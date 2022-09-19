Police are looking for the person they say punched and robbed a 66-year-old woman on September 16th as she was exiting the Fordham Road subway station in the Bronx. Investigators say the unprovoked attack happened around 7:45p.m. when the man approached the woman, punched her in the face multiple times and stole her bag. The man then fled the station.

