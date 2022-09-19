Read full article on original website
Related
Man shot to death in his sleep in what HPD calls random act of violence in southwest Houston
Police said surveillance video shows a young man hanging around the area before shooting the victim in his sleep.
38-year-old charged in killing that led to discovery of child dead inside stolen SUV
Eyewitness News is learning new details about the suspect who neighbors recognized shortly after our cameras captured his arrest before dawn Wednesday.
Suspects wanted after robbing man of $2 and failing to steal Mustang in southwest Houston, HPD says
Police say one of the suspects took the $2 in cash from the victim, while the second suspect attempted to steal a Ford Mustang but was unable to locate the keys.
fox26houston.com
Suspect told Houston restaurant employees it was his first robbery, police say
HOUSTON - Houston police say a suspect who told employees at a fast food restaurant that it was his first robbery ended up leaving empty-handed. Authorities are asking for the public's help to identify the suspect in the incident that occurred around 6:10 p.m. Sunday in the 8000 block of Howard.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Click2Houston.com
Man charged with capital murder in deadly shooting of clothing store employee: HCSO
HOUSTON – One man has been charged and deputies need help identifying a second man who they say is a person of interest in a murder investigation. Adrian R. Brooks, 42, has been charged with capital murder. He is not currently in custody. On Saturday, March 19, deputies responded...
cw39.com
#ICYMI: Toddler found dead in stolen car, teens charged with threat against school, lawsuit filed against HCSO deputy
HOUSTON (CW39) — Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston. Police say a toddler was found dead in a stolen vehicle linked to a deadly shooting. It all started when a man was shot and killed on El Camino del Rey in southwest Houston Tuesday afternoon.
HPD: One dead, another injured after gunmen open fire during home invasion
HOUSTON — Two men burst into an apartment and started shooting, killing one man and injuring another early Wednesday morning, according to the Houston Police Department. This happened around 12:30 a.m. at an apartment on Redford Street near Edgebrook just off the Gulf Freeway. Houston police said the two...
fox26houston.com
1 dead, 1 injured in home invasion shooting at Houston apartment
HOUSTON - One man is dead and another is in the hospital after a shooting during a home invasion in southeast Houston, police say. The shooting occurred around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of Redford Street. According to HPD, multiple people were in the apartment when two suspects...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KWTX
Texas man fatally shoots 18-year-old found in underage cousin’s bedroom
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - Deputies with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office arrested Daniuel Hines, 20, for the murder of Curtis Mobley, 18, a young man allegedly found inside the bedroom of Hines’ underage cousin, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said. Deputies responded to the shooting in the 23600 block...
Authorities search for man charged in shooting death of Houston-area fashion store owner
Deputies are putting a name to one of the faces captured in surveillance images, six months after a murder inside the victim's own business on the North Freeway.
Judge sets bonds at $1M or more for 3 friends charged with killing 16-year-old girl in Liberty County
LIBERTY COUNTY, Texas — The three friends charged with killing a 16-year-old Houston girl faced a judge in Liberty County Wednesday who set their bonds at $1M or more. Kevin Rivera-Ortiz, 19, Joel Garcia- Martinez, 20, and Katherine Alvarez-Flores, 20, are all charged with murder in the death of Emily Rodriguez-Avila.
2-year-old found dead inside vehicle that was stolen from shooting victim in SW Houston, HPD says
Houston's latest homicide on Tuesday took a tragic turn. Now, police are on the hunt for someone who not only shot a man, but also left a boy to die.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cw39.com
Suspect in custody for creating fake car tags
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A routine traffic stop was anything but, after a suspect ends up getting arrested for what’s inside his vehicle. Turns out a number of fake temporary vehicle car tags were found inside. It was just after midnight, this morning September 21, when a deputy from...
18-year-old charged in death of father whose body was found days after death, Friendswood PD says
Authorities haven't said how the 18-year-old suspect is linked to his dad's death. The son was arrested in central Texas for an unrelated warrant.
Click2Houston.com
Who killed Walter Plummer Jr.? $5K reward offered after deadly shooting in north Houston
HOUSTON – The family of a 24-year-old man is asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect involved in his murder, according to the Houston Police Department. Walter Plummer Jr. was fatally shot on Aug. 18 outside a food store, located in the 500 block of Berry Road.
theadvocate.com
Murder suspect captured in Houston after anonymous tip closes investigation
Bogalusa police captured a man in Texas accused of a fatal shooting in the Louisiana city. Daevon Gay is accused of fatally shooting Jawalski Wiley on the 500 Block of Atlanta Street in Bogalusa last month, according to Bogalusa police. Detectives quickly identified Gay as the suspect and began searching for him.
fox26houston.com
1 charged, 3 wanted after deadly shooting of man who followed robbery suspects: HPD
HOUSTON - One suspect has been arrested and three more are wanted after the deadly shooting of a man who followed a group of suspects after a robbery, Houston police say. Daniel Medrano, 20, is charged with capital murder in connection to the death of 20-year-old Jordan Cappuchino. Cappuchino was...
Click2Houston.com
HAVE YOU SEEN HIM? Deputies searching for man who robbed 2 north Harris County restaurants in less than 40 minutes
HOUSTON – Deputies with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a man who they say robbed two north Harris County businesses, within a few minutes from each other, on Sunday. On Sept. 18 around 9:30 a.m., deputies said a man entered a Subway located at 5627...
Texas Man Finds 12-Foot Alligator Under His Truck On His Way To Work
The alligator was captured safely and turned over to Animal Control.
Car trapped under 18-wheeler along Beltway and Fondren in SW Houston, HPD says
At least one person was hospitalized after the crash. The extent of their injuries was not immediately known, police said.
Comments / 0