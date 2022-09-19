ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Keysville, GA

Woman missing from Keysville found

By D.V. Wise
WJBF
WJBF
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tltoO_0i1RB8cQ00

#Update | BCSO says Kacey has been found.

BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Burke County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help in locating a missing woman.

34-year old Kacey Skeens was last seen Saturday, September 18th at 7:30 a.m. on GA-305 in Keysville, Ga.

ALSO ON WJBF: Richmond County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing man

Police say Kacey was walking toward the Keysville Community Store.

If you know of her whereabouts, contact the BCSO at 706-554-6633 or 706-554-2133.

Callers can remain anonymous.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.

Comments / 2

Devin Trusdell
2d ago

GOD loves you so much HE gave HIS SON to die for our sins john 3:16 and have a blessed day 😇🥰🙏🏿🙏🏾🙏🏽🙏🏼🙏🏻🙏👼🏿👼🏾👼🏽👼🏼👼🏻👼

Reply
3
Related
WJBF

Two suspects wanted for murder in Savannah, known to frequent Augusta

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WJBF) – Two suspects who authorities say are known to frequent the Augusta area are wanted for murder. According to the Savannah Police Department, Cameron Keivon Dixon, 20, and T’Kaiyah Trenele Wilkerson, 20, both of Sardis, Georgia, are wanted for murder in the July 25th fatal shooting of Myles Bright., 28 According to […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WRDW-TV

Suspicious death investigated on Augusta cul-de-sac

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Coroner’s Office was called Wednesday afternoon to the scene of a suspicious death. The coroner’s staff was at the scene around 2:30 p.m. on Castleton Court, a short cul-de-sac off Old Louisville Road in south Augusta. Ironically, while deputies and coroner’s...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Robber strikes Circle K store on Walton Way in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities are looking for a suspect in an armed robbery that happened Wednesday in Augusta. The incident occurred at Circle K, located at 1739 Walton Way. Authorities also released photos of the suspect. Anyone with information on their identity is urged to contact Investigator Courtland Harris...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Remembering the victims: More than 30 slain in CSRA in 5 months

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Since mid-April, there’s been a wave of homicides and other sweeping the CSRA. Although as the largest city, Augusta has been hit especially hard, the crime wave is affecting places large and small. We’re asking local leaders for answers on what they’re doing about the...
AUGUSTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Burke County, GA
Crime & Safety
County
Burke County, GA
City
Keysville, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
WJBF

Over 100 arrested in Operation GRACE by RCSO, FBI

RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office and the Atlanta Division of the FBI held a press conference on Wednesday to the announce the results of Operation G.R.A.C.E. According to authorities, Operation G.R.A.C.E. was a three-month operation that they say took a large number of weapons and drugs and dozens of criminals […]
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
wfxg.com

UPDATE: Double homicide investigation on Cascade drive in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County coroner has confirmed to FOX54 that two bodies have been discovered inside a residence at Cascade Drive near Hawk street. The Richmond County Sheriff's Office confirms the call came in at 5:12 pm. Deputies located two men deceased from gunshot wounds. The incident...
AUGUSTA, GA
WSAV News 3

Bulloch County man shot over the weekend

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – A man was shot in Bulloch County after allegedly “becoming aggressive” with an elderly couple and teenaged children at their residence on Saturday night around 7 p.m. The incident occurred on Old River Road South in Brooklet. The victim of the shooting, Roderick Lowery, 46, was said by a report released […]
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bcso#Nexstar Media Inc
WRDW-TV

Richmond County deputies respond to report of gunshots

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County deputies responded Monday night to a report of gunshots on Meadowbrook Drive. Dispatchers said the call came in around 9:39 p.m. Monday. They are not sure whether anyone was injured. A witness reported a heavy law enforcement presence in the area. We’ve reached out...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Coroner identifies 2 teens shot dead on Cascade Drive in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the deaths of two teenagers who were found shot dead late Monday afternoon. Deputies responded at 5:12 p.m. to the 2500 block of Cascade Drive in reference to a shooting, according to the agency. Upon arrival, deputies found...
AUGUSTA, GA
wgac.com

Update-Homicide Victims Identified

Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen confirmed two teens were shot to death earlier today at an apartment in the 2500 block of Cascade Drive. They were identified as 19-year-old Kameron Tucker of Hephzibah and 17-year-old Kentevios Wageman of Augusta. Bowen said both were shot at least one time and pronounced...
HEPHZIBAH, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WJBF

Man wanted for aggravated assault incident in July arrested

RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – A man wanted for an aggravated assault incident that happened in July has been arrested. According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, Dewane Maurice Cain, 35, was arrested on Monday on three charges of Aggravated Assault and Possession of Firearm or Knife during a crime. The incident happened on July […]
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
wfxg.com

2 arrested after confrontation outside Shipley Ave. home

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WFXG) - Two men are in custody after a domestic violence incident that led to a shooting Tuesday morning. According to the Columbia County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to the 600 block of Shipley Ave. for a reported domestic violence situation and a shooting. Deputies spoke with the victim who told them she and her boyfriend, thirty-one-year-old Jeleel Jamar Cunningham, were moving her belongings out of the home when she was attacked by her ex-boyfriend, thirty-year-old Dontavious Marquese Leggett.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
wgac.com

Belk Worker Found Dead in Store Bathroom in Columbia

A 63-year-old woman who was working as a janitor at the Belk store at Columbiana Mall in Columbia was found dead in a bathroom she had been cleaning on Monday. Authorities say an investigation has revealed Bessie Durham was last seen working at the store last Thursday. Her cleaning cart had been sitting outside the bathroom for four days before her body was found.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
wgac.com

Authorities Searching for Missing Burke County Woman

The Burke County Sheriff’s Office is looking for 34-year-old Kacey Skeens, who was reported missing over the weekend. Skeens was last seen Saturday, September 18, at 7:30 a.m. on foot heading toward the Keysville Community Store. Skeen is white, 5’3″ and weighs 170 pounds. She has hazel eyes and...
BURKE COUNTY, GA
wgac.com

Richmond County Investigating Double Homicide Today

Two people were shot to death late this afternoon in Augusta. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office was called just after 5 p.m. to the 2500 block of Cascade Drive after shots were fired. Investigators confirmed two males were found dead. Both had been shot at least one time. Their...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

1 person killed, 3 injured in Emanuel County shoot-out

SWAINSBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An altercation in Swainsboro led to a shoot-out that killed one person and injured three. Police Chief Randy Ellison said that around 6 p.m. Monday, officers got a call to investigate gunshots with injuries at an address on Williams Street. Arriving officers found one person on...
EMANUEL COUNTY, GA
WJBF

WJBF

26K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WJBF NewsChannel 6 reports on news, sports and weather from Augusta, Georgia and Aiken, South Carolina, plus the rest of the Central Savannah River Area

 https://www.wjbf.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy