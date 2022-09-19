ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Personal Finance

Social Security payment: Second half of direct monthly checks worth $1,682 to be sent in 11 days

By Cami Mondeaux
 3 days ago

R ecipients of Supplemental Security Income will receive the final half of their September payments in 11 days, marking their second payment of the month thanks to a scheduling quirk in the agency’s program.

Eligible recipients can expect to receive their payment of $841 on Sept. 30, equaling a monthly total of $1,682 after receiving another payment at the beginning of the month, according to the Social Security Administration . September is one of three months in the year in which there are two SSI payments, with the other two months being April and December.

Eligible couples will have two payments of $1,261 during September. Essential persons, meaning people who live with a person receiving SSI and provide necessary care, will also receive their second payment of $421 on Sept. 30.

The double payments offset the months in which no payments are sent out to ensure eligible people receive 12 payments a year, according to the SSA schedule. For 2022, payments are not made in January, May, or October because the first days of those months are on a holiday or a weekend.

Since 1974, the SSI program has provided money to those who qualify in order to give financial relief to those with limited incomes and resources. Based on the current rate, Social Security will be unable to pay out in full by 2035, according to Nexstar Media Wire.

Next year, Social Security payments will likely rise due to growing inflation rates, according to analysts. But some people may end up earning less than what they receive right now because the increase in payments could place them in higher tax brackets.

Armando Barrera Sr.
2d ago

Now why haven't , I got nothing and you talk about a second one coming ? I bet there are many that haven't received anything .

Kimberly Prewitt
2d ago

You won't get any extra, there taking about the double pay in September because the 1st of October falls on a weekend so we will get October check on September 30th

LUZIVETTE1
2d ago

The const of living for sure is here , everything went up . You can even go grocery shopping to last long enough . But the SS checks remain the same . We are struggling and no one cares

