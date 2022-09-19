Read full article on original website
Presidents Cup Tees Off Today at Quail Hollow Club
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte is hosting the Presidents Cup at Quail Hollow Country Club in South Charlotte. Foursomes start at 1:05pm Thursday and the tournament runs through Sunday, September 25th. According to PGA officials, general parking will be available. A number of other efficient transportation options will be available...
Do My Job: Marching Band of Gold
CHARLOTTE, NC– The Harding University High School, Marching Band of Gold, is one of the sharpest in the state. The band has won hundreds of awards and is the only band in North Carolina, out of nearly 1,400 applicants from across the country, chosen to perform at the 2009 Presidential Inaugural Parade in Washington, D.C.
Popular Restaurant Opens Their 7th North Carolina Location
One famous restaurant just opened its 7th location in North Carolina. Crave Hot Dogs & BBQ is opening another North Carolina location in Kings Mountain. Are you ready for another Crave location to enjoy?. Restaurant News released an article stating that the new location will be located at 222 S....
Golf course owner speaks about COVID-19 impact on golf industry
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - There’s plenty of driving, chipping, and putting at The Divide Golf Club off Stevens Mill Road in Matthews. Del Ratcliffe and his partners at Pinnacle Golf Properties acquired the club last year. “We kind of saw it as a diamond in the rough and knew...
Golf carts becoming common around Charlotte neighborhoods
"If you got a good cart that you just bought, this neighbor wants a better cart," said David Thrasher, General Manager at Paradise Golf Carts. "Nine out of 10 times, you're trying to keep up with the Jones."
Mooresville High School Changes Safety Protocols At Home Football Games
MOORESVILLE, N.C. — News safety protocols will go into effect starting Friday night, September 23, 2022 for all Mooresville High School home football games at Coach Popp Stadium. The changes were announced the same week the school was evacuated due to a bomb threat. The changes are as follows:
Healthy Headlines: Asthma In Children
CHARLOTTE, NC — Fall and winter are tough seasons for children who have asthma. In this week’s Healthy Headlines, Dr. Amra Zuzo, a pediatrician at Novant Health, will talk about why that is as well as symptoms of asthma in kids. For more information and stories on your...
Auger & Auger’s Doghouse: Meet Steve!
CHARLOTTE, NC — In this week’s Auger & Auger‘s Doghouse, CMPD Animal Care & Control is featuring Steve. Steve is 10 years old and 45 pounds. He has plenty of energy and is a very well-rounded dog. If you are interested in adopting this puppy or any...
Becoming Her Hike at Crowders Mountain with Blk Print CLT
Blk Prnt CLT provides a space for Black women to connect and build friendships in Charlotte. They organize events throughout the year with the goal of encouraging the mental health and wellness of Black women. You can visit @blkprnt.clt on Instagram to see some of the events that have taken place in the past.
ACC Moving Headquarters to Charlotte in 2023
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Atlantic Coast Conference has selected Charlotte as the future home of its headquarters. The ACC’s board of directors made the official announcement on Tuesday. In a press release, ACC Commissioner Jim Philips says “After a comprehensive, inclusive and deliberate process, the Board decided that...
It’s back! The Penguin Drive-In reopens with a new location in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - The Penguin Drive-In originally opened its doors in Charlotte’s Plaza Midwood neighborhood in 1954. It was a popular destination for food and entertainment, quickly becoming a cornerstone of the area until it closed in 2014. Now, The Penguin Drive-in is calling Dilworth home and...
Charlotte man shatters vertebrae while working on home project
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Doing home improvement yourself can save money, but it also comes with risk. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission reports there were more than 24,000 home improvement injuries that sent patients to the hospital in 2020. A Charlotte contractor says he severely injured his back when...
Quail Hollow Club membership price: What it reportedly costs to join the exclusive club
If you are a golf fan, Quail Hollow should be no stranger. Established in 1959, the prestigious Charlotte, N.C., club hosted the Kemper Open and the senior tour’s PaineWebber Invitational, and most recently it’s been home to the Wells Fargo Championship. In 2017 it hosted its first major (the PGA Championship, won by Justin Thomas), and this week it’s the site of the 14th playing of the Presidents Cup.
NC high school football NCHSAA polls: East Forsyth remains king of the hill in 4A
In Week 5, a couple of heavyweight battles in the West shuffled things a bit, but in the East, most of the usual suspects have been on the good side of the score sheet. Conference play looms, though, and in some of the tougher groupings, the standings could see a shuffle. Keep in mind, last year a team from Wake County still made the state tournament after losing four of six down the stretch, because every other team they played in conference play also made the tournament.
Tasty Tuesday: Mia’s Snow Dessert Bar
CHARLOTTE, NC — Meteorological summer may be over, but our summer of food trucks rolls on!. Mia’s Snow Dessert Bar stopped by Rising for Tasty Tuesday to show off it’s international treats. You can also find them on Instagram, for a sweet treat.
Shelby lady on potato chip run nabs $100K scratch-off win
A Shelby woman who was on a run for gas and potato chips took home more than she could ever imagine, NC Education Lottery officials said.
What you need to know about the large consignment sale in Mooresville
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — They say necessity is the mother of invention, and one Charlotte-area mom's creative way to earn money after losing her corporate job has turned into one of the most significant consignment sales in the Southeast. The Green Jeans Consignment Sale is run by moms for moms,...
‘It’s an honor’: Butler High School teacher receives special surprise
MATTHEWS, N.C. — A Butler High School teacher received an unexpected gift Tuesday that she’ll be able to use towards her classroom and students. The nonprofit Charlotte Sports Foundation has dubbed this “Extra Yard For Teachers Week” and they honored Sheree Heisler for going the extra yard in the classroom.
Curtain closing on Charlotte theatre company after 3 decades
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The curtain will close after a three-decade run on a theatre production company in the Myers Park community, the production company announced Monday. The Actor’s Theatre of Charlotte says a combination of COVID-19, disappointing ticket sales and subscription sales, and the ATC’s decision to find another performance venue at […]
Bat Loose In Rock Hill Classroom
ROCK HILL, S.C. — A Rock Hill teacher has earned the name “Batman” after some swift thinking in his class. Patrick Grimsley, a testing coordinator for Rock Hill High School, had an unexpected visitor in his classroom on September 14th. A bat was nestled in the ceiling...
