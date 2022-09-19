ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Escambia County, FL

Escambia County, FL
Escambia County, FL
Escambia County, FL
WEAR

Event held in Escambia County to honor active, retired first responders

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Active and retired first responders in Escambia County and Pensacola were recognized Wednesday. The third annual "Salute to First Responders" event honored the sacrifices of those who serve and protect the community every day. Escambia County personnel who were honored during the ceremony as award recipients...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WEAR

New opioid recovery program set to begin in Escambia County

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Local and state leaders came together to address the growing opioid crisis Wednesday. It comes as seven counties -- including Escambia -- are set to roll out a new pilot program to help people recover from addiction. The program is called "Coordinated Opioid Recovery", or CORE.
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WEAR

Escambia County looking to regulate rental properties

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Summer is winding down on Pensacola Beach and residents are sounding the alarm on short term rental properties. Residents want local lawmakers to better regulate the properties. County Commissioner Robert Bender is now working on a draft ordinance and hopes to regulate some of the properties not...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WEAR

Bob Sikes Airport chosen as recipient of $16M expansion project

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A $16 million expansion could be coming to Crestview's Bob Sikes Airport. One Okaloosa EDC announced Tuesday Gulf Air Group, Inc. has selected Bob Sikes Airport as the recipient of a $16 million expansion project, which includes the construction of a new aircraft hangar. The company...
CRESTVIEW, FL
WEAR

Pensacola law firm donates $2.5M to support UWF Center for Leadership

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A Pensacola law firm gave $2.5 million dollars to support the University of West Florida's Center for Leadership. The Aylstock, Witkin, Kreis and Overholtz law firm is helping support UWF's mission to create strong leaders. The donation will be used to develop effective leaders, create new opportunities...
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

Okaloosa County launches 'Aqua Alert' to help search for missing boaters

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- Authorities in Okaloosa County have launched a new missing boater public alert notification system to aid in the search for missing/endangered boaters and kayakers. "Aqua Alert" is a collaborative effort between the City of Destin, the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office and the Okaloosa County Board of...
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WEAR

Pensacola woman charged with hitting girl several times in face

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A Pensacola woman is charged with child cruelty after allegedly hitting a girl several times in the face and busting her nose. Rebecca Tubbs, 54, was booked into Escambia County Jail Monday night on these domestic violence charges:. battery. child cruelty. According to the report, the victim...
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

An Angel lifts spirits with her gift

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- It was no secret that Judy Phillips has a gift. Almost two decades ago, she decided to put it on display where it could bless others. WEAR News caught up with this Angel in Our Midst running the keys. Phillips has been delighting audiences at long term...
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

18-wheeler overturns in crash on Scenic Highway in Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a crash on Scenic Highway in Pensacola Monday afternoon involving an overturned 18-wheeler. Th crash took place on Scenic Highway near I-10 around 2:45 p.m. There is currently no word on injuries involved. Portions of the road are currently blocked off. This...
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

Police: Milton homeowner shoots suspicious person who charged at him

MILTON, Fla. -- A Milton homeowner shot a suspicious person Sunday night who charged at him in his backyard, according to Milton Police. The police department says the incident happened around 6:50 p.m. in the 5500 block of Dogwood Drive. Officers were called to the area for a suspicious person complaint.
MILTON, FL

