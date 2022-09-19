ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

National Voter Registration Day is the perfect time to prepare for November’s elections

By Emily Burris, Ken Boddie
 2 days ago

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) — There are about 50 days until the midterm elections, and now is the time to register to vote.

Tuesday is National Voter Registration Day.

In Multnomah County, election officials want to make sure you’re aware of the key dates as we head closer to election day, November 8th.

AM Extra was joined by Multnomah County Elections Director, Tim Scott, to discuss the upcoming elections.

