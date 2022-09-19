Read full article on original website
Parents voice opinions on terminating Escambia County superintendent's contract
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Escambia County School Board voted to remove a controversial item from discussion on Tuesday night's agenda. The vote was whether or not to discuss terminating Escambia County Superintendent Dr. Tim Smith's contract. When WEAR News walked into Tuesday's school board meeting, Dr. Laura Edler was...
UPDATE: Discussion to terminate Escambia County Superintendent's contract dismissed
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Escambia County School Board meeting to discuss the contract termination of Superintendent Dr. Tim Smith has been pulled from Tuesday's agenda. The school board voted 3-2 to dismiss discussion of the superintendent's termination during Tuesday's meeting. There is currently no information on if or when...
Escambia County helps blind woman with crosswalk safety concerns
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The CDC estimates about 12 million people over the age of 40 have some sort of vision impairment. One million of those are legally blind. Simple tasks such as opening a door, turning on the lights, sometimes difficult things to accomplish for those who can’t see.
Authorities investigate 'isolated incident' at Woodlawn Beach Middle School
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- Authorities responded to and are investigating an "isolated incident" at Woodlawn Beach Middle School. According to the Santa Rosa County School District, Woodlawn Beach Middle School’s administration was informed Tuesday by a student of "their concern and overall well-being for another student on campus."
Event held in Escambia County to honor active, retired first responders
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Active and retired first responders in Escambia County and Pensacola were recognized Wednesday. The third annual "Salute to First Responders" event honored the sacrifices of those who serve and protect the community every day. Escambia County personnel who were honored during the ceremony as award recipients...
New opioid recovery program set to begin in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Local and state leaders came together to address the growing opioid crisis Wednesday. It comes as seven counties -- including Escambia -- are set to roll out a new pilot program to help people recover from addiction. The program is called "Coordinated Opioid Recovery", or CORE.
Escambia County looking to regulate rental properties
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Summer is winding down on Pensacola Beach and residents are sounding the alarm on short term rental properties. Residents want local lawmakers to better regulate the properties. County Commissioner Robert Bender is now working on a draft ordinance and hopes to regulate some of the properties not...
Bob Sikes Airport chosen as recipient of $16M expansion project
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A $16 million expansion could be coming to Crestview's Bob Sikes Airport. One Okaloosa EDC announced Tuesday Gulf Air Group, Inc. has selected Bob Sikes Airport as the recipient of a $16 million expansion project, which includes the construction of a new aircraft hangar. The company...
Pensacola law firm donates $2.5M to support UWF Center for Leadership
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A Pensacola law firm gave $2.5 million dollars to support the University of West Florida's Center for Leadership. The Aylstock, Witkin, Kreis and Overholtz law firm is helping support UWF's mission to create strong leaders. The donation will be used to develop effective leaders, create new opportunities...
Okaloosa County launches 'Aqua Alert' to help search for missing boaters
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- Authorities in Okaloosa County have launched a new missing boater public alert notification system to aid in the search for missing/endangered boaters and kayakers. "Aqua Alert" is a collaborative effort between the City of Destin, the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office and the Okaloosa County Board of...
Records reveal new details on Escambia County deputy who resigned after in-custody death
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Public records reveal an Escambia County Sheriff’s deputy involved in May’s in-custody death wanted documents to say he “resigned in good standing.”. Sheriff Chip Simmons says the deputy was one of three deputies put on administrative leave that day. WEAR News originally reported...
Pensacola woman charged with hitting girl several times in face
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A Pensacola woman is charged with child cruelty after allegedly hitting a girl several times in the face and busting her nose. Rebecca Tubbs, 54, was booked into Escambia County Jail Monday night on these domestic violence charges:. battery. child cruelty. According to the report, the victim...
Deputies: 1 person dead after officer involved shooting in Okaloosa County
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- According to the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office, one person is dead following an officer involved shooting in Destin Wednesday night. The sheriff's office says around 4:30 p.m. an armed man was chasing and shooting at a woman inside the Regatta Bay community on Sailmaker Lane. Deputies...
Pensacola State College holds ribbon-cutting for $7.8M truck driver training facility
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Pensacola State College showed off their brand new $7.8 million truck driver training facility Tuesday. The college and local officials held a ribbon-cutting to celebrate. The facility is located at the Santa Rosa Industrial Park on Jeff Ates Road in East Milton. It features classrooms, a simulation...
An Angel lifts spirits with her gift
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- It was no secret that Judy Phillips has a gift. Almost two decades ago, she decided to put it on display where it could bless others. WEAR News caught up with this Angel in Our Midst running the keys. Phillips has been delighting audiences at long term...
State pays another $950K to Destin company that flew migrants to Martha's Vineyard
State records show another payment has been made to the Destin aviation company involved in last week's flights of two planes carrying migrants to Martha's Vineyard at Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' order. Records show the state paid aviation company Vertol Systems in Destin $950,000 on Monday. Six days before the...
Teen arrested for trying to bring loaded gun into Baldwin County HS football game
BAY MINETTE, Ala. -- A teen was arrested after attempting to bring a loaded gun into a Baldwin County High School football game on Friday, according to the sheriff's office. Keondra January of Mobile was booked into the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office Correction Center on $10,000 bond. Baldwin County...
Police: Missing South Carolina couple may be in Fort Walton Beach area
GREENVILLE, SC -- Authorities are searching for a South Carolina couple that has been missing for over a week. The Greenville Police Department told WEAR News on Monday they have received reports the couple may be in the Fort Walton Beach area. The missing couple is Terry Chermak and Todd...
18-wheeler overturns in crash on Scenic Highway in Pensacola
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a crash on Scenic Highway in Pensacola Monday afternoon involving an overturned 18-wheeler. Th crash took place on Scenic Highway near I-10 around 2:45 p.m. There is currently no word on injuries involved. Portions of the road are currently blocked off. This...
Police: Milton homeowner shoots suspicious person who charged at him
MILTON, Fla. -- A Milton homeowner shot a suspicious person Sunday night who charged at him in his backyard, according to Milton Police. The police department says the incident happened around 6:50 p.m. in the 5500 block of Dogwood Drive. Officers were called to the area for a suspicious person complaint.
