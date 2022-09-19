Last week, the Waycross Police Department SWAT team assisted the Pearson Police Department in a standoff with a man who barricaded himself inside a home "with several firearms" for close to seven hours. Officials with the agency reported that the suspect, 39-year-old Mauricio Moreno, allegedly fired multiple rounds from an AR-15 style rifle before locking himself inside the residence.

PEARSON, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO