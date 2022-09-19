Read full article on original website
valdostatoday.com
Arrest made for attempted burglary in Valdosta
VALDOSTA – Valdosta police arrested a 40-year-old man following an attempt to break into a home’s kitchen window. Arrested: Brinson, Patrick A, African American male, age 40, resident of Valdosta. On September 20, 2022, at approximately 12:13 am., Patrol Officers with Valdosta Police Department responded to the 200...
valdostatoday.com
Valdosta police make multiple arrests following assault at Hudson Dockett
VALDOSTA – Valdosta police arrested three individuals for multiple charges following a report of assault at Hudson Dockett apartments. Arrested: Shepherd Williams, African American male, 21 years of age, Hinesville GA resident. Arrested: Maceo Duncan, African American male, 21 years of age, Valdosta resident. Arrested: Antonio Johnson, Jr., African...
valdostatoday.com
16-year-old arrested for murder in Valdosta
VALDOSTA – A 16-year-old Valdosta resident has been arrested and charged in the shooting death of a 15-year-old. ARRESTED: African American male juvenile, 16 years of age, Valdosta resident. VICTIM: Jaybrie Hampton, African American male, 15 years of age, Valdosta resident. On September 18, 2022, at approximately 10:34 am.,...
WALB 10
16-year-old charged after Valdosta teen shot to death
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A 16-year-old is facing murder charges in connection to the shooting death of another teenager, according to the Valdosta Police Department (VPD). The 16-year-old is facing malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault and firearm possession charges in connection to the death of Jaybrie Hampton, 15. The...
WCTV
Valdosta Police Department investigates homicide
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Valdosta Police Department (VPD) detectives are actively working on a homicide investigation that occurred Sunday morning. Valdosta Police Officers responded to the 1300 block of Ponderosa Drive, after citizens called to report that someone had been shot on September 18, 2022, at approximately 10:34 a.m. When...
WJCL
Police in Georgia investigate deadly shooting of 15-year-old boy
VALDOSTA, Ga. — Above video: Your Monday headlines. Authorities in Georgia are investigating after a 15-year-old boy was shot and killed during the weekend. According to the Valdosta Police Department, officers responded to a home on Ponderosa Drive around 10:30 a.m. Sunday and found the teenager suffering from gunshot wounds.
WALB 10
Moultrie man sentenced to 55 years in Cook Co. shooting case
ADEL, Ga. (WALB) - One man has been sentenced to 55 years in prison after he was found guilty in a 2021 Cook County shooting case, according to Chase Studstill, Alapaha Judicial Circuit district attorney. James Roger Avery, 45, of Moultrie, was sentenced on felony charges of two counts of...
WALB 10
Omega man sentenced to 25 years in police aggravated assault case
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An Omega man was sentenced in an aggravated assault case that happened in 2018, according to Alapaha Judicial Circuit. Clyde Doyle Hamby, Jr., 31, was sentenced on felony charges of aggravated assault on a police officer, terroristic threats and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
Leon County Sheriff’s Office investigating video with minors
The Leon County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday that it is investigating a video that is circulating among local middle school students on social media.
UPDATE: 16-year-old arrested in Valdosta homicide incident
The Valdosta Police Department has made an arrest in a a homicide investigation after an altercation led to a deadly shooting in Valdosta on Sunday morning.
‘An egregious abuse of power’: Georgia correctional officers sentenced for handcuffed inmate beating
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WRBL) — Four former deputy and supervisory correctional officers for Valdosta State Prison were sentenced for the beating of a handcuffed inmate, according to the United States Attorney’s Office for Middle District of Georgia. Lieutenant Geary Staten, 31, and Sergeant Patrick Sharpe, 30, along with Deputy Correctional Officers Brian Ford, 25, and Jamal […]
WALB 10
Former Valdosta State Prison officers sentenced in inmate assault
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Four former correctional officers at Valdosta State Prison were sentenced Wednesday in federal court for their roles in orchestrating and concealing the beating of a handcuffed inmate, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Georgia. Lt. Geary Staten, 31, Sgt. Patrick...
douglasnow.com
SWAT brought in to assist in Pearson standoff
Last week, the Waycross Police Department SWAT team assisted the Pearson Police Department in a standoff with a man who barricaded himself inside a home "with several firearms" for close to seven hours. Officials with the agency reported that the suspect, 39-year-old Mauricio Moreno, allegedly fired multiple rounds from an AR-15 style rifle before locking himself inside the residence.
WCTV
Mother charged after missing child recovered in Jefferson County
MONTICELLO, Fla. (WCTV) – Jefferson County sheriff’s deputies recovered a two-year-old boy early Tuesday who had been missing for three days and his mother is now under arrest. The sheriff’s office says Kyson Washington was found with his mother, Karlee Soldiew, hiding at an apartment at the Jefferson...
wfxl.com
Three displaced after weekend electrical fire in Valdosta
One person has been treated by South Georgia Medical Center EMS for a minor burn after an electrical fire early Sunday morning in Valdosta that displaced three people. Valdosta fire officials say that the fire happened around 1:00 a.m. in the 1900 block of Houston Avenue. Fire fighters arrived within...
WCTV
Four former Georgia correctional officers sentenced for assaults on inmate and cover-up
VALDOSTA, Ga. – Four former supervisory and deputy correctional officers at Valdosta State Prison in Valdosta were sentenced today in federal court in the Middle District of Georgia for their roles in orchestrating, administering, and then seeking to conceal the beating of a handcuffed inmate in their custody. Lieutenant...
WCTV
Leon Co. Commissioner calling for North Meridian safety improvements after crash
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Following a 17-year-old who was hurt in a crash on North Meridian Road Saturday a Leon County Commissioner is calling for safety improvements to the road. In a Facebook post, Commissioner Brian Welch said that the teen who was hurt was a student of his at...
fox13news.com
Statewide Missing Child Alert canceled after north Florida toddler found safe
MONTICELLO, Fla. - A statewide Missing Child Alert that was issued for a toddler from north Florida has been canceled after the child was found safe. The alert had initially been activated on Sunday, Sept. 18 for the 2-year-old boy from Monticello, near Tallahassee. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement...
WCTV
Shark attack victim Addison Bethea reaches new milestone in her recovery
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -Taking steps in a new direction, a Taylor County teen continues to make strides in her recovery nearly three months after a shark attack caused her to lose her left leg. That attack happened just off Keaton Beach while Addison Bethea was scalloping alongside her brother, Rhett...
wfxl.com
State Road 133 widening/reconstruction continues in parts of Colquitt County
State Route 133 is a major north-south corridor in South Georgia and provides a vital connection between Valdosta to the south and Albany to the north. Georgia Department of Transportation recently released photos photos of a recent deck pour for another span of the new Ochlockonee River bridge in Colquitt County, part of the SR 133 widening/reconstruction.
