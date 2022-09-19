Read full article on original website
A storied tradition on and off the field: Notre Dame and UNC research collaborations
When the Fighting Irish football team travels to Chapel Hill to face the North Carolina Tar Heels on Saturday (Sept. 24), it will be the fifth meeting between the two schools since 2014 and the 21st overall, dating back to 1949. That’s on the field. Off the field, the...
Familiar Faces, New Places
An inspired and humble perspective greets a new academic year at Notre Dame with several new leaders in service. Those include five whose names and faces you’ll recognize, but with fresh titles and ideas for their respective areas of the University. Meeting on the steps of the Main Building following the Mass held to celebrate the opening of the academic year, this group exchanged enthusiasm for the year ahead — each one with similar sentiments about their new leadership appointments at Notre Dame.
Merit-based leadership scholars program works to support and empower Latino communities
Since 2016, the Institute for Latino Studies at the University of Notre Dame has been supporting students through its one-of-a-kind Latino Studies Scholars Program. The merit-based leadership scholarship for undergraduate students is designed to attract and shape key leaders working to support and empower Latino communities. The guiding principle for...
In annual address to faculty, Father Jenkins outlines campus-wide vision for elevating excellence
The University of Notre Dame is deep in the midst of developing a campus-wide strategic framework, a task it takes on every 10 years to set a path for its future. This framework “will guide Notre Dame to even higher levels of excellence and impact in accord with its mission,” University President Rev. John I. Jenkins, C.S.C., said Tuesday (Sept. 20) during his annual address to the faculty.
Notre Dame Stories: Helping the Last of the Instrument Makers
ConnSelmer is the last major manufacturer of band instruments in the United States. They were looking for ways to innovate to keep their operations in-country. That's when they received a boost from iNDustry Labs, Notre Dame's platform for collaboration between the University and local manufacturers.
Notre Dame Patient Advocacy Initiative receives support from Dyne Therapeutics
Dyne Therapeutics, a leading muscle disease company focused on advancing innovative, life-transforming therapeutics for people living with genetically driven diseases, has made a commitment of $500,000 over five years in support of the University of Notre Dame’s Patient Advocacy Initiative. In addition, Dyne has pledged a similar amount of in-kind support for the program.
