KGMI
Team from Whidbey Island rescues elderly hiker in the North Cascades
NORTH CASCADES, Wash. – A search and rescue team saved the day for an elderly hiker in the North Cascades. The team from Naval Air Station Whidbey Island rescued a 73-year-old woman on the Yellow Aster Butte trail after she broke her ankle on Sunday, September 18th. The Whatcom...
KGMI
Human torso washes ashore near Sequim
SEQUIM, Wash. – Investigators are looking into whether a human torso that washed ashore in Clallam county Friday, September 16th, could be related to the deadly float plane crash off Whidbey Island earlier this month. The Clallam County Sheriff’s Office reports that beachgoers found what’s thought to be a...
KGMI
Salvage crews raise Aleutian Isle from water off San Juan Island
SAN JUAN ISLANDS, Wash. – The commercial fishing boat that sank west of San Juan Island last month has been brought to the surface. The Coast Guard says the salvage crew raised the Aleutian Isle Saturday afternoon, September 17th. They have been pumping oily water and remaining fuel from...
KUOW
Western WA is covered by smoke again. But for how long?
There’s smoke in the air again this week, thanks to winds from the east that are bringing smoke from the Bolt Creek fire into the Puget Sound region. And an inversion is trapping that smoke close to the ground. Still, the air quality is not hazardous for most people.
Woman Dies After Falling 50 Feet From Old Seattle Refinery
Authorities suspect no foul play in the woman's death.
KUOW
What were all those fireworks all about?: Today So Far
Why did someone put on a massive fireworks display in Puget Sound?. Study finds drinking wells contaminated after decades of nearby military exercises. This post originally appeared in KUOW's Today So Far newsletter for September 20, 2022. Everyone living on the shores of Seattle, or around the eastern side of...
q13fox.com
Person reported missing delays Seattle ferry route; Coast Guard locates the person
SEATTLE - Authorities were searching for a person reported missing on a ferry headed for Seattle. However, shortly after the person was reported missing, the Coast Guard confirmed that the person got off the ferry without the party they got on with, prompting the scare. Washington State Ferries delayed several...
KGMI
Over 100 underweight puppies seized in Skagit County
SEDRO-WOOLLEY, Wash. – Over a hundred puppies were seized in Skagit County earlier this month, but they’re not looking for new owners just yet. The Humane Society of Skagit Valley said the puppies were rescued from a property near Sedro-Woolley on September 2nd. KING 5 added that authorities...
'Stay Indoors': Air Quality Plummets In Seattle Area During Huge Wildfire
Officials say air quality reached unhealthy levels in downtown and nearby cities and towns.
Huge Wildfire 90% Contained After Hundreds Evacuate In Western Washington
'While fire activity has slowed, the area remains hazardous,' officials say.
travelawaits.com
Beautiful Fall Train Route Returns To Pacific Northwest Next Week — Where It Will Take You
Amtrak Cascades, one of Amtrak’s most scenic routes, stretches through the Pacific Northwest running parallel with the Cascade mountain range. Service for the leg running between Vancouver, British Columbia, and Seattle has been suspended since 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, however, Amtrak is set to resume service between Vancouver and Seattle on September 26 — just in time for leaf-peepers to enjoy the fall colors.
KUOW
What the heck was that sound that rumbled across Seattle on Saturday night? (Updated!)
A private fireworks show between Ballard and Bainbridge had residents across three counties wondering what the sound was. round 9:40 p.m. on Saturday, cell phones from Bainbridge Island to Ballard lit up: What the heck is that sound?!. To residents of Ballard and Greenwood, it sounded like thunder. On Bainbridge,...
‘Unacceptable wait times’: Sea-Tac Airport responds to weekend security lines
After a weekend of lines that reached near three hours, Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA) said that it’s working on a plan to help prevent hours-long wait times like many passengers experienced on Sunday. On Sunday afternoon, the security checkpoint line stretched into the parking garage, double-backing several times. Some...
Smoke pushing into Seattle area, lowering air quality
Wildfire smoke is pushing into Seattle from the north, impacting air quality. Late Monday morning, air quality in some areas started to degrade. Areas of Seattle, Bainbridge Island, Kent, Auburn and Tacoma were at the moderate air quality level as of 12:30 p.m. Parts of Shoreline, Bothell and Woodinville were...
Medical transportation company set to leave Washington
FIFE, Wash. — Falck Northwest is closing its doors in Washington, which means a key role in medical response in the state will be impacted. The medical service company announced that it’ll be shutting down its Fife and Mountlake Terrace locations due to economic strains. Falck NW provides...
Whatcom Humane Society offering help after more than 100 puppies seized in Skagit County
“It takes a village,” Whatcom officials said, as the Humane Society of Skagit Valley provides emergent care to the animals rescued from “abysmal” conditions.
At least 1 Lynnwood business heavily damaged in fire
At least one business burned in an overnight fire in Lynnwood. The fire at Sunrooms Northwest in the 15800 block of Highway 99 was reported at 3:16 a.m. Wednesday. Directly behind that business is Henry’s Auto Repair. There is a firewall between the businesses which helped stop the flames, but the damage is still being assessed.
Lynnwood strip mall fire believed to be arson
LYNNWOOD, Wash. — A fire at a Lynnwood strip mall Wednesday morning was intentionally set, according to investigators. The fire was reported just before 3:30 a.m. at Highway 99 and 156th Street SW in a one-story building housing four businesses. The area of the building occupied by a sunroom...
Human Torso Washes Ashore At Wildlife Refuge In Washington
It's unclear if the remains are connected to the deadly floatplane crash in Puget Sound.
KREM
NTSB releases preliminary report on Whidbey Island floatplane crash
ISLAND COUNTY, Wash. — The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and the U.S. Navy will begin efforts later this month to recover the wreckage of a floatplane that crashed into the Puget Sound near Whidbey Island earlier in September. Recovery efforts to raise the wreckage are expected to begin...
