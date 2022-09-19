Read full article on original website
No. 15 Oregon at Washington St. promises offensive fireworks
No. 15 Oregon (2-1) at Washington State (3-0), Saturday, 4 p.m. ET (Fox) Line: Oregon by 6 1/2, according to FanDuel Sportsbook Series record: Oregon leads 50-42-7. WHAT’S AT STAKE?
Beautiful Fall Train Route Returns To Pacific Northwest Next Week — Where It Will Take You
Amtrak Cascades, one of Amtrak’s most scenic routes, stretches through the Pacific Northwest running parallel with the Cascade mountain range. Service for the leg running between Vancouver, British Columbia, and Seattle has been suspended since 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, however, Amtrak is set to resume service between Vancouver and Seattle on September 26 — just in time for leaf-peepers to enjoy the fall colors.
Execs: US casinos learned some useful lessons from pandemic
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — The COVID pandemic forced most U.S. casinos to close for months, causing payrolls, revenue and earnings to tumble. But the forced shutdowns and highly regulated recoveries also taught the industry some useful lessons that will endure even after the pandemic is a distant memory, panelists at a major casino conference said Thursday. Speaking at the East Coast Gaming Congress, executives from several major regional gambling companies and one of the world’s largest said the changes they were forced to make due to the pandemic had some benefits. “It forced us and gave us the ability to say to our guests that things that used to be viewed as an entitlement, maybe they don’t need them as much as they thought they did,” said Jim Allen, chairman of Hard Rock International. “Do you need a buffet? Should you have a buffet?”
Record requests based on 2020 election fraud belief surges in Oregon
County clerks in Oregon are inundated with public records requests stemming from "the big lie" that the 2020 election was stolen, even while they're already busy preparing for the November election, the secretary of state said Monday. Secretary of State Shemia Fagan has been visiting Oregon's 36 counties to speak...
