Woman missing from Keysville found

#Update | BCSO says Kacey has been found.

BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Burke County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help in locating a missing woman.

34-year old Kacey Skeens was last seen Saturday, September 18th at 7:30 a.m. on GA-305 in Keysville, Ga.

Police say Kacey was walking toward the Keysville Community Store.

If you know of her whereabouts, contact the BCSO at 706-554-6633 or 706-554-2133.

Callers can remain anonymous.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.