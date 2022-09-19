ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Valdosta, GA

valdostatoday.com

Arrest made for attempted burglary in Valdosta

VALDOSTA – Valdosta police arrested a 40-year-old man following an attempt to break into a home’s kitchen window. Arrested: Brinson, Patrick A, African American male, age 40, resident of Valdosta. On September 20, 2022, at approximately 12:13 am., Patrol Officers with Valdosta Police Department responded to the 200...
VALDOSTA, GA
valdostatoday.com

Valdosta police make multiple arrests following assault at Hudson Dockett

VALDOSTA – Valdosta police arrested three individuals for multiple charges following a report of assault at Hudson Dockett apartments. Arrested: Shepherd Williams, African American male, 21 years of age, Hinesville GA resident. Arrested: Maceo Duncan, African American male, 21 years of age, Valdosta resident. Arrested: Antonio Johnson, Jr., African...
VALDOSTA, GA
valdostatoday.com

16-year-old arrested for murder in Valdosta

VALDOSTA – A 16-year-old Valdosta resident has been arrested and charged in the shooting death of a 15-year-old. ARRESTED: African American male juvenile, 16 years of age, Valdosta resident. VICTIM: Jaybrie Hampton, African American male, 15 years of age, Valdosta resident. On September 18, 2022, at approximately 10:34 am.,...
VALDOSTA, GA
WALB 10

16-year-old charged after Valdosta teen shot to death

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A 16-year-old is facing murder charges in connection to the shooting death of another teenager, according to the Valdosta Police Department (VPD). The 16-year-old is facing malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault and firearm possession charges in connection to the death of Jaybrie Hampton, 15. The...
VALDOSTA, GA
Valdosta, GA
WCTV

Valdosta Police Department investigates homicide

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Valdosta Police Department (VPD) detectives are actively working on a homicide investigation that occurred Sunday morning. Valdosta Police Officers responded to the 1300 block of Ponderosa Drive, after citizens called to report that someone had been shot on September 18, 2022, at approximately 10:34 a.m. When...
VALDOSTA, GA
WJCL

Police in Georgia investigate deadly shooting of 15-year-old boy

VALDOSTA, Ga. — Above video: Your Monday headlines. Authorities in Georgia are investigating after a 15-year-old boy was shot and killed during the weekend. According to the Valdosta Police Department, officers responded to a home on Ponderosa Drive around 10:30 a.m. Sunday and found the teenager suffering from gunshot wounds.
VALDOSTA, GA
WALB 10

Moultrie man sentenced to 55 years in Cook Co. shooting case

ADEL, Ga. (WALB) - One man has been sentenced to 55 years in prison after he was found guilty in a 2021 Cook County shooting case, according to Chase Studstill, Alapaha Judicial Circuit district attorney. James Roger Avery, 45, of Moultrie, was sentenced on felony charges of two counts of...
MOULTRIE, GA
WALB 10

Omega man sentenced to 25 years in police aggravated assault case

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An Omega man was sentenced in an aggravated assault case that happened in 2018, according to Alapaha Judicial Circuit. Clyde Doyle Hamby, Jr., 31, was sentenced on felony charges of aggravated assault on a police officer, terroristic threats and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
OMEGA, GA
WRBL News 3

'An egregious abuse of power': Georgia correctional officers sentenced for handcuffed inmate beating

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WRBL) — Four former deputy and supervisory correctional officers for Valdosta State Prison were sentenced for the beating of a handcuffed inmate, according to the United States Attorney’s Office for Middle District of Georgia. Lieutenant Geary Staten, 31, and Sergeant Patrick Sharpe, 30, along with Deputy Correctional Officers Brian Ford, 25, and Jamal […]
VALDOSTA, GA
WALB 10

Former Valdosta State Prison officers sentenced in inmate assault

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Four former correctional officers at Valdosta State Prison were sentenced Wednesday in federal court for their roles in orchestrating and concealing the beating of a handcuffed inmate, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Georgia. Lt. Geary Staten, 31, Sgt. Patrick...
VALDOSTA, GA
douglasnow.com

SWAT brought in to assist in Pearson standoff  

Last week, the Waycross Police Department SWAT team assisted the Pearson Police Department in a standoff with a man who barricaded himself inside a home "with several firearms" for close to seven hours. Officials with the agency reported that the suspect, 39-year-old Mauricio Moreno, allegedly fired multiple rounds from an AR-15 style rifle before locking himself inside the residence.
PEARSON, GA
WCTV

Mother charged after missing child recovered in Jefferson County

MONTICELLO, Fla. (WCTV) – Jefferson County sheriff’s deputies recovered a two-year-old boy early Tuesday who had been missing for three days and his mother is now under arrest. The sheriff’s office says Kyson Washington was found with his mother, Karlee Soldiew, hiding at an apartment at the Jefferson...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, FL
wfxl.com

Three displaced after weekend electrical fire in Valdosta

One person has been treated by South Georgia Medical Center EMS for a minor burn after an electrical fire early Sunday morning in Valdosta that displaced three people. Valdosta fire officials say that the fire happened around 1:00 a.m. in the 1900 block of Houston Avenue. Fire fighters arrived within...
VALDOSTA, GA
wfxl.com

State Road 133 widening/reconstruction continues in parts of Colquitt County

State Route 133 is a major north-south corridor in South Georgia and provides a vital connection between Valdosta to the south and Albany to the north. Georgia Department of Transportation recently released photos photos of a recent deck pour for another span of the new Ochlockonee River bridge in Colquitt County, part of the SR 133 widening/reconstruction.
COLQUITT COUNTY, GA

