ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reno, NV

One Dead After Plane Crashes At Reno Air Race

By Nina Golgowski
HuffPost
HuffPost
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jT7PV_0i1RAw7W00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DPa7V_0i1RAw7W00 Pilots line up for the start of the Heat race at the 55th National Championship Air Races in Reno, Nevada, in 2018. (Photo: Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

A pilot was killed when their plane crashed into the ground during an annual air race championship in Nevada on Sunday afternoon, authorities said.

The single-engine plane was participating in the Jet Gold Race, one of the final events of the National Championship Air Races near Reno, when video shows the aircraft hitting the ground and skidding in flames.

No other people were harmed, officials said.

Warning: Video and a photo below depict crashes at the event, which may be disturbing for some readers.

The pilot’s name was not released during a press conference that followed the crash.

“I personally, and we as a board and the family, express our deepest sympathies to the pilot’s family and friends, as well as the racers and the race fans who make up our September family,” said Fred Telling, CEO of the Reno Air Racing Association, at the press conference.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash.

The aerial event, first held in 1964, lauds itself as “the world’s fastest motor sport,” with participants flying at speeds that can exceed 500 mph.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZKBn0_0i1RAw7W00 A P-51 Mustang airplane crashes into the edge of the grandstands during the airshow in 2011, killing 11 people. (Photo: Ward Howes via AP)

Back in 2011, a World War II-era plane participating in the event crashed near the grandstand, killing the pilot, 10 people on the ground and injuring scores more. That crash was blamed on aged plane components, high speed and undocumented and untested modifications that had been made to the aircraft.

The crash led to a number of changes to the event, including a requirement that participating planes undergo safety tests before the race. Spectators are also seated farther from the race course.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Elko Daily Free Press

Pilot killed in crash while competing in the Reno Air Races

RENO (AP) — Authorities are investigating the cause of a fatal crash involving a plane competing in the Reno Air Races. Officials with the Reno Air Racing Association said the plane went down Sunday afternoon during the event’s championship round. The name of the pilot who was killed...
RENO, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Reno, NV
Accidents
Reno, NV
Crime & Safety
State
Nevada State
City
Reno, NV
Local
Nevada Accidents
Local
Nevada Crime & Safety
KOLO TV Reno

Multiple semis crash near Floriston due to recent rainfall

FLORISTON, California (KOLO) - A number of semi crashes kept California Highway Patrol busy this week. The latest crash happened around 7:30 this morning when a big rig jackknifed and blocked one eastbound lane near Floriston. No injuries have been reported, but its the latest in a series of semi-crashes...
FLORISTON, CA
SFGate

Heavy rain in Sierra, Reno record; more chilly rain forecast

RENO, Nev. (AP) — More wet, cool weather was forecast across much of northern Nevada on Wednesday after thunderstorms dropped heavy rain on parts of the Sierra and a 78-year-old record fell in Reno. In southern Nevada, Wednesday's highs were expected in the low to mid-90s F (30s Celsius)...
RENO, NV
Reno-Gazette Journal

List of fatalities at Reno Air Races

Sept. 18, 2022: Pilot Aaron Hogue,  of Henderson, Nevada, died in a crash during the Jet Gold Race. The cause is under investigation. Sept. 8, 2014: Pilot Lee Behel, 64, of San Jose, California, died in a crash when portions of the right wing separated from his experimental aircraft during qualifying heats. Sept. 16, 2011:...
RENO, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reno Air Races#Air Racing#Traffic Accident#Getty Images
CBS News

Firefighters respond to commercial fire in Sun Valley

Firefighters extinguished a fire Sunday inside a commercial building in Sun Valley. The blaze inside the business building at 8557 N. San Fernando Road was reported at 7:35 p.m., according to Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Brian Humphrey. The department dispatched 71 firefighters to the scene and knocked down the...
SUN VALLEY, NV
2news.com

Reno Police Investigate Major Injury Rollover Crash

Just before midnight on Saturday, Reno Fire, REMSA and Reno Police Officers responded to a single vehicle rollover crash. This is at Washington Street and Citadel Way. Upon their arrival, they located two people on scene. One person was transported to the hospital with life threatening injuries. During the course...
RENO, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
KOLO TV Reno

Officer-involved shooting suspect forgiven by victim’s mother

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - On August 8th, Reno Police responded to a call reported only as a ‘disturbance’, but they arrived in a quiet upscale neighborhood in the southwest expecting trouble. The person calling them said there was a man armed with a knife. They found a man,...
RENO, NV
TheDailyBeast

She Was Stabbed 63 Times in Her Bathroom 50 Years Ago. Here’s How Cops Finally Found a Suspect

DNA collected from the son of a retired Nevada prosecutor helped detectives finally make an arrest in the 50-year-old murder of a 19-year-old McDonald’s employee in Hawaii. Nancy Elaine Anderson was found dead in the bathroom of her rented apartment in Waikiki in January 1972. She had 63 stab wounds on her torso, arms, hands and legs, including three so deep they left exit wounds. Five decades later, DNA found on towels on her fire escape and near the entrance has been matched to Tudor Chirila, a prominent lawyer in Reno who once ran unsuccessfully for the Nevada Supreme Court.Police...
KOLO TV Reno

Farmers struggle in wake of Wolf Pack Meats closure

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Wolf Pack Meats, a hub for small ranchers in several states, is temporarily closing its doors on October 31st. The meat processing plant, run by the University of Nevada, Reno, is one of a few USDA approved facilities in our area. “There’s going to be a...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

14 arrested during Reno Police DUI patrols

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Police Department made 14 arrests during DUI saturation patrols on consecutive Saturdays. Officers took eight drivers into custody for impaired driving on Sept. 10. On Sept. 17, five drivers were arrested for DUI and one was arrested for felony eluding. Five officers made 71...
RENO, NV
8newsnow.com

Nevada man convicted of distributing fentanyl out of barbershop

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A Sparks man has been found guilty by a jury for the distribution of the deadly synthetic opioid, fentanyl. Following a five-day trial, Jamie Collazo Munoz, aka “Chivo,” 36, was found guilty of two counts of distribution of fentanyl, according to a release from the U.S. Department of Justice. The ruling came on Friday, Sept.16.
SPARKS, NV
mynews4.com

Thousands of textbooks found in dumpster outside Reno bookstore

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — News 4 & Fox 11 received multiple emails concerning thousands of books found on the floor and in the dumpster outside Textbook Brokers, a second-hand bookstore that buys, sells, and resells old or new books. An employee of nine years who...
RENO, NV
HuffPost

HuffPost

153K+
Followers
9K+
Post
71M+
Views
ABOUT

We report with empathy and put people at the heart of every story.

 https://www.huffpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy