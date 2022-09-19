Read full article on original website
Car cruise, pie eating contests, live music, and more at Pumpkin Fest this weekendKristen WaltersEvans City, PA
Women’s Volleyball: No. 5 Buckeyes winning streak ends, splits weekend with Tennessee, No. 12 Pitt during Pitt ClassicThe LanternColumbus, OH
Two cities in Pennsylvania have been ranked as the most rat-infested cities in America for 2022Joe MertensPennsylvania State
New cannabis dispensary location opens in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersNew Kensington, PA
5 Must-Try Foods if You're Visiting Pennsylvania [Food & Drink]Melissa FrostPennsylvania State
kidsburgh.org
11 things to do in Pittsburgh this weekend, from free plane flights to fall celebrations and the Chinese Cultural Festival
With the autumnal equinox on Thursday, this weekend is the first official weekend of fall in Pittsburgh. There’s a ton going on for families and kids – including a slew of fall festivals and pumpkin-themed fun. Check out this weekend’s many things to do in Pittsburgh with kids:
pittsburghmagazine.com
What Are The Secrets to Scoring a Reservation at Pittsburgh’s Busiest Restaurants?
If you’ve ever tried to get a Saturday night reservation at DiAnoia’s Eatery or Pusadee’s Garden, you know that it can sometimes feel impossible (and you just know that the newly opened Parlor Dim Sum is going to be a tough seat to get once they start taking reservations). To try to get a leg up, I found out exactly when some of these spots open their books – and when to get those reservations made.
pghcitypaper.com
Dinners with shows, a New York Times shout-out, and more Pittsburgh food news
On Wed., Sept. 21 from 5-8 p.m., Nooch and Two Frays Brewing will help vegans celebrate Oktoberfest with a menu that includes plant-based currywurst, sausage and sauerkraut, German-style potato salad, and German chocolate cake, as well as a limited amount of smoky pepper jack cheese to serve mini charcuterie. Pair these items with some of Two Frays' beer for a delightful time.
nextpittsburgh.com
Yinzer Backstage Pass gets exclusive access to Squirrel Hill’s magical garden
In this episode of Yinzer Backstage Pass, I visit a private, hidden garden in Squirrel Hill. A few summers back, I attended the Symphony Splendor Garden Tour, a fundraiser for the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra. The event invites attendees to get “nebby” in a dozen gardens across Shadyside and Squirrel Hill. There were plenty of beautiful gardens with interesting plantings and innovative landscaping, but there was one garden that completely blew me away. And I needed to find a way back to that garden one day.
Grand opening of local Warner Bros. museum set
The grand opening of the Historic Warner Cascade Theatre Museum is set for early October.
pghcitypaper.com
Pittsburgh's top concerts of the week: Sept.19-25
Gabriella Salvucci Album Release Party. Sat., Sept. 24. 4-7 p.m. The Bridge Music Bar. 6018 Broad St., East Liberty. $10-12. facebook.com/gsalvuccimusic. The youngest artist to sign to Misra Records is making more waves in the Pittsburgh music world. This week, she releases her debut album, Peacing Offering, which was recorded with Dana Cannone at The Church and features local bluey-rock band The Commonheart as her backing band. Danny Gochnour of Joe Grushecky and The Houserockers also contributed some guitar work, and the album even features a song that she co-wrote with Western Pa. native Dave Pahanish, who wrote "American Ride" for Toby Keith.
kidsburgh.org
Backyard Performances
The Backyard on 8th is the Cultural District’s new summer arts park. A destination that embraces artistic exploration, collaboration and creation. Featuring regional and international artists, the Backyard is a casual meeting place to gather with friends and family to enjoy the culinary, visual and performing arts in a comfortable and inviting environment for the Pittsburgh community. Learn more at TrustArts.org/BACKYARD.
Pennsylvania Almanac
Phantom Fall Fest returns to Kennywood
Kennywood’s Phantom Fall Fest is back for its 20th season of fright nights through Oct. 30. Friday hours are 6 to 11 p.m. Saturday hours are noon to 11 p.m., with Sunday hours shortened to 10 p.m. There will be two Thursday offerings on Oct. 20 and 27. Hours are 6 to 10 p.m.
