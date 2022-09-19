ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harris County, TX

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Crime & Safety
County
Harris County, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Harris County, TX
Crime & Safety
fox26houston.com

1 dead, 1 injured in home invasion shooting at Houston apartment

HOUSTON - One man is dead and another is in the hospital after a shooting during a home invasion in southeast Houston, police say. The shooting occurred around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of Redford Street. According to HPD, multiple people were in the apartment when two suspects...
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#1 Day#Police#Baby Shower#Violent Crime#Cnn#Airtex Drive#The Homicide Unit
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
cw39.com

Suspect in custody for creating fake car tags

HOUSTON (KIAH) — A routine traffic stop was anything but, after a suspect ends up getting arrested for what’s inside his vehicle. Turns out a number of fake temporary vehicle car tags were found inside. It was just after midnight, this morning September 21, when a deputy from...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
theadvocate.com

Murder suspect captured in Houston after anonymous tip closes investigation

Bogalusa police captured a man in Texas accused of a fatal shooting in the Louisiana city. Daevon Gay is accused of fatally shooting Jawalski Wiley on the 500 Block of Atlanta Street in Bogalusa last month, according to Bogalusa police. Detectives quickly identified Gay as the suspect and began searching for him.
BOGALUSA, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy