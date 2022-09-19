It’s Thursday night in September and as we all know that means football. Tonight, it means I get to torture myself watching my Pittsburgh Steelers offense try to move the ball. Anyways, we all know that Amazon owns the universe and when we’re watching on Amazon Prime tonight we can’t really flip channels or check in on our baseball bets. So, let’s make sure they finish up after one inning and lead up on No Run First Inning and Yes Run First Inning bets.

MLB ・ 1 HOUR AGO