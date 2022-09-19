Read full article on original website
Paul Finebaum Names College Football's "New Alabama"
Paul Finebaum believes Alabama is no longer the head of the college football class. On Sunday morning's SportsCenter (h/t Saturday Down South), the ESPN analyst said former Crimson Tide coach Kirby Smart has turned Georgia into a comparable juggernaut. "In many ways, Georgia is the new Alabama," Finebaum said. "Why...
Alabama at Arkansas Kickoff Time, TV Announced
The Crimson Tide will be taking on the Razorbacks at 2:30 p.m. CT on CBS.
The wheels are in motion for the powers that be in Auburn
Is the battle between Bryan Harsin and the powers that be coming to an end?
Tim Tebow reveals advice he would give Urban Meyer regarding openings at Nebraska, Arizona State
A blue blood College Football team has a head coach opening, so naturally, Urban Meyer is rumored as a name in the mix for the job. Despite the controversy during his short stint with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Meyer still isn’t counted out of the job. In Tim Tebow’s appearance...
Former Auburn safety Smoke Monday chimes in on how to fix the Auburn offense
Smoke Monday's advice seems like a good idea.
Alabama’s Offensive Coordinator a Top Candidate For Two Power 5 Openings
The Alabama Crimson Tide is 3-0 through the first three weeks of the college football season. Things are rolling in Tuscaloosa, but that's not the case throughout college football. Two Power 5 schools have already fired their head coaches after early season ineptitude. Nebraska relieved Scott Frost of his coaching...
College football expert makes the case why Bryan Harsin wasn’t a good fit at Auburn
Was the fit off the entire time Bryan Harsin was at Auburn?
JUST IN: Veteran DB No Longer With Team Per Kirby Smart
Georgia Football head coach Kirby Smart met with the media on Monday, as he usually does during the regular season, and he provided an update on Senior defensive back William Poole who did not travel this weekend to Columbia, South Carolina. According to Smart, Poole will not be with the team ...
Alabama's 2023 Football Schedule Released
The SEC announced the full schedule, by team and week-to-week, for the 2023 football season.
Nick Saban sends message to Alabama fans in Mexico after surprise question from reporter
Alabama is one of the biggest brands in college football historically and certainly in the modern game. With that, as head coach Nick Saban can attest to, comes fans from all over the world. That, interestingly enough, comes from south of the American border as well. Nick Saban was asked...
SEC Round-Up: Auburn's Harsin Candidate for Job Out West
Has anyone seen Zach Calzada, big SEC target releases Top 10, Georgia player leaves, LSU is future of college baseball, Rebels still not sure about QB, everyone coming back to take on Arkansas and much more
REACTION: Georgia's 2023 Schedule has Been Released
Georgia's complete 2023 football schedule has been released and with Oklahoma being taken out of the mix, it shakes things up for the Bulldogs next season.
Look: SEC Quarterback Appears To Call Out Offensive Line
Auburn's offensive line had a terrible performance this past weekend against Penn State, giving up six sacks in a 41-12 loss. Starting quarterback T.J. Finley didn't hide his true feelings about Auburn's offensive line. He retweeted a statistic that put the position group's struggles into perspective. The tweet that Finley...
Top247 LB Blake Nichelson set to announce commitment on Tuesday with 247Sports
Manteca (Calif.) linebacker Blake Nichelson's announcement date is upon us. The Top247 linebacker will exclusively reveal where he will play his college ball today via an exclusive announcement on the 247Sports YouTube channel at 6:30 p.m. PT. In July, Nichelson narrowed down his list of offers to the final three...
ESPN computer reveals college football's best and worst teams
We're only three weeks into the college football season, but have already seen enough where some teams have distinguished themselves on the field, whether that be good or bad. Sixteen of the AP top 25 teams are undefeated through three games and there's plenty of movement in the polls from week to ...
CFB world reacts to historic football rivalry ending
The Oklahoma Sooners and the Oklahoma State Cowboys have met every season for the past 112 years for the annual Bedlam Series game at the end of the year. But thanks to Oklahoma’s move to the SEC in the next few years, it looks like the iconic college football rivalry will be ending.
Tim Brando releases his top 10 CFB teams following Week 3 action
Fox Sports’s Tim Brando released his top 10 college teams after Week 3 via Twitter on Monday afternoon. His top 3 teams include Georgia at No. 1, Ohio State at No. 2 and Alabama at No. 3. At this point, those 3 teams seem like the obvious top 3, it’s just a matter of who gets to be No. 1.
A major country star has Tim Tebow’s Heisman Trophy
Many people may not realize this, but every year, Tim Tebow auctions off his Heisman Trophy to the highest bidder for charity. Tebow, who won the trophy back in 2007, has raised over $1 million for his charities over the years. The auction winner gets to keep the trophy for a year and then it’s returned for the next round.
