Parole board defers decision on Kentucky school shooter's release
A two-member panel in Kentucky was unable to reach a parole decision on Tuesday, involving convicted school shooter Michael Carneal's appeal for freedom.
Kentucky school shooter says he's still hearing voices
PADUCAH, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky man who killed three students and wounded five more in a school shooting 25 years ago told a parole panel on Tuesday that he is still hearing voices like the ones that told him to steal a pistol and shoot into a crowded high school lobby in 1997. The two-person panel hearing Michael Carneal's testimony deferred a decision until Monday, when the state's entire parole board will meet and could decide to grant his parole request, defer his next parole decision to a later date, or determine that he must spend the rest of...
Kentucky school shooter parole decision delayed until Monday
PADUCAH, Ky. — A Kentucky man who killed three students and wounded five more in a school shooting 25 years ago will have to wait another week to learn his fate in a high-stakes hearing that could see him released or denied the chance to ever leave prison. Michael...
Panel splits decision on parole for Heath High School shooter Michael Carneal
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Kentucky man who killed three students and wounded five more in a school shooting 25 years ago will have to wait another week to learn his fate in a high-stakes hearing that could see him released or denied the chance to ever leave prison. Michael...
Members of the public react to Carneal’s parole hearing
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Members of the public were invited to West Kentucky Community and Technical College to watch Michael Carneal’s parole hearing. Keri Harris was one of the people there who watched Carneal answer questions on Tuesday morning, September 20. Harris said she and Carneal were in...
Jury finds Kevon Lawless guilty after five-day trial
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The jury found Kevon Lawless guilty of murder and burglary Wednesday night. They had been deliberating since Wednesday afternoon. Before the deliberating, they heard closing statements from the defense attorneys and prosecutors. Judge McKay Chauvin sent one woman home after she said she was unable to...
Kentucky school shooter imprisoned 25 years seeks parole
PADUCAH, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky man who killed three students and injured five more in a school shooting a quarter century ago has a chance at parole this week. Michael Carneal was a 14-year-old freshman in 1997 when he fired a stolen pistol at a before-school prayer group in the lobby of Heath High School, near Paducah, Kentucky. He received a life sentence with the opportunity for parole after 25 years, the maximum allowed at the time for someone his age.
Wanted Princeton man nabbed in Caldwell
A wanted Princeton man was arrested in Caldwell County on Tuesday. Deputies said 21-year-old Juan Rosales was served with a McCracken County District Court Warrant and taken to the Caldwell County jail. Rosales was wanted on charges of fleeing or evading police, speeding 26 miles per hour or more over...
JCPS says students to be disciplined after finding weapons in Louisville high school
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Ballard High School “freezes” during the day to investigate a claim of guns at the school. According to a letter from Ballard Principal Dr. Jason Neuss, they were told two students had weapons in the school. After an investigation, they found a pellet gun...
New video evidence shown during 4th day of Kevon Lawless murder trial
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Day four of the Kevon Lawless trial has ended and more evidence was presented including several videos received after Brandon Waddles and his daughter Trinity Randolph were murdered in Aug. 2020. So far, the jury has heard testimony from Evan Ross – a man accused of...
Kentucky’s oldest festival, October Court Day, returning Oct. 14-17
MT. STERLING, Ky. (WTVQ) — Kentucky’s longest-running festival will be back again in about three weeks, and the music lineup is officially set. October Court Day hosts hundreds of vendors selling handmade crafts, antiques, tools, clothing, collectibles, food and more. Live music can be heard on Saturday, Oct. 15 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 16 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on two Court Day soundstages (one behind Monarch Mill on South Maysville and the other behind Main Cross on the city lot between Main Street and Locust Street).
Former, current UK football players sue Lexington Police officer
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Several people in connection to the University of Kentucky football team are suing a Lexington Police officer. Five current and former UK football players -- Reuben Adams, Jutahn McClain, Andru Phillips, DeVito Tisdale and Joel Williams -- filed lawsuits against Officer Cory Vinlove Wednesday. They were...
Louisville Jail Repeatedly Violated Kentucky Jail Standards, Death Reviews Found
Preliminary reviews of Louisville jail deaths by Kentucky’s Department of Corrections found repeated violations of the state’s jail standards, the minimum standards that local correctional facilities in the Commonwealth must maintain. Through Kentucky’s open records law, LEO Weekly obtained findings related to eight of the ten in-custody deaths...
Kentucky school districts struggling to comply with new legislation requiring SROs
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A law passed earlier this year in Frankfort requires each public school in Kentucky to have at least one school resource officer. Only about half of campuses across the commonwealth have one, and it should come as no surprise that the districts who reported they couldn't meet the requirement had problems with finding the money and the people.
Student facing discipline after gun found at Moore High School
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A student is being disciplined after a gun was found at Moore High School. In a letter sent to parents Tuesday evening, principal Traci Hunt said the student had alerted a staff member about the weapon in their backpack. They told school officials the gun was...
Judge blocks Indiana abortion ban week after it took effect
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indiana judge on Thursday blocked the state’s abortion ban from being enforced, putting the new law on hold as abortion clinic operators argue that it violates the state constitution. Owen County Judge Kelsey Hanlon issued a preliminary injunction against the ban that took effect one...
Six Members of Clarksville Mongols Members Motorcycle Gang Found Guilty of Racketeering Conspiracy, Including Murder
A seventh man, from Kentucky, who was not a member of the Mongols, was also convicted by the same jury of participating in a drug trafficking conspiracy with the Clarksville Mongols. After a three-and-a-half-month trial, the jury convicted James Wesley Frazier, 34, Aelix Santiago, 34, Michael Forrester, 34, Jamie Hern,...
Oldham County father banned from school board meetings files lawsuit
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A father is suing the Oldham County Board of Education for allegedly banning him from attending public school board meetings. Micah Cain is claiming the board violated his First and Fourteenth Amendment rights by not allowing him to attend the meetings, therefore, not allowing him to speak at these meetings.
Swatting investigation underway in Anderson County
LAWRENCEBURG, Ky. (WTVQ) — Kentucky State Police are investigating a reported swatting incident in Anderson County on Tuesday. According to KSP, the incident occurred just before 5 p.m. in the Salt River Road area. Law enforcement arrived and cleared the area, but the incident is still under investigation. Swatting...
'I knew it had to be a person who inspires respect': Craft selects Sen. Wise as 2023 GOP running mate in Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky Republican gubernatorial candidate Kelly Craft selected state Sen. Max Wise as her running mate Wednesday evening, making an early commitment to a political partnership with the conservative lawmaker that she hopes will boost her primary bid next spring. Craft — a former U.S. ambassador to...
