How Does Albert Pujols Compare to Hank Aaron?Eric SentellSaint Louis, MO
Best Places to Eat in St. Louis (Opinion)Terry MansfieldSaint Louis, MO
Go Cardinals! History of the St. Louis CardinalsTerry MansfieldSaint Louis, MO
Cardinals legend Albert Pujols is close to achieving an MLB milestone that will likely never be repeatedJalyn SmootSaint Louis, MO
Update: Plans For Golden Corral Closings in 2022Joel EisenbergAlton, IL
Learn the dos and don’ts of installing car seats
ST. LOUIS – Most parents and caregivers with small children do their best and believe their car seats are installed correctly. Unfortunately, they are wrong. According to National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), almost 46% of car seats are installed incorrectly. A correctly installed car seat can reduce the risk of serious injury or death by 71%.
Founder thanks customers as Sweetie Pie’s Upper Crust closes
A longtime popular restaurant in St. Louis is now closing, citing eminent domain—when a government has the right to take private property for public use.
Grab a burger, ride a go-kart! Carl’s Drive-In explores expansion in O’Fallon
Carl's Drive-In has served the St. Louis region for more than 60 years at its Route 66-inspired restaurant in Brentwood. The company is exploring expansion out west in O'Fallon, Missouri in the form of a multi-purpose, large-scale entertainment complex.
St. Louis man accused of luring woman to construction site for abuse
Investigators say a St. Louis man lured a woman to a construction work site with the promise of a job and used that opportunity to force himself on her.
American Red Cross seeks volunteers amid local and national disasters
More than a million people in Puerto Rico still don't have power after being hit by Hurricane Fiona.
What’s in a name? The origin of many St. Louis street names
Did you ever wonder how St. Louis roads got their names? Some of the names around St. Louis are based on historical figures or buildings in the area.
KMOV
St. Louis Proud: best cheeseburger in MO
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A local diner that’s been in business for more than 60 years has a cheeseburger that’s been named the best in Missouri. News 4′s Steve Harris takes you there in this edition of St. Louis Proud.
St. Louis no longer nation’s murder capital
ST. LOUIS – St. Louis is no longer the nation’s murder capital. As of Sept. 11, New Orleans, Louisiana, had the highest murder rate in the United States, with about 52 homicides per 100,000 residents, according to data from New Orleans’ Metropolitan Crime Commission. In St. Louis,...
Police ask for help finding 2 suspects in Creve Coeur shooting
Police asked the public to contact them with any information regarding a bizarre shooting that unfolded early Tuesday morning, leaving one man shot and two suspects at large.
Teen shot in north St. Louis
An investigation is underway after someone shot a teen Wednesday afternoon in north St. Louis.
SSM Health and STL Food Bank host Drive-Thru Food Fair
SSM Health and the St. Louis Area Food Bank are partnering to get food to residents in need.
BJC is offering free flu shots this fall. Here's when, where you can get yours
ST. LOUIS — BJC Healthcare will host eight free influenza vaccine clinics this fall to help St. Louisans get protected from the flu. For the 19th year, BJC is offering free shots for St. Louis area residents ages 6 months and older. Six flu shot clinics will take place from Oct. 1-13.
FOX 2 calls on VA after disabled veteran has trouble getting help
Paul Bargowski’s life took a horrific turn in April 2011. That’s when the Army veteran lost his foot in an IED explosion while serving in Afghanistan.
KMOV
Police, BBB issue warning against St. Charles County fence company
WENTZVILLE (KMOV) - The Wentzville Police Department and the Better Business Bureau are warning customers about Tri County Fence & Deck after numerous people say the owners took their money and never completed the job. “It was beyond my imagination that a business could act that way,” Aaron Tighe, one...
Fast-growing seafood restaurant chain makes first move into St. Louis region
ST. LOUIS — Shuckin’ Shack, a North Carolina oyster-bar-turned-sports-bar franchise, is in expansion mode, and one of its new locations is slated for the St. Louis region. Edwardsville franchisee Hunter Yung will open the region's first Shuckin' Shack in the Metro East city next summer. It's slated to be first of the 16-location chain's restaurants to be free-standing rather than within a larger retail property. Yung said his plans call for an 8,000-square-foot space, including indoor dining, an outdoor beer garden and rooftop bar.
Man gets life sentence in 2019 shooting death of St. Louis area officer
A St. Louis County judge sentenced Bonette Meeks, 29, to life in prison plus 40 years over the murder of North County Police Cooperative Officer Michael Langsdorf in June 2019.
Assault Allegations Against St. Louis Chef Detail Pattern of Abuse
Snō Chef Tony Nguyen is accused of holding a knife to the victim's throat and beating her
FOX 2 uncovers the story behind the damage to St. Louis soccer stadium
FOX 2 News has obtained video, photos, and documents giving a full picture of the damage to the new soccer stadium in downtown St. Louis that has indefinitely delayed the arena hosting its first-ever soccer game.
House fire in south St. Louis
A south St. Louis family is safe Thursday morning after a fire left a lot of damage to a two-story house in the area.
Hospital in south city being sold
ST. LOUIS — The owners of a south St. Louis hospital confirmed they are in the process of selling it, though no public announcement has been made. SA Hospital Acquisition Group LLC, which owns South City Hospital, "entered into an asset purchase agreement with American Healthcare Systems a few months ago," an attorney for SA Hospital, Mayer Klein, said in an email Friday.
