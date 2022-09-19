ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PIX11

Child hit by vehicle, critically injured in Brooklyn: NYPD

BENSONHURST, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A child was struck by a vehicle and critically injured in Brooklyn Wednesday evening, police said. The child was riding an electric scooter when hit by the vehicle at 81st Street and 19th Avenue in Bensonhurst just before 8 p.m., according to the NYPD. The child suffered head trauma and was […]
PIX11

19-year-old shot at Brooklyn subway station: NYPD

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) – A 19-year-old was shot at a subway station in Brooklyn Wednesday evening, police said. The shooting happened on the island platform of the Grant Avenue A train station around 7 p.m., according to the NYPD.  The 19-year-old was shot in the leg during a dispute involving six other people, officials said. The […]
queenoftheclick.com

Shatyra Wingate Was Shot Near IS 278 in Marine Park, Brooklyn

Shatyra Wingate, a beautiful Brooklyn mother was shot in the head near IS 278 in Marine Park around 4:00 pm today. (Photos here and here) (Story here) The Mother was brought to Brookdale Hospital. The media reported this was a suicide. (See here and here) The school went into lockdown...
The Staten Island Advance

Woman, 61, dead, and man, 43, wounded in Staten Island apartment shooting; gunman at large

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A woman was fatally shot and a man was wounded when gunfire erupted inside a Clifton apartment building on Wednesday morning, according to police. The incident was reported at 5:55 a.m. at 260 Park Hill Ave., according to preliminary information provided by a spokesman for the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information.
The Staten Island Advance

Sanitation worker seriously injured in grisly Staten Island incident involving garbage truck: Witness

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A city Sanitation Department (DSNY) worker suffered a grisly injury Tuesday morning after a garbage truck rolled over his leg, witnesses said. Police cordoned off a section of Duncan Street, between Rome and Sparkhill avenues, as the incident was investigated. A city Sanitation Department garbage truck was observed on scene within the NYPD’s caution tape.
NBC New York

13-Year-Old Boy Found Riding Rails After Leaving Manhattan HS

Police have found a 13-year-old boy from the Bronx who left his Manhattan high school Monday afternoon and was later spotted riding the subway all over the city. Nazir Iqbal of East 231st Street in the Bronx left Chelsea Vocational High School just before noon on Monday. He was spotted Tuesday on a northbound 1 train at 72nd and Broadway.
NBC New York

66-Year-Old Woman Seriously Hurt in NYC Stranger Attack: Cops

Cops are looking for a stranger who punched a 66-year-old woman in the face, then stole her bag as she left a Bronx subway station following Friday's evening rush, leaving her seriously hurt, police say. The woman was walking out of the Fordham Road station around 7:45 p.m. that night...
NBC New York

Man Arrested for Shooting Manhattan Tourist in Back Over $1: Cops

A 36-year-old Manhattan man has been arrested on charges including attempted murder and assault in the shooting of a Danish tourist walking the streets of the Upper West Side over the weekend, authorities said Tuesday. Hayles Narada is also accused of reckless endangerment and criminal possession of a weapon in...
NBC New York

Police Looking for Suspect in Subway Beating and Robbery

Police are looking for the person they say punched and robbed a 66-year-old woman on September 16th as she was exiting the Fordham Road subway station in the Bronx. Investigators say the unprovoked attack happened around 7:45p.m. when the man approached the woman, punched her in the face multiple times and stole her bag. The man then fled the station.
News 12

FDNY: 1 dead in Brooklyn building fire

A Brooklyn man is dead following a residential fire early Monday morning. Officials responded to a building fire inside of 844 Midwood St., and found a 69-year-old man unconscious and unresponsive after extinguishing the fire. Police have identified the victim as Wayne Davis. EMS transported Davis to NYC Health &...
