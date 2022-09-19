Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Body parts recovered inside Brooklyn apartment after neighbors smell foul odor
An investigation is underway after police recovered body parts inside an apartment in Brooklyn.
Child hit by vehicle, critically injured in Brooklyn: NYPD
BENSONHURST, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A child was struck by a vehicle and critically injured in Brooklyn Wednesday evening, police said. The child was riding an electric scooter when hit by the vehicle at 81st Street and 19th Avenue in Bensonhurst just before 8 p.m., according to the NYPD. The child suffered head trauma and was […]
19-year-old shot at Brooklyn subway station: NYPD
BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) – A 19-year-old was shot at a subway station in Brooklyn Wednesday evening, police said. The shooting happened on the island platform of the Grant Avenue A train station around 7 p.m., according to the NYPD. The 19-year-old was shot in the leg during a dispute involving six other people, officials said. The […]
Witness: Man stabbed to death after argument over saying ‘thank you’
NEW YORK — An argument over etiquette apparently led to a deadly stabbing late Tuesday in New York City. The stabbing happened just before 10:30 p.m. outside of a smoke shop in Brooklyn, where police told WCBS that two men got into an argument. “It was just about not...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBC New York
Wild Chair Attack Outside Manhattan Pizza Shop Leaves Diner With Broken Arm
Cops are looking for a man they say violently threw a chair at a 66-year-old sitting outside a pizza shop in Manhattan, breaking his arm and stealing the phone he dropped in the chaos before fleeing the scene, authorities say. The victim was sitting at an outdoor table in front...
Police: 2 violent attacks at Brooklyn subway stations
One incident took place at the Atlantic Avenue-Barclays Center station, where police say a 30-year-old woman was slashed in the face.
queenoftheclick.com
Shatyra Wingate Was Shot Near IS 278 in Marine Park, Brooklyn
Shatyra Wingate, a beautiful Brooklyn mother was shot in the head near IS 278 in Marine Park around 4:00 pm today. (Photos here and here) (Story here) The Mother was brought to Brookdale Hospital. The media reported this was a suicide. (See here and here) The school went into lockdown...
NBC New York
Man Stabbed to Death at NYC Smoke Shop After Not Getting Thanked for Holding Door Open
A simple act of kindness became one of the last things a man ever did, after he was stabbed to death in Brooklyn after holding a door open for his own killer, according to a witness. Video shows the fight inside a Gowanus smoke shop on Wednesday, between 37-year-old Jay...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Woman shot in head at Brooklyn middle school next to infant, suspect being questioned
A woman was shot in the head at a Middle School next to Marine Park in Brooklyn on Tuesday, according to police. The woman was shot at J.H.S. 278 Marine Park on Stewart Street near Fillmore Avenue around 4:11 p.m., authorities said.
Woman, 61, dead, and man, 43, wounded in Staten Island apartment shooting; gunman at large
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A woman was fatally shot and a man was wounded when gunfire erupted inside a Clifton apartment building on Wednesday morning, according to police. The incident was reported at 5:55 a.m. at 260 Park Hill Ave., according to preliminary information provided by a spokesman for the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information.
Sanitation worker seriously injured in grisly Staten Island incident involving garbage truck: Witness
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A city Sanitation Department (DSNY) worker suffered a grisly injury Tuesday morning after a garbage truck rolled over his leg, witnesses said. Police cordoned off a section of Duncan Street, between Rome and Sparkhill avenues, as the incident was investigated. A city Sanitation Department garbage truck was observed on scene within the NYPD’s caution tape.
NBC New York
13-Year-Old Boy Found Riding Rails After Leaving Manhattan HS
Police have found a 13-year-old boy from the Bronx who left his Manhattan high school Monday afternoon and was later spotted riding the subway all over the city. Nazir Iqbal of East 231st Street in the Bronx left Chelsea Vocational High School just before noon on Monday. He was spotted Tuesday on a northbound 1 train at 72nd and Broadway.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBC New York
66-Year-Old Woman Seriously Hurt in NYC Stranger Attack: Cops
Cops are looking for a stranger who punched a 66-year-old woman in the face, then stole her bag as she left a Bronx subway station following Friday's evening rush, leaving her seriously hurt, police say. The woman was walking out of the Fordham Road station around 7:45 p.m. that night...
NBC New York
Man Arrested for Shooting Manhattan Tourist in Back Over $1: Cops
A 36-year-old Manhattan man has been arrested on charges including attempted murder and assault in the shooting of a Danish tourist walking the streets of the Upper West Side over the weekend, authorities said Tuesday. Hayles Narada is also accused of reckless endangerment and criminal possession of a weapon in...
NBC New York
Police Looking for Suspect in Subway Beating and Robbery
Police are looking for the person they say punched and robbed a 66-year-old woman on September 16th as she was exiting the Fordham Road subway station in the Bronx. Investigators say the unprovoked attack happened around 7:45p.m. when the man approached the woman, punched her in the face multiple times and stole her bag. The man then fled the station.
News 12
FDNY: 1 dead in Brooklyn building fire
A Brooklyn man is dead following a residential fire early Monday morning. Officials responded to a building fire inside of 844 Midwood St., and found a 69-year-old man unconscious and unresponsive after extinguishing the fire. Police have identified the victim as Wayne Davis. EMS transported Davis to NYC Health &...
Attempted escape: Detainee jumps from NYC jail barge into East River, DOC says
THE BRONX (PIX11) — A detainee on New York City’s Bronx jail barge climbed a recreation yard fence and jumped into the East River on Tuesday morning, officials said. The detainee jumped from the Vernon C. Bain Center around 11:45 a.m., a Department of Correction spokesperson said. Officials apprehended the detainee and took them to […]
Video shows Bronx gang hit against reputed mobster at McDonald’s: prosecutors
Prosecutors said the $200,000 payday for the hit was tucked into a cardboard box filled with bottled water.
Insurance nightmare after rental truck smashes 40 cars in Queens
It was an insurance nightmare after a rental truck smashed more than three dozen cars in Queens -- until 7 On Your Side stepped in.
Loved ones hold funeral for 1 of 3 children drowned in Coney Island
Friends and family gathered at Caribe Funeral Home for 4-year-old Liliana Merdy's funeral, one of three siblings police believe were drowned by their mother exactly one week ago.
Comments / 0