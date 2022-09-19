ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Friday Harbor, WA

Comments / 0

Related
KGMI

Human torso washes ashore near Sequim

SEQUIM, Wash. – Investigators are looking into whether a human torso that washed ashore in Clallam county Friday, September 16th, could be related to the deadly float plane crash off Whidbey Island earlier this month. The Clallam County Sheriff’s Office reports that beachgoers found what’s thought to be a...
CLALLAM COUNTY, WA
KUOW

Western WA is covered by smoke again. But for how long?

There’s smoke in the air again this week, thanks to winds from the east that are bringing smoke from the Bolt Creek fire into the Puget Sound region. And an inversion is trapping that smoke close to the ground. Still, the air quality is not hazardous for most people.
KING COUNTY, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Island County, WA
Crime & Safety
City
Renton, WA
Friday Harbor, WA
Crime & Safety
City
Friday Harbor, WA
Local
Washington Accidents
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
County
Island County, WA
Island County, WA
Accidents
KUOW

What were all those fireworks all about?: Today So Far

Why did someone put on a massive fireworks display in Puget Sound?. Study finds drinking wells contaminated after decades of nearby military exercises. This post originally appeared in KUOW's Today So Far newsletter for September 20, 2022. Everyone living on the shores of Seattle, or around the eastern side of...
SEATTLE, WA
KGMI

Over 100 underweight puppies seized in Skagit County

SEDRO-WOOLLEY, Wash. – Over a hundred puppies were seized in Skagit County earlier this month, but they’re not looking for new owners just yet. The Humane Society of Skagit Valley said the puppies were rescued from a property near Sedro-Woolley on September 2nd. KING 5 added that authorities...
SKAGIT COUNTY, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seaplane#Whidbey Island#Traffic Accident#The U S Navy
travelawaits.com

Beautiful Fall Train Route Returns To Pacific Northwest Next Week — Where It Will Take You

Amtrak Cascades, one of Amtrak’s most scenic routes, stretches through the Pacific Northwest running parallel with the Cascade mountain range. Service for the leg running between Vancouver, British Columbia, and Seattle has been suspended since 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, however, Amtrak is set to resume service between Vancouver and Seattle on September 26 — just in time for leaf-peepers to enjoy the fall colors.
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
NTSB
KIRO 7 Seattle

Smoke pushing into Seattle area, lowering air quality

Wildfire smoke is pushing into Seattle from the north, impacting air quality. Late Monday morning, air quality in some areas started to degrade. Areas of Seattle, Bainbridge Island, Kent, Auburn and Tacoma were at the moderate air quality level as of 12:30 p.m. Parts of Shoreline, Bothell and Woodinville were...
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

Medical transportation company set to leave Washington

FIFE, Wash. — Falck Northwest is closing its doors in Washington, which means a key role in medical response in the state will be impacted. The medical service company announced that it’ll be shutting down its Fife and Mountlake Terrace locations due to economic strains. Falck NW provides...
FIFE, WA
MyNorthwest

At least 1 Lynnwood business heavily damaged in fire

At least one business burned in an overnight fire in Lynnwood. The fire at Sunrooms Northwest in the 15800 block of Highway 99 was reported at 3:16 a.m. Wednesday. Directly behind that business is Henry’s Auto Repair. There is a firewall between the businesses which helped stop the flames, but the damage is still being assessed.
LYNNWOOD, WA
KING 5

Lynnwood strip mall fire believed to be arson

LYNNWOOD, Wash. — A fire at a Lynnwood strip mall Wednesday morning was intentionally set, according to investigators. The fire was reported just before 3:30 a.m. at Highway 99 and 156th Street SW in a one-story building housing four businesses. The area of the building occupied by a sunroom...
LYNNWOOD, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy