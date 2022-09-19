ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orono, MN

Orono loses to Holy Angels in 4A rivalry game

Laker Pioneer
Laker Pioneer
 3 days ago

Orono went on the road Friday to face Holy Angels, a longtime rival.

Both teams came into the game 1-0 and looking to move to 2-0 on the season. Unfortunately for the Spartans, Holy Angels would come away with the victory.

Orono got behind early in the game as Holy Angels scored on two of their first three possessions, building a 12-0 lead going into the second quarter.

Orono fought back with great running from Liam Rodgers and Joey Greenagel. Orono scored its first touchdown in the second quarter with an 11-yard run from Greenagel and an extra point by Franklin Schwendimann to put the score at 12–7. Orono drove late in the second quarter but came up short to give the ball back to Holy Angels just before half.

Holy Angels coverted a long pass and went into halftime with a 20–7 lead.

Coach McPherson commented on the game, “We couldn’t get any rhythm on Friday on either side of the ball and that caused us to fall behind early in the game. We still had plenty of opportunity to convert with three possessions inside the red zone where we came away with no points — it is hard to overcome that when you play good, disciplined teams.”

The second half started with Holy Angels getting the ball and moving down the field to score and put them ahead 28–7. Orono struggled to get its offense moving but kept battling to find something that would put points on the board.

In the fourth quarter the Spartans found an opening and scored their second touchdown of the night with a 2-yard run by Greenagel. The game ended with Holy Angels winning 34–14 and Orono leaving with a 1–1 record on the season.

As the Spartans look to next week, Coach McPherson is confident the team will respond. “I was proud of the players for not quitting on Friday and I know they will continue to work hard this upcoming week to prepare for Waconia. We have great young men who understand our schedule is tough each week, and they have prepared in the offseason to take on the challenge each week.”

The Orono Spartans will go on the road again this week to face another tough 5A school in Waconia. The game will be hosted at Waconia High School this Friday, Sept. 16 at 7 p.m.

Comments / 0

 

Laker Pioneer

Laker Pioneer

Mound, MN
ABOUT

Laker Pioneer serves the Mound, Minnetrista, Spring Park, Navarre, Long Lake, Orono, Maple Plain, Independence and Minnetonka Beach communities.

 https://www.hometownsource.com/laker_pioneer/

