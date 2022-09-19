Woman missing from Keysville found
#Update | BCSO says Kacey has been found.
BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Burke County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help in locating a missing woman.
34-year old Kacey Skeens was last seen Saturday, September 18th at 7:30 a.m. on GA-305 in Keysville, Ga.ALSO ON WJBF: Richmond County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing man
Police say Kacey was walking toward the Keysville Community Store.
If you know of her whereabouts, contact the BCSO at 706-554-6633 or 706-554-2133.
