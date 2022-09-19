Read full article on original website
aroundosceola.com
FHP updates victim info on Monday 192 hit-and-run fatality; Kissimmee man died in Orange County crash
Florida Highway Patrol Traffic Homicide investigators have provided an update regarding the fatal hit and run crash that occurred Monday on U.S. Highway 192 (E Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway) in Osceola County at Simmons Road near Florida's Turnpike. The identity of the bicyclist whom was pronounced deceased has been confirmed...
mynews13.com
Officials: 1 dead, many hurt in State Road 60 crash in Osceola County
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — One person was killed and over a dozen were injured in a three-vehicle crash Wednesday morning on State Road 60 in Osceola County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash that happened around 6:16 a.m. involved a 2007 semi-tractor trailer, a transit bus carrying...
click orlando
30-week unborn baby dies, woman critically injured in Lake County crash, troopers say
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – A woman is critically injured and her unborn baby died in a crash in Lake County Tuesday night, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened on County Road 44 and Sparrow Lane around 10:35 p.m. [TRENDING: Here’s the latest on Invest...
2 hospitalized after fiery crash on I-4 in Polk County
A stretch of Interstate 4 is closed in both directions after a fiery crash involving a semi-truck.
FHP: Weather possible factor in Osceola fatal crash on SR 60
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol continues to investigate a deadly crash involving a bus, box-truck and pick-up truck in southern Osceola County. The crash happened along State Road 60 about 8 miles west of Yeehaw Junction. Troopers said the conditions at the time of the crash...
click orlando
Man sent to hospital after Orange County shooting, deputies say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A man is in the the hospital after being shot Wednesday evening in Orange County, according to Orange County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said that they responded to the 5600 block of Pine Chase Drive around 9:40 p.m. in reference to shots fired and found a man believed to be in his 20s who had been shot.
leesburg-news.com
Pregnant teen loses unborn baby after airlifted from scene of crash
A pregnant teenager lost her unborn baby after she was airlifted from the scene of a crash Tuesday night in Lake County. The 19-year-old from Leesburg was driving a 2007 Cadillac DTS at 10:35 p.m. Tuesday westbound on County Road 44 west of Sparrow Lane in Grand Island when a 34-year-old Eustis man driving an eastbound 2017 Ford Transit van entered into her lane of travel, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol.
WESH
Unborn baby dies after 19-year-old pregnant woman hurt in Lake County crash
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — A Lake County crash resulted in tragedy on Tuesday. According to Florida Highway Patrol, it happened on County Road 44 and Sparrow Lane. Officials say a 2017 Ford Transit was traveling east on County Road 44 while a 2007 Cadillac was traveling westbound on County Road 44.
click orlando
Seminole County firefighter in critical condition after motorcycle crash, department says
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – The Seminole County Fire Department announced Tuesday one of its firefighters sustained serious, life-threatening injuries after an off-duty motorcycle crash in Altamonte Springs. The accident happened on Sept. 16 around 1:30 p.m. when firefighter Connor Fernandez had a collision with another vehicle on West Lake...
1 dead, several injured after semi, bus and truck collide in Florida
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — One person died and more than a dozen people were injured Wednesday in a crash in central Florida, according to authorities and WFTV. Update 10:30 a.m. EDT Sept. 21: Officials with Osceola County Fire Rescue and EMS said one person died in Wednesday’s crash after mistakenly reporting two fatalities.
mynews13.com
1 dead, 16 injured in 3-vehicle crash south of Orlando
KENANSVILLE, Fla. (AP) — One person died and 16 people were taken to hospitals following a three-vehicle crash south of Orlando early Wednesday, officials said. A Dodge Ram pickup truck, a box truck and a motor coach were involved in the collision shortly after 6 a.m. in Kenansville, the Florida Highway Patrol said. The motor coach was carrying inmates to a work-release program.
WESH
Deputies: Man shot, injured by resident after allegedly breaking into Orange County home
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Wednesday morning, deputies were called to a residence regarding a break-in. According to the Orange County Sheriff's Office, around 10:44 a.m. Wednesday in the 11900 block of Ottawa, there was a burglary at a home. Deputies said during the burglary, a man in his 30s,...
fox35orlando.com
Bicyclist killed after alleged hit-and-run driver swerved into Kissimmee bike lane
KISSIMMEE, Fla. - The Florida Highway Patrol said a person riding a bicycle in Kissimmee was hit and killed by a vehicle Monday morning. Troopers said they were called out to the area to investigate the crash on E Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway and Simmons Road shortly after 6 a.m.
WESH
Central Florida firefighter had leg amputated, is on ventilator after 'tragic' motorcycle crash
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — A blood drive is being held for a Seminole County firefighter seriously injured in a crash Friday afternoon. Firefighter Connor Fernandez of the Seminole County Fire Department was in a motorcycle crash in Altamonte Springs, resulting in life-threatening injuries. According to the fire department, Fernandez...
Reward offered for information in fatal Orange County shooting
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help solving a murder. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies were in the area of Ferguson Street between State Road 408 and Old Winter Garden Road around 2 a.m. Saturday when they heard gunshots. They...
WESH
Deputies: Flagler County woman snapped neck of roommate's bird 'Sunflower,' killing it
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A Flagler County woman was arrested after deputies say she killed her roommate's bird. Deputies were called to Luminary Circle around 10 a.m. on Monday for a report of animal cruelty. Officials made contact with a woman who explained that her roommate, Lindsey Theissen, had...
Cement truck barrels through SunPass toll plaza, worker seriously injured
A worker was seriously injured Monday after an empty cement tanker crashed into a SunPass toll plaza and another vehicle, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
Deputies investigating after man found dead inside car near Sanford
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — The Seminole County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was found dead inside a car near Sanford Sunday evening. Deputies said they were called to the area of Roseberry Lane around 8:30 p.m. after several people reported hearing gunshots in the area. Investigators...
wogx.com
Florida woman attacked, bitten while jogging on Seminole County trail
A 22-year-old woman was attacked while jogging in Altamonte Springs, Florida on Monday night, Seminole County Sheriff Dennis Lemma said. The suspect was captured on a homeowner's surveillance video, and authorities are asking for the public's help in identifying the person.
WESH
Central Florida bus driver finds 4-year-old wandering alone Tuesday morning
COCOA, Fla. — A Brevard County Schools bus driver found a child wandering alone Tuesday morning, officials say. Officials say bus driver Renee Hill found the boy in the area of Yarmark Avenue and Ronald Street in Cocoa just before 8 a.m. while driving her route. Speaking from the...
