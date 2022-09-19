ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paducah, KY

The Associated Press

Kentucky school shooter says he's still hearing voices

PADUCAH, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky man who killed three students and wounded five more in a school shooting 25 years ago told a parole panel on Tuesday that he is still hearing voices like the ones that told him to steal a pistol and shoot into a crowded high school lobby in 1997. The two-person panel hearing Michael Carneal’s testimony deferred a decision until Monday, when the state’s entire parole board will meet and could decide to grant his parole request, defer his next parole decision to a later date, or determine that he must spend the rest of...
PADUCAH, KY
KFVS12

Members of the public react to Carneal’s parole hearing

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Members of the public were invited to West Kentucky Community and Technical College to watch Michael Carneal’s parole hearing. Keri Harris was one of the people there who watched Carneal answer questions on Tuesday morning, September 20. Harris said she and Carneal were in...
PADUCAH, KY
WHAS11

Jury finds Kevon Lawless guilty after five-day trial

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The jury found Kevon Lawless guilty of murder and burglary Wednesday night. They had been deliberating since Wednesday afternoon. Before the deliberating, they heard closing statements from the defense attorneys and prosecutors. Judge McKay Chauvin sent one woman home after she said she was unable to...
LOUISVILLE, KY
The Associated Press

Kentucky school shooter imprisoned 25 years seeks parole

PADUCAH, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky man who killed three students and injured five more in a school shooting a quarter century ago has a chance at parole this week. Michael Carneal was a 14-year-old freshman in 1997 when he fired a stolen pistol at a before-school prayer group in the lobby of Heath High School, near Paducah, Kentucky. He received a life sentence with the opportunity for parole after 25 years, the maximum allowed at the time for someone his age.
PADUCAH, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Wanted Princeton man nabbed in Caldwell

A wanted Princeton man was arrested in Caldwell County on Tuesday. Deputies said 21-year-old Juan Rosales was served with a McCracken County District Court Warrant and taken to the Caldwell County jail. Rosales was wanted on charges of fleeing or evading police, speeding 26 miles per hour or more over...
CALDWELL COUNTY, KY
WTVQ

Kentucky’s oldest festival, October Court Day, returning Oct. 14-17

MT. STERLING, Ky. (WTVQ) — Kentucky’s longest-running festival will be back again in about three weeks, and the music lineup is officially set. October Court Day hosts hundreds of vendors selling handmade crafts, antiques, tools, clothing, collectibles, food and more. Live music can be heard on Saturday, Oct. 15 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 16 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on two Court Day soundstages (one behind Monarch Mill on South Maysville and the other behind Main Cross on the city lot between Main Street and Locust Street).
KENTUCKY STATE
WHAS11

Former, current UK football players sue Lexington Police officer

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Several people in connection to the University of Kentucky football team are suing a Lexington Police officer. Five current and former UK football players -- Reuben Adams, Jutahn McClain, Andru Phillips, DeVito Tisdale and Joel Williams -- filed lawsuits against Officer Cory Vinlove Wednesday. They were...
LEXINGTON, KY
leoweekly.com

Louisville Jail Repeatedly Violated Kentucky Jail Standards, Death Reviews Found

Preliminary reviews of Louisville jail deaths by Kentucky’s Department of Corrections found repeated violations of the state’s jail standards, the minimum standards that local correctional facilities in the Commonwealth must maintain. Through Kentucky’s open records law, LEO Weekly obtained findings related to eight of the ten in-custody deaths...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Kentucky school districts struggling to comply with new legislation requiring SROs

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A law passed earlier this year in Frankfort requires each public school in Kentucky to have at least one school resource officer. Only about half of campuses across the commonwealth have one, and it should come as no surprise that the districts who reported they couldn't meet the requirement had problems with finding the money and the people.
KENTUCKY STATE
WHAS11

Judge blocks Indiana abortion ban week after it took effect

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indiana judge on Thursday blocked the state’s abortion ban from being enforced, putting the new law on hold as abortion clinic operators argue that it violates the state constitution. Owen County Judge Kelsey Hanlon issued a preliminary injunction against the ban that took effect one...
INDIANA STATE
WTVQ

Swatting investigation underway in Anderson County

LAWRENCEBURG, Ky. (WTVQ) — Kentucky State Police are investigating a reported swatting incident in Anderson County on Tuesday. According to KSP, the incident occurred just before 5 p.m. in the Salt River Road area. Law enforcement arrived and cleared the area, but the incident is still under investigation. Swatting...
ANDERSON COUNTY, KY
WHAS11

WHAS11

