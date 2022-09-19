Read full article on original website
pewtrusts.org
Novel Plastic Pollution Modelling Program Now Available
The numbers are almost too big to comprehend: 13 million metric tons of plastic were destined for the ocean in 2020, based on analysis from “Breaking the Plastic Wave,” a report co-written by The Pew Charitable Trusts and SYSTEMIQ. Worse, those numbers were calculated before a pandemic that almost certainly drove a rise in the use of single-use plastics, including in many face masks. And without urgent action—by governments, businesses, and citizens—the amount of plastic entering the environment annually in 2040 will be nearly double that in 2022, despite existing commitments to tackle the problem.
LED Bulbs May Not Be as Great as We Thought — Studies Show Health and Environmental Risks
For the last several years, LED lights have been touted as a more eco-friendly alternative to traditional light bulbs. However, new studies show they may not be as sustainable as we previously thought. Evidently, LED lights come with major health and environmental risks. So should we stop buying them, or...
‘Timber Cities’ Might Help Decarbonize the World
Buildings constructed with more wood, and less cement and steel, would help decarbonize the construction and housing industries in line with global goals to cut greenhouse gas emissions 50 percent by 2030 and reach net zero emissions by 2050, new research shows. The paper, published Aug. 30 in Nature Communications,...
Phys.org
Changes to animal feed could supply food for 1 billion people
While millions around the world face the threat of famine or malnutrition, the production of feed for livestock and fish is tying up limited natural resources that could be used to produce food for people. New research from Aalto University, published in Nature Food, shows how adjustment to the feeding of livestock and fish could maintain production while making more food available for people. These relatively simple changes would increase the global food supply significantly, providing calories for up to 13% more people without requiring any increase in natural resource use or major dietary changes.
Phys.org
Bringing arsenic-safe drinking water to rural California
According to the Rev. Dennis Hutson, people used to love the taste of Allensworth's water. "People used say things like, 'Wow, this is the best water I've ever tasted!'" said Hutson, who owns a farm in the small Central Valley community. "There were even visitors who took gallon jugs of water home with them because they thought it tasted so good."
Australian miner Fortescue reveals $6.2 billion carbon plan
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australian iron ore miner Fortescue Metals Group announced on Tuesday a $6.2 billion plan to eliminate fossil fuels and carbon emissions from its operations by the end of the decade. The world’s fourth-largest iron ore producer expects to save $818 million a year from 2030 based on current prices of diesel, gas and carbon credits, said a Fortescue statement to the Australian Securities Exchange. Most of the spending is planned for 2024-28. It includes an additional 2-to-3 gigawatts of renewable energy generation and battery storage as well as a green mining fleet of trucks and trains. The target by 2030 of “real zero terrestrial emissions” -- no fossil fuels and with only temporary, if any, offsets -- would prevent 3 million metric tons (3.3 million U.S. tons) of carbon dioxide-equivalent greenhouse gas emissions a year.
AdWeek
Meet the Brand Accelerating Off-Grid Solutions for Food Preservation in Africa
In his six years of farming, Saheed Adams has witnessed a lot of food waste as his fruits and vegetables move from farm to market. Enjoying your content? You Have 1 Free Article Left. Samuel Ajala. Samuel Ajala is a data and development journalist covering climate change, energy transition and...
Denmark offers ‘loss and damage’ funding to poorer countries for climate breakdown
Youth groups in Africa are preparing to embark on a series of climate demonstrations on Friday to highlight the problem of “loss and damage” to poor countries blighted by climate breakdown, as only one rich country has so far stepped up with funding for the problem. Actions will...
Phys.org
Chinese fossil eggs show dinosaur decline before extinction
Nearly 66 million years ago, a large asteroid hit Earth and contributed to the global extinction of dinosaurs, leaving birds as their only living descendants. Scientists know that a wide variety of dinosaurs lived around the world at the end of the Cretaceous period just before their extinction. However, scientists have debated whether dinosaurs were at their zenith or already in decline prior to their demise. In other words, did dinosaurs go out with a bang or a whimper?
BBC
Cambridgeshire biofuel bin lorries 'cut carbon by 90%'
Bin lorries which ran on biofuel instead of diesel cut carbon emissions by 90%, councils said. Eight lorries from a fleet of about 50 were powered by hydrotreated vegetable oil (HVO) for a two-month trial in Cambridge and South Cambridgeshire. A "significant proportion" of carbon emissions at both councils derive...
Phys.org
From crumbling rock art to exposed ancestral remains, climate change is ravaging our precious Indigenous heritage
Climate change is rapidly intensifying. Amid the chaos and damage it wreaks, many precious Indigenous heritage sites in Australia and around the world are being destroyed at an alarming rate. Sea-level rise, flooding, worsening bushfires and other human-caused climate events put many archaeological and heritage sites at risk. Already, culturally...
Phys.org
Improved air quality found to have accelerated global warming in recent decades
An international research team led by Leipzig University has used satellite data to demonstrate that concentrations of pollutant particles have decreased significantly since the year 2000. This is necessary due to their impact on health. But it is also of great significance because it has reduced the particles' cooling effect on the climate. The study findings have been published in the journal Atmospheric Chemistry and Physics.
Phys.org
On environmental issues, the city-country divide in Switzerland is smaller than often assumed
We like to perpetuate the idea of a divide in the attitudes of city dwellers and country people as part of debates on the environment, but it's simply not the reality, explains Thomas Bernauer. In fact, there is little evidence of a fundamental urban-rural disconnect in Swiss environmental policy. On...
Phys.org
Benefits of biosolids spread across decades of research
For more than four decades, biosolids have been applied to land and studied by researchers for many useful purposes. Biosolids are a product of the wastewater treatment process. Yes, that means sewage. However, the sewage is treated carefully to ensure it has beneficial properties and is not harmful. Biosolids are...
BBC
Why south India outperforms the north
Data shows that southern Indian states continue to outperform the rest of the country in health, education and economic opportunities. But what are the consequences of this phenomenon? Nilakantan R, a data scientist, finds out. Consider a child born in India. Firstly, this child is far less likely to be...
Norway's Vianode invests $194 million in battery materials plant
COPENHAGEN, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Vianode, owned by Norsk Hydro (NHY.OL), Elkem (ELK.OL) and Altor, will invest 2 billion Norwegian crowns ($193.51 million) in building a large-scale plant for sustainable battery materials in Norway, the firm said on Wednesday.
Nature.com
Seafood carbon footprint, malaria vaccine and a US health chief
The latest science news, in brief. You have full access to this article via your institution. A promising malaria vaccine was up to 80% effective at preventing the disease in young children who received a booster shot one year after their initial dose, exceeding a World Health Organization (WHO) target of 75% efficacy.
globalspec.com
Video: Map matches hydrogen producers and consumers
An online U.S. mapping platform developed by the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) highlights and connects hydrogen suppliers, infrastructure providers, users and community stakeholders. The H2 Matchmaker tool relies on hydrogen stakeholders to self-identify and volunteer information about their operations by completing and submitting an online form. The database is...
Federal Minister of International Trade Visits CrushDynamics
SUMMERLAND, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 20, 2022-- Crush Dynamics Inc. (CrushDynamics) was privileged to host the Honorable Mary Ng, Minister of International Trade, Export Promotion, Small Business and Economic Development as part of Canada’s ongoing mission to curtail greenhouse gas emissions, eliminate food waste, and provide natural, healthy ingredients to the global food chain. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220920005071/en/ The Honourable Mary Ng with Bill Broddy, President and Kirk Moir, CEO of Crush Dynamics (Photo: Business Wire)
