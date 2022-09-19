ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

The Spun

Paul Finebaum Names College Football's "New Alabama"

Paul Finebaum believes Alabama is no longer the head of the college football class. On Sunday morning's SportsCenter (h/t Saturday Down South), the ESPN analyst said former Crimson Tide coach Kirby Smart has turned Georgia into a comparable juggernaut. "In many ways, Georgia is the new Alabama," Finebaum said. "Why...
DawgsDaily

JUST IN: Veteran DB No Longer With Team Per Kirby Smart

Georgia Football head coach Kirby Smart met with the media on Monday, as he usually does during the regular season, and he provided an update on Senior defensive back William Poole who did not travel this weekend to Columbia, South Carolina.  According to Smart, Poole will not be with the team ...
ATHENS, GA
The Spun

Look: SEC Quarterback Appears To Call Out Offensive Line

Auburn's offensive line had a terrible performance this past weekend against Penn State, giving up six sacks in a 41-12 loss. Starting quarterback T.J. Finley didn't hide his true feelings about Auburn's offensive line. He retweeted a statistic that put the position group's struggles into perspective. The tweet that Finley...
thecomeback.com

CFB world reacts to historic football rivalry ending

The Oklahoma Sooners and the Oklahoma State Cowboys have met every season for the past 112 years for the annual Bedlam Series game at the end of the year. But thanks to Oklahoma’s move to the SEC in the next few years, it looks like the iconic college football rivalry will be ending.
STILLWATER, OK
saturdaytradition.com

Tim Brando releases his top 10 CFB teams following Week 3 action

Fox Sports’s Tim Brando released his top 10 college teams after Week 3 via Twitter on Monday afternoon. His top 3 teams include Georgia at No. 1, Ohio State at No. 2 and Alabama at No. 3. At this point, those 3 teams seem like the obvious top 3, it’s just a matter of who gets to be No. 1.
COLLEGE SPORTS
thecomeback.com

A major country star has Tim Tebow’s Heisman Trophy

Many people may not realize this, but every year, Tim Tebow auctions off his Heisman Trophy to the highest bidder for charity. Tebow, who won the trophy back in 2007, has raised over $1 million for his charities over the years. The auction winner gets to keep the trophy for a year and then it’s returned for the next round.
FOOTBALL
