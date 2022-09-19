ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Osceola County, FL

click orlando

Man sent to hospital after Orange County shooting, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A man is in the the hospital after being shot Wednesday evening in Orange County, according to Orange County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said that they responded to the 5600 block of Pine Chase Drive around 9:40 p.m. in reference to shots fired and found a man believed to be in his 20s who had been shot.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
leesburg-news.com

Pregnant teen loses unborn baby after airlifted from scene of crash

A pregnant teenager lost her unborn baby after she was airlifted from the scene of a crash Tuesday night in Lake County. The 19-year-old from Leesburg was driving a 2007 Cadillac DTS at 10:35 p.m. Tuesday westbound on County Road 44 west of Sparrow Lane in Grand Island when a 34-year-old Eustis man driving an eastbound 2017 Ford Transit van entered into her lane of travel, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol.
LAKE COUNTY, FL
#Cyclist#Florida Highway Patrol#Traffic Accident#Fhp#Crimeline
mynews13.com

1 dead, 16 injured in 3-vehicle crash south of Orlando

KENANSVILLE, Fla. (AP) — One person died and 16 people were taken to hospitals following a three-vehicle crash south of Orlando early Wednesday, officials said. A Dodge Ram pickup truck, a box truck and a motor coach were involved in the collision shortly after 6 a.m. in Kenansville, the Florida Highway Patrol said. The motor coach was carrying inmates to a work-release program.
ORLANDO, FL
