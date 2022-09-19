ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paso Robles, CA

Adoptable Pet of the Week: Muppet

By Access Publishing
Paso Robles Daily News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hbxoB_0i1R8LMa00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=382d9m_0i1R8LMa00

Sweet, gentle FIV+ girl needs a loving, indoor home

– The Adoptable Pet of the Week this week is Muppet. Muppet is a sweet and gentle girl waiting for her new forever home. She enjoys the company of people and has lived with other animals. She is FIV+ so will need to be indoors only.

If you think Muppet might be the cat for you, come by and meet her at Woods in Atascadero. She’s three-years-old and available for adoption at 2300 Ramona Road.

Check out all of the shelter’s adoptable animals at https://woodshumanesociety.org/adoptions/

Thank you to sponsors of Pet of the Week:

Vineyard Kennels is a unique off-leash dog resort located in the heart of the Paso Robles wine region.

They offer overnight boarding and affordable daycare options, with custom social opportunities for dogs of all ages, sizes, and dispositions, as well as plenty of private spaces for non-social and independent dogs. www.vineyardkennels.com, (805) 238-1330.

Maddie Mae’s Pet Pantry – For 12 years Maddie Mae’s Pet Pantry has been helping residents and visitors of the Central Coast provide their pets with top-of-the-line pet supplies and the most nutritious foods and treats on the market. They also carry a wide variety of leashes & collars, travel gear, bowls, toys, beds, and gifs! Come see them at their beach location in Cambria or their wine country location in Templeton. www.maddiemaespetpantry.com, (805) 924-1139.

The Teresa Rhyne Law Group is a full-service law firm specializing in estate planning and wealth protection. They focus on client-centered, customized estate plans based on the unique needs of each individual client, because every family is unique, every business is unique, and each person’s legacy should be unique as well. 1111 Riverside Ave., Suite 500, Paso Robles, CA 93446, teresarhynelaw.com, (805) 991-7433.

Five Star Rain Gutters has been a family-owned business for 35 years, caring for homes and businesses all over the central coast. They are proud to sponsor the pet of the week. P.O.Box 1785, Atascadero, CA 93423, fivestarraingutters.com, (805) 461-3283.

Stegman Mobile Dog Grooming brings professional grooming to your doorstep. See them at stegmandoggrooming.com, (805) 296-8973.

Adoptable Pet of the Week is a weekly feature of the Paso Robles Daily News. If you would like to sponsor Pet of the Week, please call (805) 226-9890 or email.

Paso Robles Daily News

Make an autumn pumpkin banner with the Paso Robles Library

November craft combines sewing, embroidery, and felt. – Crafters will enjoy this November’s three-dimensional felt craft – the perfect autumn pumpkin banner to hang on a wall or door for Thanksgiving. Designed by Amy Chappell of amerooniedesigns.com, this colorful banner will match any fall décor. Combining sewing, embroidery, and felt assembly techniques, this project is perfect for beginning and intermediate crafting enthusiasts.
PASO ROBLES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