Tarentum's Pasta King gives takeout the royal treatment
Tarentum resident Dale Davis has earned his title as the pasta king. A longtime chef in restaurants across the Pittsburgh region, Davis made the leap to open the soul food takeout eatery Pasta King at 621 E. First Ave. in Tarentum just more than a year ago. “I started way...
pittsburghmagazine.com
Only a Dream Job Could Tear the Owner Away from Her Spring Hill Dream Home
When Shirin Fozi and her husband, Thomas, moved to Pittsburgh from Chicago in 2013, they hoped to take advantage of the hilly terrain by finding a property with great views of Downtown. When they discovered 1208 Haslage St., they found the views were just as spectacular as in other parts...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland happenings: scarecrow contest, spaghetti dinners, rummage sale
Submissions from nonprofit organizations for Briefly Speaking can be emailed to Carol Pinto-Smith at cpinto-smith@triblive.com or mailed to Briefly Speaking, 210 Wood St., Tarentum, PA 15084. Include a complete address and daytime phone number. Submissions are due at least two weeks before the event. Each announcement is printed once; there is no fee.
Behind the art: The Westmoreland's Mary Cassatt painting hints at subtle message
Painter Mary Cassatt often depicted images of women and children, emphasizing the intimate bonds between mother and child. One such work is “Mother and Two Children,” painted around 1905, which came into the permanent collection of The Westmoreland Museum of American Art via anonymous gift in 1979. It’s...
macaronikid.com
When Fall Leaves Will Peak In Washington PA And Where Best To See Them
Wondering when the color of fall leaves will peak in 2022 near the Greater Washington County Pennsylvania area and where best to see them?. David Angotti can tell you. He is a statistical expert and the co-founder of the site SmokyMountains.com. His love for weather, travel, technology, and the autumn season led him to begin developing a nationwide fall leaf map in 2013 after one Smoky Mountains visitor too many inquired with him when the leaves would be at their fall best.
Lombardozzi's Italian restaurant goes up for sale
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A Bloomfield staple that closed its doors amid the COVID-19 pandemic has announced it won't reopen -- and is now up for sale.Lombardozzi's Restaurant, located in the 'Little Italy' portion of Bloomfield is on the market with a 'Building For Sale' sign posted on its exterior.According to the Pittsburgh Business Times, the decision surrounding the business being put up for sale comes after months of uncertainty around whether the restaurant would reopen or not. The Liberty Avenue restaurant, which opened nearly 50 years ago in 1973, is expected to be listed for over $1 million.Phil Luciano, a long-time friend of the Lombardozzi family tells the Business Times that a liquor license is expected to be included in the sale of the restaurant, which totals over 6,000 square feet.Luciano says it's almost a certainity that another restaurant will take over the space.
macaronikid.com
🍎Pumpkins and PYO Farms near North Huntingdon, Greensburg, and More!
Can you think of anything more fun to do in the fall than pumpkin patches and pick-your-own farms? The weather is cooler, and the leaves are changing. It's the perfect time to venture to pumpkin patches and PYO farms near North Huntingdon, Greensburg, Latrobe, and More!. 🎃 Pumpkins. Frye...
cranberryeagle.com
Butler man once played in front of Queen Elizabeth
As the world watched Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral Monday at London's Westminster Abbey, one Butler man remembers when he played before the late British monarch. John Gilliland, 60, of Butler, played before the queen when he was a member of the Marine Drum and Bugle Corps — he played soprano bugle.
foursquare.com
The 15 Best Places for Burgers in Pittsburgh
932 Freeport Rd (at Waterworks Mall), Pittsburgh, PA. Kelsey Nee: If you are looking for an appetizer, try the home made chips (they come with an awesome dip!) or the onion rings (they are GIANT!)..but make sure you save room for the burgers and a shake!. Earl Bayer: Great burgers...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Homecoming festivities scheduled at Chartiers Valley
As the 2022 football season progresses, Chartiers Valley High School’s Homecoming is approaching. The Colts will play Montour at 7 p.m. Oct. 14, and preceding the game is a Homecoming Carnival, to take place from 3:30 to 8 p.m. Oct. 12. During the carnival, guests will have the opportunity...
PhillyBite
Best Mac and Cheese Spots in Pennsylvania
If you are looking for a great place to grab a bowl of mac and cheese, you've come to the right place. These restaurants serve delicious mac and cheese to satisfy your cravings. Pennsylvania has you covered whether you prefer a classic, spicy mac or even something a little different. These restaurants serve mac and cheese in different flavors, from creamy to tangy. Some even offer corn dog mac and cheese.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
News in brief from North Park, Zombies
The Allegheny County Parks Foundation is hosting two events at North Park on Oct. 15. Park ‘til Dark offers free, family-friendly activities starting from 8 a.m. Some events include yoga, birding, volunteer tree planting and family fishing. The foundation’s annual Pour at the Park annual beer, spirits and food...
