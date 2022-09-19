Read full article on original website
Ronald “Ron” Lynema
Ron Lynema, age 66, passed away on September 20, 2022, at home. Ron was born in 1956 to Gene and Betty Lynema in Holland, Michigan. He married Terri Keller in 1988, and they enjoyed 34 years together. Ron enjoyed deer hunting and woodworking. He loved making toy boxes, jewelry boxes,...
Marcia Denney Page
Marcia Denney Page, 77, of Holland Michigan passed away peacefully with her family by her side on September 17, 2022. Born to Augustus and Barbara Denney in Groveland Massachusetts, Marcia worked as an administrative assistant for Lakewood Family Medicine for 35 years and was an active member of Our Lady of the Lake Church in Holland. Marcia was also an avid reader and loved photography as evidenced by the countless photo albums she created, mostly of her grand and great-grandchildren.
Douglas Elmer Gibson (Doug)
Douglas Elmer Gibson (Doug), 77 years old, of Holland, MI passed away on September 17, 2022, at Heritage Nursing and Rehabilitation Community in Zeeland, MI. Doug was born in Chicago, IL to Jayne and Elmer Gibson on February 10, 1945. His family later moved to Northbrook, IL where he attended elementary and high schools.
Dianne Munt
Dianne Munt, age 88, passed away at home on Tuesday, September 20, 2022. Dianne was born in Mt. Pleasant, MI, and later moved down to Birmingham, MI. Dianne graduated from Muskingum College in New Concord, OH, majoring in secondary education. After college, she taught in Alpena and Grand Rapids before settling down in Ann Arbor, MI teaching middle school there. While on sabbatical, she found her husband, Dick in California and brought him back to Ann Arbor. Dianne and Dick shared many recreational activities together, most notably sailing, skiing, running, and bicycling.
Former Huntington Bank Headquarters In Holland Township Sold
GRAND RAPIDS, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Sept. 22, 2022) – JLL is pleased to announce that Family Church has purchased the 132,127-square-foot former Huntington Bank headquarters at 10717 Adams St. in Holland Township for $7 million. This will be the organization’s third location in West Michigan. JLL Senior Vice President Jeff Karger represented the seller, Charlotte, North Carolina-based Arrowpoint Capital, in the deal. Steve Sterken of Coldwell Banker Woodland Schmidt represented Family Church.
Two Hurt in Tuesday Night M-45 Crash
ROBINSON TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Sept. 21, 2022) – Two youthful drivers were hurt in a two-vehicle crash west of Allendale on Tuesday night. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Jon Knott, deputies and other first responders were dispatched shortly after 10 PM to the intersection of Lake Michigan Drive and 104th Avenue. That was where a southbound pickup truck, driven by a 21-year-old West Olive man, failed to stop for a stop sign and collided with a westbound SUV, driven by an 18-year-old Grand Haven woman. She was taken to an undisclosed hospital with non-life threatening injuries, while he was treated at the scene for bumps and bruises.
West Olive Woman Critically Hurt in Crash Near Zeeland
HOLLAND TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Sept. 20, 2022) – A 75-year-old West Olive woman suffered critical injuries in a two-vehicle crash north of Zeeland on Tuesday afternoon. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Jon Knott, deputies and first responders were dispatched to 96th Avenue near New Holland Street at 12:30 PM. That was where a pickup truck, driven by a 56-year-old Zeeland man, was pulling a trailer as it was heading southbound. The woman was driving a sedan eastbound and apparently didn’t stop for a stop sign at the intersection. Her car pulled in front of the pickup, and a collision couldn’t have been avoided.
Hunters Set For Archery Hunt In Laketown Township
LAKETOWN TWP, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Sept. 21, 2022) – Laketown Township has chosen the winners for the Laketown Township Archery Deer Hunting Program at Huyser Farm Park, 4188 64th St. The 15 winners have been contacted. Each participant will get about a two-week period to hunt. The hunt is Oct....
Holland Police Log September 19-20, 2022
HOLLAND (WHTC-AM/FM) –Below is a Holland Department of Public Safety log for the dates and times listed. If you need police help for an emergency, call 911. For non-emergency police matters, call (616) 355-1100 during normal business hours, or the county’s non-emergency line during off hours: (800) 249-0911.
Final Adopt-A-Highway cleanup coming Saturday
LANSING, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Before the leaves start to turn and fall, thousands of Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) Adopt-A-Highway volunteers will fan out across the state to collect litter along highway roadsides from Saturday, September 24, through Sunday, October 2. This marks the third and final scheduled...
UPDATE: Proposed Annual Downtown Assessments Approved by Holland City Council
HOLLAND, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Sept. 22, 2022) – It will cost more to have property in downtown Holland. During last night’s biweekly Holland City Council meeting, members approved proposed hikes in parking and snowmelt fees in Fiscal 2023. Parking rates would go up a penny per base square footage to nearly 37 cents, while snowmelt rates would increase three percent to 51 cents per base square footage.
UPDATE: Off-Campus Apartment Complex Near GVSU Reacts to 2nd Shooting in Month’s Span
ALLENDALE TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Sept. 20, 2022) – For the second time in less than a month, there was a report of gunshots heard at an apartment complex near the Grand Valley State University campus in Allendale. The first incident occurred on August 27th at the Canvas Townhomes complex...
Body Cams Come Too Late in Allegan County Deputy’s Shooting of Motorist
ALLEGAN, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Sept. 20, 2022) – No charges are expected against the Allegan County Sheriff’s Deputy involved in the shooting death of a motorist in Salem Township this past June 16th. After getting the final report from the Michigan State Police, county prosecutor Myrene Koch determined on...
