing a McDonald's in Alabama after she allegedly drank chemicals put in her coffee which led to health problems. The lawsuit was filed against the fast food chain restaurant in Dothan claiming Sherry Head, the customer, was served chemicals that led to her ongoing health problems, WTVY reports.
DOTHAN, AL

