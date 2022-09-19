ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

wccbcharlotte.com

Presidents Cup Tees Off Today at Quail Hollow Club

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte is hosting the Presidents Cup at Quail Hollow Country Club in South Charlotte. Foursomes start at 1:05pm Thursday and the tournament runs through Sunday, September 25th. According to PGA officials, general parking will be available. A number of other efficient transportation options will be available...
wccbcharlotte.com

Do My Job: Marching Band of Gold

CHARLOTTE, NC– The Harding University High School, Marching Band of Gold, is one of the sharpest in the state. The band has won hundreds of awards and is the only band in North Carolina, out of nearly 1,400 applicants from across the country, chosen to perform at the 2009 Presidential Inaugural Parade in Washington, D.C.
country1037fm.com

Popular Restaurant Opens Their 7th North Carolina Location

One famous restaurant just opened its 7th location in North Carolina. Crave Hot Dogs & BBQ is opening another North Carolina location in Kings Mountain. Are you ready for another Crave location to enjoy?. Restaurant News released an article stating that the new location will be located at 222 S....
WBTV

Golf course owner speaks about COVID-19 impact on golf industry

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - There’s plenty of driving, chipping, and putting at The Divide Golf Club off Stevens Mill Road in Matthews. Del Ratcliffe and his partners at Pinnacle Golf Properties acquired the club last year. “We kind of saw it as a diamond in the rough and knew...
wccbcharlotte.com

Mooresville High School Changes Safety Protocols At Home Football Games

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — News safety protocols will go into effect starting Friday night, September 23, 2022 for all Mooresville High School home football games at Coach Popp Stadium. The changes were announced the same week the school was evacuated due to a bomb threat. The changes are as follows:
wccbcharlotte.com

Healthy Headlines: Asthma In Children

CHARLOTTE, NC — Fall and winter are tough seasons for children who have asthma. In this week’s Healthy Headlines, Dr. Amra Zuzo, a pediatrician at Novant Health, will talk about why that is as well as symptoms of asthma in kids. For more information and stories on your...
wccbcharlotte.com

Auger & Auger’s Doghouse: Meet Steve!

CHARLOTTE, NC — In this week’s Auger & Auger‘s Doghouse, CMPD Animal Care & Control is featuring Steve. Steve is 10 years old and 45 pounds. He has plenty of energy and is a very well-rounded dog. If you are interested in adopting this puppy or any...
charlotteonthecheap.com

Becoming Her Hike at Crowders Mountain with Blk Print CLT

Blk Prnt CLT provides a space for Black women to connect and build friendships in Charlotte. They organize events throughout the year with the goal of encouraging the mental health and wellness of Black women. You can visit @blkprnt.clt on Instagram to see some of the events that have taken place in the past.
wccbcharlotte.com

ACC Moving Headquarters to Charlotte in 2023

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Atlantic Coast Conference has selected Charlotte as the future home of its headquarters. The ACC’s board of directors made the official announcement on Tuesday. In a press release, ACC Commissioner Jim Philips says “After a comprehensive, inclusive and deliberate process, the Board decided that...
spectrumlocalnews.com

Charlotte man shatters vertebrae while working on home project

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Doing home improvement yourself can save money, but it also comes with risk. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission reports there were more than 24,000 home improvement injuries that sent patients to the hospital in 2020. A Charlotte contractor says he severely injured his back when...
Golf.com

Quail Hollow Club membership price: What it reportedly costs to join the exclusive club

If you are a golf fan, Quail Hollow should be no stranger. Established in 1959, the prestigious Charlotte, N.C., club hosted the Kemper Open and the senior tour’s PaineWebber Invitational, and most recently it’s been home to the Wells Fargo Championship. In 2017 it hosted its first major (the PGA Championship, won by Justin Thomas), and this week it’s the site of the 14th playing of the Presidents Cup.
Raleigh News & Observer

NC high school football NCHSAA polls: East Forsyth remains king of the hill in 4A

In Week 5, a couple of heavyweight battles in the West shuffled things a bit, but in the East, most of the usual suspects have been on the good side of the score sheet. Conference play looms, though, and in some of the tougher groupings, the standings could see a shuffle. Keep in mind, last year a team from Wake County still made the state tournament after losing four of six down the stretch, because every other team they played in conference play also made the tournament.
wccbcharlotte.com

Tasty Tuesday: Mia’s Snow Dessert Bar

CHARLOTTE, NC — Meteorological summer may be over, but our summer of food trucks rolls on!. Mia’s Snow Dessert Bar stopped by Rising for Tasty Tuesday to show off it’s international treats. You can also find them on Instagram, for a sweet treat.
Fox 46 Charlotte

Curtain closing on Charlotte theatre company after 3 decades

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The curtain will close after a three-decade run on a theatre production company in the Myers Park community, the production company announced Monday. The Actor’s Theatre of Charlotte says a combination of COVID-19, disappointing ticket sales and subscription sales, and the ATC’s decision to find another performance venue at […]
wccbcharlotte.com

Bat Loose In Rock Hill Classroom

ROCK HILL, S.C. — A Rock Hill teacher has earned the name “Batman” after some swift thinking in his class. Patrick Grimsley, a testing coordinator for Rock Hill High School, had an unexpected visitor in his classroom on September 14th. A bat was nestled in the ceiling...
