ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
abccolumbia.com

Military procurement company expanding operations in Richland County

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—Military procurement and distribution company M.G.S., LLC announced they will expand their operations to Richland County. The $3 million investment will create 12 new jobs. The international company will assist the government acquire police and military equipment. They will offer law enforcement and security services, and ammunition...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

I-26 widening between Columbia and Chapin ahead of schedule

LITTLE MOUNTAIN — The plan to widen Interstate 26 between Irmo and Little Mountain is set to be finished three years earlier than expected, making it one of several accelerated road projects across the state. The 16-mile stretch of highway northwest of Columbia is part of a plan to...
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

How Newberry County plans to attract more grocery stores

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Newberry County Council Wednesday discussed extending its grocery store recruitment incentives for another two years in hopes of attracting more grocery stores to the area. County Council first passed the incentives after one of Newberry County's three grocery stores closed in 2017, but expired in 2020....
NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbia, SC
Cars
Columbia, SC
Business
City
Columbia, SC
State
South Carolina State
WCBD Count on 2

SC military community to hold hiring fair Wednesday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The SC Department of Veterans Affairs, SC Department of Commerce, SC Future Makers will hold a career fair for the state’s military community. The hiring fair will include employers from Roper St. Francis, Volvo, Mark Anthony Brewing, Oshkosh Defense, the South Carolina Port Authority, Walmart Distribution, and more. Employers are hiring […]
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Gas prices in South Carolina and the nation continue to decline

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— In Columbia, prices have fallen 6.1 cents per gallon in the last week coming in at an average of $3.13 a gallon. Gasbuddy also reported that the average gas prices in South Carolina are down over the past week averaging $3.20 a gallon which is 6.2 cents cheaper than a week ago.
COLUMBIA, SC
thenewirmonews.com

Irmo zoning change sparks complaints

Plans for a commercial development on a 30-acre site at Dreher Shoals Road and Farming Creek Road stalled Tuesday after several residents voiced concerns at the Irmo Town Council meeting about the impact on nearby residential communities. An ordinance that would change zoning for the area from fringe agricultural to...
IRMO, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abb#Electric Company#Cars Industry#Business Industry#Linus Business#Midlands#American#Ev
WIS-TV

Gov. McMaster discusses progress of I-26 widening project

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The I-26 widening project is underway in the Midlands. South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster spoke Wednesday morning about the progress of the estimated $512 million construction. The project will widen 16 miles of the highway between Newberry, Lexington, and Richland Counties. It is expected to be...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
coladaily.com

Boil water advisory for parts of Lexington County, service may be interrupted

Customers with Blue Granite Water Company are under a boil water advisory directly related to repairs made to the water distribution center. Water services may be interrupted due to an emergency water repair being conducted Wednesday. The necessary repairs are currently underway and usually take one to two days to complete. Normal water quality and pressure will be restored once the repairs have been completed.
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
WIS
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Jobs
WIS-TV

Lexington-Richland 5 school board releases audit

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Lexington-Richland School District Five released an audit focusing on the construction of Piney Woods Elementary. The audit also focused on ethical violations and complaints. The board voted to make the audit public. “I pushed for this audit because it’s been clear for some time that there...
LEXINGTON, SC
WIS-TV

City of Columbia passes stolen gun ordinance

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Columbia residents will now be required to report lost or stolen firearms to police within 24 hours or face a $500 fine. Columbia city council unanimously passed its second reading of the ordinance at its council meeting Tuesday, which means it becomes law immediately. Councilman Ed...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

LR5 partners with DSS for new supper program

IRMO, S.C. (WIS) - Lexington-Richland School District 5 is partnering with DDS (Department of Social Services) on a new supper program. The program will begin on Oct. 1 and end on June 1. Meals will be offered to students at no charge in afterschool programs, Monday through Friday during that...
IRMO, SC
FOX Carolina

Another earthquake hits South Carolina

ELGIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina’s Midlands were hit by another earthquake on Tuesday. The U.S. Geological Survey said the 1.9-magnitude quake struck four miles southeast of Elgin around 11 a.m. Since December, there have been more than 80 earthquakes recorded in South Carolina.
ELGIN, SC
WIS-TV

Soda City Live: Steel Paws event to help canine with special needs

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Columbia, S.C. (WIS)- Steel Hands Brewing’s “Steel Paws” is an initiative that aims to provide year-round support for canines. It will be hosting a fundraising event to help canines with special needs, and you can help make it happen. Clink the link here...
COLUMBIA, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy