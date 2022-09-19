Read full article on original website
Cardinals: St. Louis listed as potential destination for these 3 stars
The Athletic’s Jim Bowden listed the St. Louis Cardinals as a player for three of today’s stars via trade this offseason. The St. Louis Cardinals are no stranger to being linked to today’s biggest stars. They acquired both Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado in recent years via trade, and were a major player for Juan Soto at the 2022 trade deadline.
Cardinals: What is Tyler O’Neill’s future with St. Louis?
Tyler O’Neill was supposed to be the third fiddle to Goldschmidt and Arenado, but now his future is in question. The St. Louis Cardinals came into the 2022 season with high expectations for their offense, due in large part to the emergence of outfielder Tyler O’Neill. Like many...
MLB Weather Report for Thursday, September 22 (What's the Forecast for Every MLB Team and Matchup Today?)
On this Thursday's 13-game slate, there are several games that are more impacted by heavy winds rather than rain in the forecast. Notably in New York, Yankees slugger Aaron Judge will be licking his chops against the rival Boston Red Sox tonight with the wind blowing out to his power zone of right-center field at over 10 mph. Judge currently sits at 60 home runs for the 2022 season, just one behind the all-time Yankees single-season record set by Roger Maris in 1961.
Astros vs. Orioles Prediction and Odds for Thursday, September 22 (Pitchers Duel Brewing in Baltimore?)
The Houston Astros are well on their way to clinching the best record in the American League, and they have a chance to pick up another win against the playoff-hopeful Baltimore Orioles. Justin Verlander (17-3, 1.78 ERA) will make his second start since returning from the injured list in this...
Best NRFI and YRFI Bets Today (Trust Woodruff and Greene to Stay Clean)
It’s Thursday night in September and as we all know that means football. Tonight, it means I get to torture myself watching my Pittsburgh Steelers offense try to move the ball. Anyways, we all know that Amazon owns the universe and when we’re watching on Amazon Prime tonight we can’t really flip channels or check in on our baseball bets. So, let’s make sure they finish up after one inning and lead up on No Run First Inning and Yes Run First Inning bets.
MLB・
Are the Yankees about to pull a Jacoby Ellsbury with Aaron Hicks?
Aaron Hicks has three years and about $30 million remaining on his contract that general manager Brian Cashman should’ve never offered him. It’s honestly not even a knock on Hicks. It was just objectively out of this world that Cashman broke the New York Yankees’ “policy” of waiting until free agency for someone like Hicks, who’s been injury prone since his pro career began.
NFL Best Bets for Week 3 (Ravens Among Four Favorites to Back, Lions Predicted to Cover vs. Vikings)
Another week, another 3-1 performance from the BetSided team in our best bets!. This week, we have five picks to share, with one underdog and four favorites to consider backing in Week 3. Do the Cincinnati Bengals bounce back? Can the Las Vegas Raiders finally pick up a win? Here...
Red Flags: 5 college football teams on upset alert in Week 4
Upsets were not on the menu last week but we’re locked in with our Week 4 college football upset picks featuring juicy conference matchups. College football fans who live for upsets were left looking up at the ceiling in dismay after this past Saturday because, even if the weekend was not short on drama, there were no true upsets to be found throughout the country. But with conference matchups starting to heat up, the college football upset picks for Week 4 are in abundance.
Free Bet on Any College Football Game in Week 4 on FanDuel
We've got a loaded college football slate for Week 4, highlighted by a ranked clash between rivals Tennessee and Florida. If you're looking for a BIG payday this weekend, FanDuel Sportsbook has you covered with a free $1,000 bet to use as you please. $1,000 No-Sweat Bet from FanDuel. Incredible...
Celtics Championship Odds Move Following Ime Udoka Suspension News
The Boston Celtics’ revenge season is already off to a porous start. It was reported today that the Celtics could suspend head coach Ime Udoka for the entire 2022-23 season “following his role in a consensual relationship with a female staff member” – breaking organizational guidelines. This upcoming season was going to be Udoka’s second season as head coach.
MLB insider: Tigers Scott Harris hire ‘shocked’ front offices around baseball
The Detroit Tigers pulled off a surprising hire, naming former Giants general manager Scott Harris their president of baseball operations. Harris is a stellar hire for Chris Ilitch and Co., as the Tigers are in the midst of what can only be described as a disappointing season. Detroit was expected to make a leap this year under A.J. Hinch, as they’re just one season removed from a 77-win campaign, and added talent in the offseason.
Patrick Mahomes provides under-appreciated performance vs Chargers
Let’s take a look back at Patrick Mahomes’ performance vs the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 2. He made some highlight plays as usual but it was not easy. Give credit to the Los Angeles Chargers defense. Their defensive unit had gotten completely overshadowed before the game. That often transpires when tremendously talented quarterbacks face off. Los Angeles has put together an exceptional collection of skilled players.
