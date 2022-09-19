Read full article on original website
The South Carolina State Fair Hosts Sensory-Friendly Morning on October 13thPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Antischism: Anarcho-punk Band of South CarolinaTyler Mc.Columbia, SC
Mount Ariel Chapter, DAR receives regional, national awardsK. Lea PetitGreenwood, SC
DDSN Forms Committee to Advise on Services and PoliciesPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Teen National Guard Soldier Dies During Training ExerciseKyle SchepperleyColumbia, SC
abccolumbia.com
Military procurement company expanding operations in Richland County
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—Military procurement and distribution company M.G.S., LLC announced they will expand their operations to Richland County. The $3 million investment will create 12 new jobs. The international company will assist the government acquire police and military equipment. They will offer law enforcement and security services, and ammunition...
Company expected to create 100 jobs in Midlands with new EV charger manufacturing facility
COLUMBIA, S.C. — ABB E-mobility, recently announced continued expansion of its global and US manufacturing footprint with new manufacturing operations in Columbia, South Carolina. The multi-million dollar investment will increase production of electric vehicle chargers, including Buy America Act compliant ones, and create over 100 jobs. The company says...
The Post and Courier
I-26 widening between Columbia and Chapin ahead of schedule
LITTLE MOUNTAIN — The plan to widen Interstate 26 between Irmo and Little Mountain is set to be finished three years earlier than expected, making it one of several accelerated road projects across the state. The 16-mile stretch of highway northwest of Columbia is part of a plan to...
How Newberry County plans to attract more grocery stores
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Newberry County Council Wednesday discussed extending its grocery store recruitment incentives for another two years in hopes of attracting more grocery stores to the area. County Council first passed the incentives after one of Newberry County's three grocery stores closed in 2017, but expired in 2020....
SC interstate widening projects ahead of schedule due to additional funding
State leaders said they have been able to accelerate some transportation projects in South Carolina thanks to additional federal and state funding.
SC military community to hold hiring fair Wednesday
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The SC Department of Veterans Affairs, SC Department of Commerce, SC Future Makers will hold a career fair for the state’s military community. The hiring fair will include employers from Roper St. Francis, Volvo, Mark Anthony Brewing, Oshkosh Defense, the South Carolina Port Authority, Walmart Distribution, and more. Employers are hiring […]
abccolumbia.com
Gas prices in South Carolina and the nation continue to decline
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— In Columbia, prices have fallen 6.1 cents per gallon in the last week coming in at an average of $3.13 a gallon. Gasbuddy also reported that the average gas prices in South Carolina are down over the past week averaging $3.20 a gallon which is 6.2 cents cheaper than a week ago.
thenewirmonews.com
Irmo zoning change sparks complaints
Plans for a commercial development on a 30-acre site at Dreher Shoals Road and Farming Creek Road stalled Tuesday after several residents voiced concerns at the Irmo Town Council meeting about the impact on nearby residential communities. An ordinance that would change zoning for the area from fringe agricultural to...
Beloved West Columbia "WeCo" sign is getting an upgrade
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — If you drive down Meeting Street in West Columbia, you'll notice the skyline looks a little different now. That's because some refurbishing is in the works. West Columbia's quintessential "WeCo" sign is getting a 'glow up.'. There's a lot of history attached to this landmark,...
WIS-TV
Gov. McMaster discusses progress of I-26 widening project
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The I-26 widening project is underway in the Midlands. South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster spoke Wednesday morning about the progress of the estimated $512 million construction. The project will widen 16 miles of the highway between Newberry, Lexington, and Richland Counties. It is expected to be...
coladaily.com
Boil water advisory for parts of Lexington County, service may be interrupted
Customers with Blue Granite Water Company are under a boil water advisory directly related to repairs made to the water distribution center. Water services may be interrupted due to an emergency water repair being conducted Wednesday. The necessary repairs are currently underway and usually take one to two days to complete. Normal water quality and pressure will be restored once the repairs have been completed.
wach.com
'It's not worth it:' Deadly train collisions double in multiple counties in the Midlands
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — So far this year, two dozen people have lost their lives in deadly collisions with trains across South Carolina. It’s a harrowing statistic railroad safety advocates are working with highway patrol and the state department of transportation to put a stop to. Representatives with...
Sumter historic home to be auctioned, proceeds to benefit low-income tax clinic
SUMTER, S.C. — Archie Parnell remembers admiring the home on 403 West Calhoun St. for years as he grew up in Sumter. "I saw that house when I was going to school, I mean high school, and I liked it when I was a little kid. That was back in 1968," he recalled.
WIS-TV
Lexington-Richland 5 school board releases audit
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Lexington-Richland School District Five released an audit focusing on the construction of Piney Woods Elementary. The audit also focused on ethical violations and complaints. The board voted to make the audit public. “I pushed for this audit because it’s been clear for some time that there...
WIS-TV
City of Columbia passes stolen gun ordinance
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Columbia residents will now be required to report lost or stolen firearms to police within 24 hours or face a $500 fine. Columbia city council unanimously passed its second reading of the ordinance at its council meeting Tuesday, which means it becomes law immediately. Councilman Ed...
WIS-TV
LR5 partners with DSS for new supper program
IRMO, S.C. (WIS) - Lexington-Richland School District 5 is partnering with DDS (Department of Social Services) on a new supper program. The program will begin on Oct. 1 and end on June 1. Meals will be offered to students at no charge in afterschool programs, Monday through Friday during that...
FOX Carolina
Another earthquake hits South Carolina
ELGIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina’s Midlands were hit by another earthquake on Tuesday. The U.S. Geological Survey said the 1.9-magnitude quake struck four miles southeast of Elgin around 11 a.m. Since December, there have been more than 80 earthquakes recorded in South Carolina.
WIS-TV
A/C units stolen from Columbia church
A/C units stolen from Columbia church
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Steel Paws event to help canine with special needs
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Columbia, S.C. (WIS)- Steel Hands Brewing’s “Steel Paws” is an initiative that aims to provide year-round support for canines. It will be hosting a fundraising event to help canines with special needs, and you can help make it happen. Clink the link here...
